Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT, TFC and NIBAN-KOBO began experiments to examine bodily experiential contents using Comptics and will exhibit prototypes at SXSW 2019

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), TOHOKUSHINSHA FILM CORPORATION (TFC) , and NIBAN-KOBO Productions Corp. (NIBAN-KOBO) began verification from February in order to create bodily experiential contents with Comptics providing experience, creation and sharing system of haptic content being developed by NTT. At the official Trade Show (Venue: Austin Convention Center, March 10-13, 2019) of SXSW 2019, the team of NTT, TFC, and NIBAN-KOBO and NTT will respectively demonstrate two Comptics prototypes. SXSW is the world's largest business and creative conference related to music, movies, and interactive technology and held in Austin, Texas, USA.

Background

NTT exhibited the prototype (first generation) of Comptics at SXSW2018 in Austin, USA and met TFC and NIBAN-KOBO which are the renowned video production companies from Japan. NTT was facing a challenge of creating engaging contents and storytelling to be paired with Comptics system while TFC and NIBAN-KOBO were searching for new businesses regardless of expanding the video experience and video production. Thus, we agreed on collaboration between the three, we have been aiming to realize the world of experience, creation and sharing of experiential content designed for Comptics. In this demo experiment, according to the images created by TFC and NIBAN-KOBO, NTT produced a tactile timeline and actually sent and received it to Comptics and confirmed the output. By participating in SXSW 2019 where professionals related to technology / video / music globally are gathering as one of its value validation and we gather feedback on demo experience and make improvements and validation process until December 2019.

Roles as follows.

NTT

Provide Comptics technology

Provide haptic contents

TFC and NIBAN-KOBO

Storytelling

Provide video and sound contents