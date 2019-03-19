Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : NTT becomes Presenting Partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (Head office, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Jun Sawada, President & CEO; hereinafter referred to as 'NTT') has concluded a Presenting Partnership Agreement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. A Presenting Partner is the highest status in the sponsorship program for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay.

The NTT Group member companies covered by the agreement are as follows.

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (NTT)

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION (NTT EAST)

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION (NTT WEST)

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com)

NTT Docomo, Inc. (NTT Docomo)

As an enterprise that has supported ties between people, NTT endorses the concept of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay, 'Hope Lights Our Way.' We are determined to contribute to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay by helping to pass on the rays of hope brought by the torch and bringing that hope to many people throughout Japan.