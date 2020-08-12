Log in
Nipro : Corporate research report (Update notes) by Shared Research

08/12/2020

Nipro / 8086

RCoverage Update Notes

Research Coverage Report by Shared Research Inc. | https://sharedresearch.jp

This PDF document is an updated note on the company. A comprehensive version of the report on the company, including this latest update, is available on our websiteand various professional platforms.

On August 7, 2020, Nipro Corporation announced earnings results for Q1 FY03/21.

Cumulative

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

FY03/21

(JPYmn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

% of Est.1H Est.

% of Est.

FY Est.

Sales

103,201

208,325

321,312

426,399

109,761

222,668

336,721

442,516

108,925

47.4% 229,650

23.2%

470,000

YoY

10.3%

10.9%

9.3%

7.8%

6.4%

6.9%

4.8%

3.8%

-0.8%

3.1%

6.2%

Gross profit

33,589

63,944

99,220

130,631

34,040

66,720

102,111

134,211

33,677

YoY

10.5%

7.7%

5.1%

2.8%

1.3%

4.3%

2.9%

2.7%

-1.1%

GPM

32.5%

30.7%

30.9%

30.6%

31.0%

30.0%

30.3%

30.3%

30.9%

SG&A expenses

26,091

51,922

78,808

106,804

27,032

53,948

82,120

107,791

26,780

YoY

7.6%

8.4%

7.0%

6.8%

3.6%

3.9%

4.2%

0.9%

-0.9%

SG&A ratio

25.3%

24.9%

24.5%

25.0%

24.6%

24.2%

24.4%

24.4%

24.6%

Operating profit

7,498

12,022

20,411

23,827

7,008

12,772

19,990

26,420

6,896

57.7%

11,950

26.0%

26,500

YoY

22.0%

4.6%

-1.8%

-12.0%

-6.5%

6.2%

-2.1%

10.9%

-1.6%

-6.4%

0.3%

OPM

7.3%

5.8%

6.4%

5.6%

6.4%

5.7%

5.9%

6.0%

6.3%

5.2%

5.6%

Recurring profit

7,953

13,699

18,772

22,431

5,128

9,885

17,767

23,417

6,206

54.4%

11,400

25.3%

24,500

YoY

27.4%

16.3%

-6.7%

-1.1%

-35.5%

-27.8%

-5.4%

4.4%

21.0%

15.3%

4.6%

RPM

7.7%

6.6%

5.8%

5.3%

4.7%

4.4%

5.3%

5.3%

5.7%

5.0%

5.2%

Net income

4,682

7,615

9,852

12,136

2,792

5,886

10,858

-12,281

3,029

64.4%

4,700

22.4%

13,500

YoY

10.4%

-8.1%

-28.7%

2.6%

-40.4%

-22.7%

10.2%

-

8.5%

-20.1%

-

Net margin

4.5%

3.7%

3.1%

2.8%

2.5%

2.6%

3.2%

-

2.8%

2.0%

2.9%

Quarterly

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

(JPYmn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Sales

103,201

105,124

112,987

105,087

109,761

112,907

114,053

105,795

108,925

YoY

10.3%

11.4%

6.6%

3.5%

6.4%

7.4%

0.9%

0.7%

-0.8%

Gross profit

33,589

30,355

35,276

31,411

34,040

32,680

35,391

32,100

33,677

YoY

10.5%

4.7%

0.8%

-4.0%

1.3%

7.7%

0.3%

2.2%

-1.1%

GPM

32.5%

28.9%

31.2%

29.9%

31.0%

28.9%

31.0%

30.3%

30.9%

SG&A expenses

26,091

25,831

26,886

27,996

27,032

26,916

28,172

25,671

26,780

YoY

7.6%

9.2%

4.5%

6.0%

3.6%

4.2%

4.8%

-8.3%

-0.9%

SG&A ratio

25.3%

24.6%

23.8%

26.6%

24.6%

23.8%

24.7%

24.3%

24.6%

Operating profit

7,498

4,524

8,389

3,416

7,008

5,764

7,218

6,430

6,896

YoY

22.0%

-15.4%

-9.6%

-45.9%

-6.5%

27.4%

-14.0%

88.2%

-1.6%

OPM

7.3%

4.3%

7.4%

3.3%

6.4%

5.1%

6.3%

6.1%

6.3%

Recurring profit

7,953

5,746

5,073

3,659

5,128

4,757

7,882

5,650

6,206

YoY

27.4%

3.8%

-39.2%

42.6%

-35.5%

-17.2%

55.4%

54.4%

21.0%

RPM

7.7%

5.5%

4.5%

3.5%

4.7%

4.2%

6.9%

5.3%

5.7%

Net income

4,682

2,933

2,237

2,284

2,792

3,094

4,972

-23,139

3,029

YoY

10.4%

-27.4%

-59.6%

-

-40.4%

5.5%

122.3%

-

8.5%

Net margin

4.5%

2.8%

2.0%

2.2%

2.5%

2.7%

4.4%

-

2.8%

Source: Shared Research based on company data

Notes: Figures may differ from company materials due to differences in rounding methods.

Sales by quarter

Operating profit by quarter

(JPYmn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

(JPYmn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

500,000

426,399

442,516

470,000

35,000

30,000

26,420

26,500

400,000

105,087

105,795

23,827

25,000

6,430

300,000

20,000

3,416

114,053

112,987

8,389

7,218

15,000

200,000

112,907

100,000

105,124

10,000

4,524

5,764

5,000

7,498

103,201

109,761

108,925

7,008

6,896

0

0

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/19

FY03/20

Source: Shared Research based on company data

1/5

RCoverage

Nipro / 8086

Update Notes

Research Coverage Report by Shared Research Inc. | https://sharedresearch.jp

Quarterly earnings by segment

Cumulative

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

(JPYmn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Total sales

103,201

208,325

321,312

426,399

109,761

222,668

336,721

442,516

108,925

YoY

10.3%

10.9%

9.3%

7.8%

6.4%

6.9%

4.8%

3.8%

-0.8%

Medical-Related

79,257

159,686

247,883

327,359

83,732

168,216

255,874

335,767

80,954

YoY

14.3%

14.6%

12.0%

9.1%

5.6%

5.3%

3.2%

2.6%

-3.3%

% of total sales

76.8%

76.7%

77.1%

76.8%

76.3%

75.5%

76.0%

75.9%

74.3%

Pharmaceutical-Related

14,818

30,375

46,548

63,482

17,939

35,656

53,321

70,357

17,848

YoY

-7.5%

-3.2%

0.5%

-5.0%

21.1%

17.4%

14.6%

10.8%

-0.5%

% of total sales

14.4%

14.6%

14.5%

14.9%

16.3%

16.0%

15.8%

15.9%

16.4%

PharmaPackaging

9,118

18,247

26,856

35,526

9,053

18,712

27,398

36,217

10,012

YoY

11.3%

6.2%

2.7%

25.1%

-0.7%

2.5%

2.0%

1.9%

10.6%

% of total sales

8.8%

8.8%

8.4%

8.3%

8.2%

8.4%

8.1%

8.2%

9.2%

Other

7

15

23

31

35

81

127

174

110

YoY

0.0%

7.1%

4.5%

6.9%

400.0%

440.0%

452.2%

461.3%

214.3%

% of total sales

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

Operating profit

7,498

12,022

20,411

23,827

7,008

12,772

19,990

26,420

6,896

YoY

22.0%

4.6%

-1.8%

-12.0%

-6.5%

6.2%

-2.1%

10.9%

-1.6%

Medical-Related

11,134

18,959

30,852

36,722

10,534

19,178

28,859

36,249

10,157

YoY

42.8%

15.3%

11.2%

0.0%

-5.4%

1.2%

-6.5%

-1.3%

-3.6%

OPM

14.0%

11.9%

12.4%

11.2%

12.6%

11.4%

11.3%

10.8%

12.5%

Pharmaceutical-Related

2,139

4,281

7,505

10,662

3,888

6,085

8,532

13,196

3,266

YoY

-34.6%

-15.3%

-8.9%

0.0%

81.8%

42.1%

13.7%

23.8%

-16.0%

OPM

14.4%

14.1%

16.1%

16.8%

21.7%

17.1%

16.0%

18.8%

18.3%

PharmaPackaging

45

323

610

778

-5

502

518

675

296

YoY

-

1918.8%

47.3%

0.0%

-

55.4%

-15.1%

-13.2%

-

OPM

0.5%

1.8%

2.3%

2.2%

-0.1%

2.7%

1.9%

1.9%

3.0%

Other

33

40

81

146

25

92

128

176

106

YoY

266.7%

53.8%

92.9%

94.7%

-24.2%

130.0%

58.0%

20.5%

324.0%

OPM

471.4%

266.7%

352.2%

471.0%

71.4%

113.6%

100.8%

101.1%

96.4%

Adjustments

-5,853

-11,582

-18,637

-24,482

-7,434

-13,087

-18,048

-23,877

-6,930

Quarterly

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

(JPYmn)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Total sales

103,201

105,124

112,987

105,087

109,761

112,907

114,053

105,795

108,925

YoY

10.3%

11.4%

6.6%

3.5%

6.4%

7.4%

0.9%

0.7%

-0.8%

Medical-Related

79,257

80,429

88,197

79,476

83,732

84,484

87,658

79,893

80,954

YoY

14.3%

14.9%

7.5%

0.9%

5.6%

5.0%

-0.6%

0.5%

-3.3%

% of total sales

76.8%

76.5%

78.1%

75.6%

76.3%

74.8%

76.9%

75.5%

74.3%

Pharmaceutical-Related

14,818

15,557

16,173

16,934

17,939

17,717

17,665

17,036

17,848

YoY

-7.5%

1.3%

8.1%

-17.5%

21.1%

13.9%

9.2%

0.6%

-0.5%

% of total sales

14.4%

14.8%

14.3%

16.1%

16.3%

15.7%

15.5%

16.1%

16.4%

PharmaPackaging

9,118

9,129

8,609

8,670

9,053

9,659

8,686

8,819

10,012

YoY

11.3%

1.6%

-3.9%

283.1%

-0.7%

5.8%

0.9%

1.7%

10.6%

% of total sales

8.8%

8.7%

7.6%

8.3%

8.2%

8.6%

7.6%

8.3%

9.2%

Other

7

8

8

8

35

46

46

47

110

YoY

0.0%

14.3%

0.0%

14.3%

400.0%

475.0%

475.0%

487.5%

214.3%

% of total sales

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

Operating profit

7,498

4,524

8,389

3,416

7,008

5,764

7,218

6,430

6,896

YoY

22.0%

-15.4%

-9.6%

-45.9%

-6.5%

27.4%

-14.0%

88.2%

-1.6%

Medical-Related

11,134

7,825

11,893

5,870

10,534

8,644

9,681

7,390

10,157

YoY

42.8%

-9.5%

5.3%

-

-5.4%

10.5%

-18.6%

25.9%

-3.6%

OPM

14.0%

9.7%

13.5%

7.4%

12.6%

10.2%

11.0%

9.2%

12.5%

Pharmaceutical-Related

2,139

2,142

3,224

3,157

3,888

2,197

2,447

4,664

3,266

YoY

-34.6%

20.0%

1.4%

-

81.8%

2.6%

-24.1%

47.7%

-16.0%

OPM

14.4%

13.8%

19.9%

18.6%

21.7%

12.4%

13.9%

27.4%

18.3%

PharmaPackaging

45

278

287

168

-5

507

16

157

296

YoY

-

54.4%

-27.9%

-

-

82.4%

-94.4%

-6.5%

-

OPM

0.5%

3.0%

3.3%

1.9%

-0.1%

5.2%

0.2%

1.8%

3.0%

Other

33

7

41

65

25

67

36

48

106

YoY

266.7%

-58.8%

156.3%

-

-24.2%

857.1%

-12.2%

-26.2%

324.0%

OPM

471.4%

87.5%

512.5%

812.5%

71.4%

145.7%

78.3%

102.1%

96.4%

Adjustments

-5,853

-5,729

-7,055

-5,845

-7,434

-5,653

-4,961

-5,829

-6,930

Source: Shared Research based on company data

Note: Figures may differ from company materials due to differences in rounding methods.

2/5

Nipro / 8086

RCoverage Update Notes

Research Coverage Report by Shared Research Inc. | https://sharedresearch.jp

Q1 FY03/21 results (out August 7, 2020)

Overview:

Q1 FY03/21 (April 2020 to June 2020)

Sales:

JPY108.9bn (-0.8% YoY)

Operating profit:

JPY6.9bn (-1.6% YoY)

Recurring profit:

JPY6.2bn

(+21.0% YoY)

Net income*:

JPY3.0bn

(+8.5% YoY)

* Net income attributable to owners of the parent

  • Business environment: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, patients have cut back on hospital visits while hospitals have reduced outpatient care. This trend, together with postponement of non-essential surgical procedures have depressed demand for medical consumables and medication while demand for drugs and medical devices useful in the treatment of COVID-19 has picked up.
  • Company response: The company maintained efforts to increase domestic market share, expand overseas sales, and cut production costs while developing products that address user needs. Sales increased 3.8% YoY as the Pharmaceutical-Related business reported solid performance.
  • Operating profit declined 1.6% YoY despite a reduction in costs due to factors such as restrictions on sales activities, reduced travel, and scaled-back sales promotion activities in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In contrast, recurring profit increased 21.0% YoY on a narrowing in forex losses while net income increased 8.5% YoY.

Performance by segment

Medical-Related business

  • In Q1 FY03/21, sales (to external customers) declined 3.3% YoY to JPY81.0bn.
  • Segment profit: JPY10.2bn (-3.6% YoY)
  • Domestic sales: Domestic sales (product sales) came to JPY43.7bn (-5.1% YoY). Although there was a surge in demand for hygiene products such as gloves and masks, a decline in outpatient and inpatient care and a substantially lower number of surgical procedures led to a decline in sales of injectable/infusion-related products, enteral nutrition-related products, testing-related products, vascular-related products, and cardiovascular surgical (CVS)-related products. In contrast, sales of mainstay dialysis-related products (dialyzers and HDF filters*), which are not as susceptible to adverse effects from the COVID-19 outbreak, held firm, declining only 0.6% YoY to JPY8.6bn. In pharmaceuticals, sales of dexmedetomidine, leuprorelin, and riluzole expanded on increased generic substitution. Also, drugs newly listed in June contributed, but the drop in patient visits and postponement of non-essential surgical procedures depressed sales of antibacterial and cold related products.
  • Overseas sales: Overseas sales (product sales) were JPY35.3bn (+0.06% YoY). Sales of dialysis-related products such as dialyzers and other dialysis equipment declined 3.0% YoY to JPY20.2bn. In Q1 FY03/21, the company opened dialysis centers in Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, and India, and plans to set up more in Latin America, as well as in China and other Asian regions and Africa.
  • Overseas production facilities: Production was suspended for some time at plants in India in response to the spread of COVID-19, but production has been gradually improving. Expansion of new lines is complicated by the Indian government's immigration restrictions that prevent engineers from entering the country so it is difficult to predict capacity expansions. Some other production facilities have also been affected to some extent, but overall production looks likely to be in line with the company's plan.

3/5

Nipro / 8086

RCoverage Update Notes

Research Coverage Report by Shared Research Inc. | https://sharedresearch.jp

Pharmaceutical-Related business

  • In Q1 FY03/21, sales (to external customers) in this business were down 0.5% YoY to JPY17.8bn.
  • Segment profit: JPY3.3bn (-16.0% YoY)
  • Contract pharmaceutical manufacturing and development: Proposing contract manufacturing of all dosage forms handled by Nipro group, including oral dosage, injectables, and external preparations, and highly pharmacologically active preparations (such as antibiotics, steroids, and anticancer agents); focus on contract manufacturing of investigational new drugs and contract services for inspection and packaging, as well as development proposals for use (and packaging as kits) of pharmaceutical containers and delivery systems
  • Drug manufacturing: For some products, production lines were revamped to boost capacity, which has delayed deliveries. Although this is not expected to affect full-year forecasts, Q1 sales declined as a result. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak depressed production volumes for some products.

PharmaPackaging business

  • In Q1 FY03/21, sales (to external customers) were JPY10.0bn (+10.6% YoY).
  • Segment profit: JPY296mn (versus JPY5mn loss in Q1 FY03/20)
  • The company strengthened global sales of medical devices and kit products and stepped up sales of high-performance products that combine glass medical packaging with other packaging materials for a one-stop solution. In manufacturing, the company carried out modifications to equipment to enable ad hoc responses to changes in demand, and sought to boost quality and cut costs through 100% camera inspection, both domestically and overseas.
  • Overseas sales: Amid the sharply rising demand for medical containers, shipments of glass tubing, vials, and sterilized syringes expanded sharply, mainly to Europe and the US. In China, Nipro began deliveries of medical containers that meet global quality standards to a major vaccine manufacturer.
  • Domestic sales: Shipments of medical container-related products such as glass tubing, vials, and rubber stoppers expanded briskly, as did medical device-related products like kit components.

Other business

  • Sales (to external customers) in the Other business in Q1 FY03/21 including sales in the real-estate rental business were JPY110mn (+214.3% YoY).
  • Segment profit: JPY106mn (+324.0% YoY)

This note is the most recent addition to the full report.

4/5

RCoverage

About Shared Research Inc.

Research Coverage Report by Shared Research Inc. | https://sharedresearch.jp

We offer corporate clients comprehensive report coverage, a service that allows them to better inform investors and other stakeholders by presenting a continuously updated third-party view of business fundamentals, independent of investment biases. Shared Research can be found on the web at https://sharedresearch.jp.

Disclaimer

This document is provided for informational purposes only. No investment opinion or advice is provided, intended, or solicited. Shared Research Inc. offers no warranty, either expressed or implied, regarding the veracity of data or interpretations of data included in this report. We shall not be held responsible for any damage caused by the use of this report.

The copyright of this report and the rights regarding the creation and exploitation of the derivative work of this and other Shared Research Reports belong to Shared Research. This report may be reproduced or modified for personal use; distribution, transfer, or other uses of this report are strictly prohibited and a violation of the copyright of this report. Our officers and employees may currently, or in the future, have a position in securities of the companies mentioned in this report, which may affect this report's objectivity.

Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Law (FIEL) Disclaimer

The report has been prepared by Shared Research under a contract with the company described in this report ("the company"). Opinions and views presented are ours where so stated. Such opinions and views attributed to the company are interpretations made by Shared Research. We represent that if this report is deemed to include an opinion from us that could influence investment decisions in the company, such an opinion may be in exchange for consideration or promise of consideration from the company to Shared Research.

Contact Details

Shared Research Inc.

3-31-12 Sendagi Bunkyo-ku Tokyo, Japan https://sharedresearch.jp

Phone: +81 (0)3 5834-8787

Email: info@sharedresearch.jp

5/5

Disclaimer

Nipro Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
