Nippon Telegraph And Telephone : Notice regarding the Status of Stock Repurchases (Under the Provisions of NTT's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation ('NTT') hereby announces the status of repurchases of shares of its common stock conducted pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.
|
1. Class of shares repurchased
|
Common stock
|
2. Total number of shares repurchased
|
8,400,000 shares
|
3. Aggregate repurchased amount
|
38,834,547,700 yen
|
4. Period for repurchases
|
December 3, 2018 to December 20, 2018
|
5. Method of repurchase
|
Acquisitions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:03:02 UTC