Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT Delivers Successful Ultra Reality Viewing of Live MLB Postseason Game

10/07/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

New partnership created the first Ultra Reality Viewing experience in the United States using NTT’s advanced technology to transmit a real time surround video experience to remote locations

NTT (TOKYO:9432), a global technology and business solutions leader, and Major League Baseball (MLB) today successfully conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) with NTT’s Ultra Reality Viewing technology (URV) as part of their recently announced multi-year technology agreement making the Japan-based company an official MLB partner in the United States. This implementation verified the feasibility of a real-time super-high definition surround video fan experience event, a first for a live sporting event in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005873/en/

Photos at the PoC event: MLB Studio (Photo: Business Wire)

Photos at the PoC event: MLB Studio (Photo: Business Wire)

A key foundation of the partnership is a collaborative intent to create a new fan experience in the Smart World era. Ultra Reality Viewing was successfully proven at Game 3 of the American League Division Series presented by Doosan between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays from Tropicana Field. In the ballpark, NTT installed multiple 4K cameras that transmitted high definition images (12K wide) in real time to a super-wide screen (90.6 in x 469 in) with 6ch surround sound including original audio sauce to a viewing area set up at MLB Network’s studio in Secaucus, NJ. This URV technology created a uniquely transformative sensation that put the remote viewer into the ballpark and its atmosphere live.

Enterprise Partners were invited to this viewing event in order to increase the awareness for other potential uses of this Ultra Reality Viewing experience technology. NTT and MLB will continue to work toward expanding the use of URV Technology for new and exciting fan experiences in other events.

URV Movie: https://youtu.be/De3UsAF0Ebc

Notes:

About Ultra Reality Viewing

Ultra Reality Viewing is NTT’s real-time super high-definition surround video synthesis technology that combines multiple 4K camera images into a super-wide image such as 12K in real-time and transmits them synchronously to remote locations. With the super high-definition surround videos which cannot be captured by general cameras and audio technologies which enable original sounds to generate and transmit to remote location without loss and time difference and regenerate those certain sounds fields through the remote location, audiences can view sports or events content as if they were watching it live in the stadium, on the field or in the theatre. This is a proven solution based on NTT’s unique R&D technology, “Kirari!(*1).” It has been successfully implemented in Japan to enhance audience viewing and fan experiences with very positive results.

(*1) For more information about NTT R&D technology “Kirari!”, please visit https://www.ntt.co.jp/activity/en/innovation/kirari/.

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About NTT

NTT is a global technology and business solutions provider. We help clients grow their business and improve their competitive market position by delivering fully integrated services, including global networks, cybersecurity, managed IT and applications, cloud and datacenter services combined with business consulting and deep industry expertise. As a top-five global technology and business services provider, NTT works with over 80 of the Global Fortune 100 companies and many thousands of other clients and communities to achieve their goals and contribute to a sustainable future. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt.


© Business Wire 2019
