Nipro : Corporate research report (Update notes) by Shared Research

Business environment: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, patients have cut back on hospital visits while hospitals have reduced outpatient care. This trend, together with postponement of non-essential surgical procedures have depressed demand for medical consumables and medication while demand for drugs and medical devices useful in the treatment of COVID-19 has picked up.
Company response: The company maintained efforts to increase domestic market share, expand overseas sales, and cut production costs while developing products that address user needs. Sales increased 3.8% YoY as the Pharmaceutical-Related business reported solid performance.
Operating profit declined 1.6% YoY despite a reduction in costs due to factors such as restrictions on sales activities, reduced travel, and scaled-back sales promotion activities in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In contrast, recurring profit increased 21.0% YoY on a narrowing in forex losses while net income increased 8.5% YoY.
Performance by segment
Medical-Related business
In Q1 FY03/21, sales (to external customers) declined 3.3% YoY to JPY81.0bn.
Segment profit: JPY10.2bn (-3.6% YoY)
Domestic sales: Domestic sales (product sales) came to JPY43.7bn (-5.1% YoY). Although there was a surge in demand for hygiene products such as gloves and masks, a decline in outpatient and inpatient care and a substantially lower number of surgical procedures led to a decline in sales of injectable/infusion-related products, enteral nutrition-related products, testing-related products, vascular-related products, and cardiovascular surgical (CVS)-related products. In contrast, sales of mainstay dialysis-related products (dialyzers and HDF filters*), which are not as susceptible to adverse effects from the COVID-19 outbreak, held firm, declining only 0.6% YoY to JPY8.6bn. In pharmaceuticals, sales of dexmedetomidine, leuprorelin, and riluzole expanded on increased generic substitution. Also, drugs newly listed in June contributed, but the drop in patient visits and postponement of non-essential surgical procedures depressed sales of antibacterial and cold related products.
Overseas sales: Overseas sales (product sales) were JPY35.3bn (+0.06% YoY). Sales of dialysis-related products such as dialyzers and other dialysis equipment declined 3.0% YoY to JPY20.2bn. In Q1 FY03/21, the company opened dialysis centers in Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, and India, and plans to set up more in Latin America, as well as in China and other Asian regions and Africa.
Overseas production facilities: Production was suspended for some time at plants in India in response to the spread of COVID-19, but production has been gradually improving. Expansion of new lines is complicated by the Indian government's immigration restrictions that prevent engineers from entering the country so it is difficult to predict capacity expansions. Some other production facilities have also been affected to some extent, but overall production looks likely to be in line with the company's plan.
In Q1 FY03/21, sales (to external customers) in this business were down 0.5% YoY to JPY17.8bn.
Segment profit: JPY3.3bn (-16.0% YoY)
Contract pharmaceutical manufacturing and development: Proposing contract manufacturing of all dosage forms handled by Nipro group, including oral dosage, injectables, and external preparations, and highly pharmacologically active preparations (such as antibiotics, steroids, and anticancer agents); focus on contract manufacturing of investigational new drugs and contract services for inspection and packaging, as well as development proposals for use (and packaging as kits) of pharmaceutical containers and delivery systems
Drug manufacturing: For some products, production lines were revamped to boost capacity, which has delayed deliveries. Although this is not expected to affect full-year forecasts, Q1 sales declined as a result. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak depressed production volumes for some products.
PharmaPackaging business
In Q1 FY03/21, sales (to external customers) were JPY10.0bn (+10.6% YoY).
Segment profit: JPY296mn (versus JPY5mn loss in Q1 FY03/20)
The company strengthened global sales of medical devices and kit products and stepped up sales of high-performance products that combine glass medical packaging with other packaging materials for a one-stop solution. In manufacturing, the company carried out modifications to equipment to enable ad hoc responses to changes in demand, and sought to boost quality and cut costs through 100% camera inspection, both domestically and overseas.
Overseas sales: Amid the sharply rising demand for medical containers, shipments of glass tubing, vials, and sterilized syringes expanded sharply, mainly to Europe and the US. In China, Nipro began deliveries of medical containers that meet global quality standards to a major vaccine manufacturer.
Domestic sales: Shipments of medical container-related products such as glass tubing, vials, and rubber stoppers expanded briskly, as did medical device-related products like kit components.
Other business
Sales (to external customers) in the Other business in Q1 FY03/21 including sales in the real-estate rental business were JPY110mn (+214.3% YoY).
Nipro Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:47:11 UTC