Nippon Telegraph and Telephone : NTT Delivers Successful Ultra Reality Viewing of Live MLB Postseason Game New partnership created the first Ultra Reality Viewing experience in the United States using NTT's advanced technology to transmit a real time surround video experience to remote locations

10/07/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY - NTT, a global technology and business solutions leader, and Major League Baseball (MLB) today successfully conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) with NTT's Ultra Reality Viewing technology (URV) as part of their recently announced multi-year technology agreement making the Japan-based company an official MLB partner in the United States. This implementation verified the feasibility of a real-time super-high definition surround video fan experience event, a first for a live sporting event in the United States.

A key foundation of the partnership is a collaborative intent to create a new fan experience in the Smart World era. Ultra Reality Viewing was successfully proven at Game 3 of the American League Division Series presented by Doosan between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays from Tropicana Field. In the ballpark, NTT installed multiple 4K cameras that transmitted high definition images (12K wide) in real-time to a super-wide screen (90.6 in x 469 in) with 6ch surround sound including original audio sauce to a viewing area set up at MLB Network's studio in Secaucus, NJ. This URV technology created a uniquely transformative sensation that put the remote viewer into the ballpark and its atmosphere live.

Photos at the PoC event

Enterprise Partners were invited to this viewing event in order to increase the awareness for other potential uses of this Ultra Reality Viewing experience technology. NTT and MLB will continue to work toward expanding the use of URV Technology for new and exciting fan experiences in other events.

Disclaimer

NTT - Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 02:01:03 UTC
