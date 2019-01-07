Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases (Under the Provisions of NTT's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Log in
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP
Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases (Under the Provisions of NTT's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

01/07/2019

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ('NTT') hereby announces the status of repurchases of shares of its common stock conducted pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.

1. Class of shares repurchased Common stock
2. Total number of shares repurchased 8,400,000 shares
3. Aggregate repurchased amount 38,834,547,700 yen
4. Period for repurchases December 3, 2018 to December 20, 2018
5. Method of repurchase Acquisitions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:03:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 891 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 904 B
Debt 2019 2 731 B
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
P/E ratio 2020 9,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 8 839 B
Technical analysis trends NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 982  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Sawada President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Miura Chairman
Tsunehisa Okuno Director & Manager-Global Business Promotions
Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi Managing Director & Manager-Technology Planning
Katsuhiko Shirai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.12%81 453
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.25%232 880
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.52%81 624
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 663
TELEFONICA3.92%45 121
ORANGE0.88%43 282
