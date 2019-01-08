Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NCA Expands Strategic Partnership for the Operation of B747-400F Cargo Aircraft

Nippon Cargo Airlines Co. Ltd. (NCA), an NYK Group company, has agreed to terms with Atlas Air Inc. (Atlas) based in the U.S. for the lease and air transport service of three NCA-owned Boeing B747-400F (400F) cargo aircraft.

NCA decided to use only the B747-8F aircraft in its plan to strengthen the safety of the company's transportation service after receipt of a business improvement order from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism on July 20, 2018. Since then, the company had been examining the effective utilization of the 400F, which NCA removed from operation.

The three 400F are scheduled to be sequentially leased out to Atlas in April, July, and September 2019. Based on the agreement with Atlas, NCA will increase cargo volume through a code share agreement, among other methods, by Atlas-operated aircraft between Japan and the U.S.

NCA and Atlas have also agreed to extend the terms of an existing contract for the lease and service of two 400F in fiscal 2019, bringing the total to five aircraft in contractual agreements with Atlas.

Through this strategic partnership with Atlas, the NYK Group looks to optimize its flight network and enhance intermediate transport in the future.

- Atlas Air Inc.

Head office: New York, U.S.

President and Chief Executive Officer: William J. Flynn

Website: www.atlasairworldwide.com (Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)