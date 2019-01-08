Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha    9101   JP3753000003

NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA (9101)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NCA Expands Strategic Partnership for the Operation of B747-400F Cargo Aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:14pm EST
Nippon Cargo Airlines Co. Ltd. (NCA), an NYK Group company, has agreed to terms with Atlas Air Inc. (Atlas) based in the U.S. for the lease and air transport service of three NCA-owned Boeing B747-400F (400F) cargo aircraft.

NCA decided to use only the B747-8F aircraft in its plan to strengthen the safety of the company's transportation service after receipt of a business improvement order from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism on July 20, 2018. Since then, the company had been examining the effective utilization of the 400F, which NCA removed from operation.

The three 400F are scheduled to be sequentially leased out to Atlas in April, July, and September 2019. Based on the agreement with Atlas, NCA will increase cargo volume through a code share agreement, among other methods, by Atlas-operated aircraft between Japan and the U.S.

NCA and Atlas have also agreed to extend the terms of an existing contract for the lease and service of two 400F in fiscal 2019, bringing the total to five aircraft in contractual agreements with Atlas.

Through this strategic partnership with Atlas, the NYK Group looks to optimize its flight network and enhance intermediate transport in the future.

- Atlas Air Inc.
Head office: New York, U.S.
President and Chief Executive Officer: William J. Flynn
Website: www.atlasairworldwide.com (Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)

Disclaimer

Nippon Yusen KK published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAI
07:14pNIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NCA Expands Strategic Partnership for the Operat..
PU
2018NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Yusen Logistics establishes new corporation in L..
AQ
2018NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Notice of Gain on Coming Sale of a Portion of Sh..
PU
2018NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK Jointly Holds Presentation Meeting of ONE fo..
PU
2018NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NYK's Investor Relations Activities Receive Reco..
PU
2018BRIEFING MATERIAL（PDF : 1,018 kb）
PU
2018NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Fiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended Sep..
PU
2018NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Yusen wins Jurox animal healthcare contract
AQ
2018NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Notice regarding the recording of non-operating ..
PU
2018NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Notice of Revisions in First Half and Full Year ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 793 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -5 682 M
Debt 2019 872 B
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 295 B
Chart NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Duration : Period :
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 432  JPY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tadaaki Naito President & Representative Director
Yasumi Kudo Chairman
Eiichi Takahashi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hidetoshi Maruyama Director & Chief Information Officer
Naoya Tazawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA7.03%2 709
AP MOLLER-MAERSK6.43%26 835
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD7.92%5 863
HAPAG-LLOYD AG0.00%4 507
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD0.57%4 214
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD8.17%2 693
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.