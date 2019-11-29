MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Niraku GC Holdings Inc 1245 JP3756380006 NIRAKU GC HOLDINGS INC (1245) Add to my list End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/28 0.41 HKD -6.82% 04:53a NIRAKU GC : Major transaction in relation to disposal of properties PU 11/26 NIRAKU GC : Delay in despatch of circular in relation to major transaction disposal of properties PU 11/22 NIRAKU GC : Interim dividend for the six months ended 30 september 2019 PU Summary Charts News Company News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Niraku GC : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF PROPERTIES 0 11/29/2019 | 04:53am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser for independent advice. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in 株式会社ニラク▪ジー▪シー▪ホール ディングス Niraku GC Holdings, Inc.*, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s), or to the licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. (Incorporated in Japan with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1245) MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF PROPERTIES A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 9 of this circular. for identification purpose only 29 November 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . I-1 APPENDIX II - VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-1 APPENDIX III - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires: ''Announcement'' the announcement of the Company dated 29 October 2019 in relation to the Disposal; ''associate(s)'' has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules; ''Board'' the board of the Director(s); ''Company'' NIRAKU GC HOLDINGS, INC.* (株式会社ニラク▪ジー▪ シー▪ホールディングス), which is a stock company* (株 式会社) incorporated in Japan with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; ''Completion'' completion of the Disposal; ''connected person(s)'' has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules; ''Consideration'' the consideration of ¥1,985 million (inclusive of 10% value added tax) (equivalent to approximately HK$144.2 million) for the sale and purchase of the Properties; ''controlling shareholder'' has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules; ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company; ''Disposal'' the sale of the Properties contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement; ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries; ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; ''JPY'', ''¥'' or ''Yen'' Japanese Yen, the lawful currency of Japan; ''Latest Practicable Date'' 22 November 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein; ''Lease Agreement'' the lease agreement entered into between the Tenant and the Purchaser; - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Listing Rules'' ''Model Code'' ''Percentage Ratios'' ''Properties'' ''Purchaser'' ''Sale and Purchase Agreement'' ''Share(s)'' ''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''subsidiary(ies)'' ''Takeovers Code'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange; Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules; has the meaning ascribed to it in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules; Land of Nos. 204-2 and 26 other tracts, Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima with total area of 5,313.85 tsubo* (approximately 17,566.42 square meters); Building with its location of Nos. 253, 211-1,252-1, 254, 255 Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima with total floor area of 512.45 tsubo (approximately 1,694.04 square meters); Land of Nos. 239-1 and other 3 tracts, Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima with total area of 575.34 tsubo (approximately 1,901.94 square meters); Building with its location of Nos. 240-1 Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima with total floor area of 70.99 tsubo (approximately 234.71 square meters); Daichi Bussan Co., Ltd.* (株式会社大地物產), a company incorporated in Japan with limited liability and is principally engaged in real estate development and investment business; the agreement for sale and purchase of the Properties entered into between the Vendor and the Purchaser on 29 October 2019; common share(s)* (普通株式) in the share capital of our Company; the duly registered holder(s) of the Share(s); The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; has the meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules; the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy- backs; - 2 - DEFINITIONS ''Taniguchi Consortium'' Mr. Hisanori TANIGUCHI (谷口久徳), a controlling Shareholder, an Executive Director, our Chief Executive Officer and our Chairman of the Board and a group of (1) natural persons, namely Mr. Tatsuo TANIGUCHI (谷口龍 雄), Mr. Masataka TANIGUCHI (谷口晶貴), Mr. Yoshihiro TEI (鄭義弘)# (also known as Mr. JEONG Jungwung), Mr. Mitsuhiro TEI (鄭允碩), Mr. Motohiro TEI (鄭元碩), Ms. Eijun TEI (鄭盈順), Ms. Rika TEI (鄭理香) and Ms. Noriko KANESHIRO (金城徳子), each being a family member of our Chairman; and (2) corporate entities, namely Jukki Limited* (有限會社十起), Densho Limited* (有限會社伝 承), Echo Limited* (有限會社エコー), Daiki Limited* (有限 會社大喜), Hokuyo Kanko Limited* (有限會社北陽観光) and KAWASHIMA Co., Ltd.* (株式会社KAWASHIMA), each being an entity controlled by the family members of our Chairman. Each member of the Taniguchi Consortium is an associate of, and a person acting in concert (as defined under the Takeovers Code) with, our Chairman of the Board and is a controlling shareholder; ''Tenant'' Niraku Corporation, a company incorporated in Japan with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at the date of this circular, which is principally engaged in pachinko hall operation; ''tsubo'' a Japanese unit of area equal to approximately 3.31 square metres; ''Vendor'' Nexia Inc., a company incorporated in Japan with limited liability and an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at the date of this circular, which is principally engaged in real estate management and investment company; ''%'' per cent. The English titles marked with ''*'' are unofficial English translations of the Japanese titles of natural persons, legal persons, governmental authorities, institutions, laws, rules, regulations and other entities for which no official English translation exists. These titles are for identification purpose only. (#) The Japanese names marked with ''#'' are Japanese aliases* (通称名) adopted by non-Japanese residents in Japan as a second legal name which, upon registration under the Order for Enforcement of the Residential Basic Book Act* (住民基本台帳法施行規則) (Ministry of Home Affairs Regulation No. 35 of 1999) of Japan, may be used with legal force and recorded in their resident certificate* (住民票) and residential basics book card* (住民基本台帳カード). Unless otherwise marked with ''#'', names of natural persons shown in this circular are legal names recorded in their passports or travel documents. - 3 - DEFINITIONS In this circular, certain amounts denominated in ¥ are translated into HK$ at the exchange rate shown below, but such conversions shall not be construed as representations that amounts in ¥ were or may have been converted into HK$ at such rate or any other exchange rates or at all: ¥1 = HK$0.07262. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (Incorporated Japan with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1245) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Hisanori TANIGUCHI (Chairman) 1-1-39 Hohaccho Mr. Akinori OHISHI Koriyama-shi, Fukushima, Mr. Masataka WATANABE Japan 963-8811 Non-executive Director: Principal Place of Business Mr. Hiroshi BANNAI in Hong Kong: 805B, 8/F, Independent Non-executive Directors: Tsim Sha Tsui Centre Mr. Hiroaki MORITA 66 Mody Road, Mr. Michio MINAKATA Tsim Sha Tsui Mr. Yoshihiro KOIZUMI Kowloon, Hong Kong Mr. Kuraji KUTSUWATA 29 November 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF PROPERTIES 1. INTRODUCTION On 29 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Purchaser, pursuant to which the Vendor will sell and the Purchaser will purchase the Properties for a consideration of ¥1,985 million (inclusive of 10% value added tax) (equivalent to approximately HK$144.2 million). Upon completion of the Disposal, the Tenant and the Purchaser entered into the Lease Agreement for the continuous operation of pachinko hall by the Tenant at the Properties after the Disposal. The Disposal constitutes a major transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD As the Company has received from the Taniguchi Consortium, which is interested in 821,280,460 Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date, a written Shareholder's approval approving the Disposal pursuant to Rule 14.44(2) of the Listing Rules, the Company will not convene any general meeting to approve the Disposal. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, amongst other things, further information in relation to the Disposal and other information in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. 2. SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement are set out below: Date : 29 October 2019 Vendor : Nexia Inc., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Purchaser : Daichi Bussan Co., Ltd.* (株式会社大地物產) (1-16-1 Saikon, Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture) To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser and Mr. Yasuhito Ohhara, its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons. Properties to be : Land of Nos. 204-2 and 26 other tracts, Mukaigawara, disposed of Koriyama-shi, Fukushima with total area of 5,313.85 tsubo (approximately 17,566.42 square meters) Building with its location of Nos. 253, 211-1,252-1, 254, 255 Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima with total floor area of 512.45 tsubo (approximately 1,694.04 square meters) (together, the Bijyutukan-Dori store) Land of Nos. 239-1 and other 3 tracts, Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima with total area of 575.34 tsubo (approximately 1,901.94 square meters) Building with its location of No. 240-1 Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima with total floor area of 70.99 tsubo (approximately 234.71 square meters) (together, the Gust Mukaigawara store) - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Consideration : ¥1,985 million (inclusive of 10% value added tax) (equivalent to approximately HK$144.2 million) The preliminary valuation of the Properties is a p p r o x i m a t e l y ¥ 1 , 6 6 5 m i l l i o n ( e q u i v a l e n t t o approximately HK$120.9 million). The Properties are used to secure banking facilities with four Japanese banks namely Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., The Toho Bank, Ltd. and The Fukushima Bank, Ltd., in favour of the Company. The security has been released on Completion. The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Vendor and the Purchaser with reference to the rental yield for leasing of the Property, the recent transactions of similar types of properties in the market and the preliminary valuation of the Properties indicated by an independent property valuer. Terms of payment : Lump-sum payment as of 27 November 2019 Completion : Completion took place on 27 November 2019 Upon completion of the Disposal, the Tenant and the Purchaser entered into the Lease Agreement for the continuous operation of pachinko hall by the Tenant at the Properties after the Disposal. The Directors, including the independent non-executive directors, consider that the entering into of the Lease Agreement will not have any material adverse impact on the earnings and assets and liabilities of the Group. The terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement were arrived at by the Vendor and the Purchaser after arm's length negotiation. The Directors, including the independent non-executive Directors, consider that the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and the Disposal is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 3. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL The Bijyutukan-Dori store is currently occupied by the Tenant for pachinko hall operation, and the Gust Mukaigawara store is leased to Skylark Co., an independent third party, for a monthly rent of ¥820,000 (exclusive of value added tax) (equivalent to approximately HK$59,500) for restaurant operation. The net profits (before and after tax) - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD attributable to the Gust Mukaigawara store for the two years ended 31 March 2018 and 2019 are approximately￥9.8 million and￥9.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$0.7 million and HK$0.7 million). The Group acquired the Properties at ¥882 million (equivalent to approximately HK$64.1 million) on 15 October 2009. The unaudited carrying value of the Property was approximately ¥786 million (equivalent to approximately HK$57.1 million) as at 30 September 2019. The Directors believe that the Disposal represents a good opportunity for the Company to realise the value of the Properties at a reasonable price and the proceeds from the Disposal will improve the financial position and increase the general working capital of the Group. 4. FINANCIAL EFFECT OF THE DISPOSAL Based on, inter alia, the Consideration, the unaudited carrying value of the Properties as at 30 September 2019, and the related expenses for the Disposal, the Group currently expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately ¥1,194 million (equivalent to approximately HK$86.7 million) upon Completion. Save as disclosed above, the Disposal will not have any material adverse impact on the earnings and assets and liabilities of the Group. 5. USE OF PROCEEDS The net proceeds arising from the Disposal of approximately ¥1,525 million (equivalent to approximately HK$110.7 million) (after deducting tax and other expenses in relation to the Disposal) will be used for repaying bank loans of the Group. 6. INFORMATION OF THE GROUP AND THE PURCHASER The Group is principally engaged in the business of pachinko hall operation. To the knowledge of the Directors, the Purchaser is principally engaged in real estate development and investment business. 7. GENERAL As one of the applicable percentages (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal is more than 25% but less than 75%, the Disposal constitutes a major transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholders or any of their respective associates have a material interest in the Disposal, thus no Shareholders are required to abstain from voting for the resolution if the Company were to convene an extraordinary general meeting to approve the Disposal. The Taniguchi Consortium, the controlling shareholder group of the - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Company, which is interested in 821,280,460 Shares, representing approximately 68.7% of issued Shares as at the date of this circular, has approved the Disposal by a written Shareholders' approval pursuant to Rule 14.44(2) of the Listing Rules in lieu of a resolution to be passed at a general meeting of the Company. 8. RECOMMENDATION For the reasons set out above, the Directors consider that the terms of the Disposal are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors would recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution if the Company were to convene an extraordinary general meeting for the approval of the Disposal. 9. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is also drawn to the additional information set out in the appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board of NIRAKU GC HOLDINGS, INC.* 株式会社ニラク▪ジー▪シー▪ホールディングス Hisanori TANIGUCH Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer - 9 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP 1. FINANCIAL INFORMATION The audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the three financial years ended 31 March 2017, 2018 and 2019, including the independent auditors' report thereon and the notes thereto, have been disclosed in the respective annual reports of the Company. The auditor of the Company has not issued any qualified opinion on the Group's consolidated financial statements for the three financial years ended 31 March 2017, 2018 and 2019. The annual reports of the Company for the three financial years ended 31 March 2017, 2018 and 2019; and the interim results announcement for the period ended 30 S e p t e m b e r 2 0 1 9 a r e p u b l i s h e d o n t h e w e b s i t e s o f H K E X n e w s (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.ngch.co.jp/en/) respectively. Quick links for the year ended 31 March 2017 (pages 46 to 106)

( h t t p s : / / w w w 1 . h k e x n e w s . h k / l i s t e d c o / l i s t c o n e w s / s e h k / 2 0 1 7 / 0 5 2 9 / ltn20170529281.pdf ) for the year ended 31 March 2018 (pages 43 to 108)

( h t t p s : / / w w w 1 . h k e x n e w s . h k / l i s t e d c o / l i s t c o n e w s / s e h k / 2 0 1 8 / 0 6 0 6 / ltn20180606747.pdf ) for the year ended 31 March 2019 (pages 43 to 112)

( h t t p s : / / w w w 1 . h k e x n e w s . h k / l i s t e d c o / l i s t c o n e w s / s e h k / 2 0 1 9 / 0 6 0 5 / ltn20190605635.pdf ) for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (pages 2 to 19)

( h t t p s : / / w w w 1 . h k e x n e w s . h k / l i s t e d c o / l i s t c o n e w s / s e h k / 2 0 1 9 / 1 1 2 2 / 2019112200949.pdf ) - I-1 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP 2. INDEBTEDNESS As at 30 September 2019, being the latest practicable date for the purpose of this indebtedness statement prior to the printing of this circular, the total indebtedness of the Group amounted to approximately ¥50,867 million, details of which are set out below: ¥ million Non-current portion Bank loans 2,813 Syndicated loans 8,128 Lease liabilities 32,699 43,640 Current portion Bank loans 1,048 Syndicated loans 3,392 Lease liabilities 2,787 7,227 Total borrowings 50,867 Borrowings As at 30 September 2019, being the latest practicable date for ascertaining certain information relating to this indebtedness statement, the Group had outstanding consolidated bank borrowings (after intra-group elimination) of approximately ¥15,381 (equivalents to HK$1,117.0 million) comprising bank loans of approximately ¥3,861 million and syndicated loans of approximately ¥11,520 million. The borrowings under sales and leaseback arrangements with a third party lessor amounted to ¥2,413 million. These sales and leaseback arrangements included sell of certain leasehold improvements and pachislot machines at an aggregate consideration of ¥2,801 million and lease-back to the Group for a total lease payment of ¥2,979 million covering the periods ranged between 24 months to 84 months. During the lease period, the group cannot transfer or pledge to any party the relevant leasehold improvements and pachislot machines. For leasehold improvement, the Group has an option to renew for a further term of 1 year on the 20th of the preceding month before the end of each lease term at no cost. - I-2 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Pledge of assets As at 30 September 2019, total borrowings are pledged by certain assets and their carrying values are show as below: Property, plant and equipment Investment properties Deposits and other receivables Loan facilities ¥ million 10,803 640 179 11,622 As at 30 September 2019, the Group has undrawn borrowing facilities of ¥1,350 million (equivalent to HK$98.0 million) which is expired over 1 year and under floating interest rate. Lease liabilities As at 30 September 2019, the Group had lease liabilities of ¥35,486 million. Assets arranged under finance leases represent buildings for pachinko and pachislot halls, pachinko and pachislot machines, and gaming machines for amusement arcades. Commitments As at 30 September 2019, the Group has ¥188 million capital expenditure commitments for purchase of property, plant and equipment that had contracted but not provided for. Financial guarantee As at 30 September 2019, the Group had not provided any guarantee to any party. Save as aforesaid and apart from intra-group liabilities, the Group did not, as at 30 September 2019, have any material outstanding (i) debt securities, whether issued and outstanding, authorised or otherwise created but unissued, or term loans, whether guaranteed, unguaranteed, secured (whether the security is provided by the Group or by third parties) or unsecured; (ii) other borrowings or indebtedness in the nature of borrowings including bank overdrafts and liabilities under acceptances (other than normal trade bills) or acceptance credits or hire purchase commitments, whether guaranteed, unguaranteed, secured or unsecured; (iii) mortgage or charges; or (iv) guarantees or other contingent liabilities. - I-3 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP 3. WORKING CAPITAL STATEMENT Taking into account the financial resources available to the Group, including internally generated funds and available banking facilities of the Group, the Directors, after due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Group has sufficient working capital for its present requirements, that is for at least 12 months from the date of publication of this circular, in the absence of unforeseeable circumstances, such as any event of force majeure occurs including, without limiting the generality thereof, any act of God, war, riot, public disorder, civil commotion, fire, flood, explosion, epidemic, terrorism, strike or lock- out. 4. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors were not aware of any material adverse change in the financial or trading position of the Group since 31 March 2019, being the date on which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Group were made up. 5. FINANCIAL AND TRADING PROSPECTS OF THE GROUP The pachinko industry remains difficult with markets shrinking across the entire industry, more pachinko hall operators are experiencing management difficulties and a trend toward closing of pachinko halls. It is believed that this declining trend will continue for the time being, with no immediate solutions to resolve market-wide issues such as unveil new markets of younger people and prevent departure of existing players. Furthermore, in the future, the pachinko industry will likely be confronted with other issues further constraining its profitability, such as change of gambling property for gaming machine due to the revision of gaming machine regulations, the increase in consumption tax, and measures to protect against gambling dependency following the lifting of casino restrictions, among others. Given this industry environment, for the pachinko hall business, the Group has further promoted the implementation of sales policies necessary for achieving continuous profitable growth and cost efficiency, in compliance with various regulations, while at the same time striving to provide a gaming environment that meets the needs of diverse fans as an important sales strategy. As a result, despite the ongoing severity of the situation the pachinko industry as a whole is facing - such as the market shift following changes of machine standards regulations and the decrease in sales (gross pay-in) that has accompanied this shift - the Group has successfully maintained the sales scale and has achieved an expansion of customer visits. Despite the macro environment of pachinko industry is seen to be severe, the Group regards this market phenomenon as an opportunity for our future growth, and will focus on areas with existing pachinko halls where the Group can demonstrate its strengths. The Group intends to establish a foundation for future growth through opening of new halls seeking opportunity for acquisitions of other halls and allying with business partners. - I-4 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Apart from continuously configurate products to accommodate the characteristics of each region, improve the gaming environment and customer service, the Group will also work to enhance our overall organisation by implementing cost efficiency plan and work in unity to create halls that win the support of customers. The Group will continue to position the establishment of a solid business foundation as our most important management issue by actively and intensively investing management resources in the domestic business, centered on the pachinko business. - I-5 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES The following is the text of a letter and valuation certificate, prepared for the purpose of incorporation in this circular received from JLL Morii Valuation and Advisory K.K., an independent valuer, in connected with its valuation as at 30 September 2019 of the Properties. APPRAISAL REPORT Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Date of Issue 30 September 2019 Report Number 19-0766 （Client） NIRAKU CORPORATION - II-1 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES - II-2 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Preface This real estate appraisal report (hereinafter, the "Report") has been prepared by JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. (established 1948, hereinafter, "JLL Morii") by its licensed real estate appraisers and assistant real estate appraisers (hereinafter, the "appraisers") in keeping with their expertise and conscience, in accordance with the Act on Real Estate Appraisal (Act No. 152 of 1963, hereinafter, the "Act") and the International Valuation Standards. JLL Morii warrants that the Report is issued after a fair and objective review, and both JLL Morii and its appraisers shall keep information that becomes known to them in the course of this work in strict confidence. The Report's content and the appraised value thereby arrived at are valid only insofar as the assumptions specified below and the conditions of the investigation indicated in the text apply. Inspection of rights relationships and contractual relationships and the survey of the physical status of the Properties are undertaken on the basis of the official register and any registered maps, as well as information provided by you. We do not make any explicit or implicit guarantees with respect to such rights relationships, contractual relationships or physical status of the Properties. Confirmation of the subject property is done by survey of the exterior to the extent possible by visual inspection. With respect to soil contamination, buried properties, buried cultural properties, asbestos, building interior defects etc., it is assumed that none exists other than those described in this appraisal. JLL Morii shall assume no responsibility in the event such presence is established in the future. The appraised value indicated as the conclusion of this work by no means guarantee the actual transaction value at the date of value or in the future. The Report has been prepared by the named appraiser with the normal duty of care, however the responsibility for the Report shall be borne by JLL Morii. A copy of the Report will be held at JLL Morii for a period of five years pursuant to legal provisions. If parts of the Report are to be quoted or used for any purpose other than the original purpose, please consult with JLL Morii in advance and obtain consent in writing. If the original copy of the Report has been prepared in Japanese, JLL Morii shall not be responsible for its content that has been translated into any other language. Any disputes that may arise from this Report shall be subject to the laws of Japan, and shall be referred to the Tokyo District Court as the court of first instance. - II-3 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Contents Contents 1. APPRAISED VALUE ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 1 2. DESCRIPTION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY ....................................................................................................................................... 1 2.1. LAND........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 1 2.2. BUILDING .................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 1 3. BASIC PARTICULARS OF THE ASSIGNMENT........................................................................................................................................ 2 3.1. BASIC PARTICULARS OF THE ASSIGNMENT............................................................................................................................................................................... 2 3.2. PURPOSE OF REQUEST OF APPRAISAL AND RANGE OF REPORT USERS , ETC ...................................................................................................................... 3 3.3. RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN THE PURPOSE AND THE CONDITIONS OF THE APPRAISAL AND VALUE TO BE APPRAISED AND BETWEEN THE TYPE OF DOCUMENTS ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 4 3.4. INTERESTS HELD BY APPRAISERS AND APPRAISAL FIRMS INVOLVED ..................................................................................................................................... 4 3.5. UNKNOWN FACTORS REGARDING THE APPRAISAL ASSIGNMENT AND RESEARCH CONDUCTED............................................................................................... 4 4. IDENTIFICATION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY................................................................................................................................... 5 4.1. PHYSICAL IDENTIFICATION......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 5 4.2. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PROPERTY INTEREST.......................................................................................................................................................................... 6 5. GENERAL FACTORS ANALYSIS ............................................................................................................................................................... 7 5.1. RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 7 5.2. REAL ESTATE MARKET TRENDS ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 10 6. AREA / NEIGHBORHOOD ANALYSIS .................................................................................................................................................... 13 6.1. AREA SUMMARY....................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 13 6.2. MARKET CHARACTERISTIC OF SUBJECT PROPERTY.............................................................................................................................................................. 14 6.3. NEIGHBORHOOD ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 16 7. ANALYSIS OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY ........................................................................................................................................... 17 7.1. LAND DESCRIPTION ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 17 7.2. BUILDING DESCRIPTION........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 19 7.3. BUILDING AND ITS SITE DESCRIPTION..................................................................................................................................................................................... 20 7.4. HIGHEST AND BEST USE AS IMPROVED .................................................................................................................................................................................. 22 8. APPLICATION OF VALUATION APPROACHES................................................................................................................................... 23 8.1. GENERAL DIRECTIONS............................................................................................................................................................................................................. 23 8.2. COST APPROACH..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 23 8.3. INCOME APPROACH ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 26 9. RECONCILIATION AND CONCLUSION OF VALUE............................................................................................................................. 35 9.1. RECONSIDERATION OF THE VALUE ESTIMATES ...................................................................................................................................................................... 35 9.2. JUDGMENTS REGARDING THE LEVEL OF CONVICTION OF EACH VALUE ESTIMATE............................................................................................................... 36 9.3. APPRAISED VALUE ................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 36 ADDITIONAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................................................................... 37 - II-4 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Contents APPENDICES Appendix 1 : Summary of the Appraisal etc.

Appendix 2 : Description of Land

Appendix 3 : Current Rent Roll

Appendix 4 : Cost Approach Value Estimate Table

Appendix 5 : Land Value Estimate Table

Appendix 6 : NCF Estimate Table and Forecast Variables

Appendix 7 : Direct Capitalization Estimate Table

Appendix 8 : DCF Method Estimate Table

Appendix 9 : DCF Method Cash Flow Table - II-5 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Report 1. Appraised Value Market value for the subject property as of 04 July 2019 is as shown below. Appraised Value JPY135,000,000 （Market value） ・The appraised value above is based on the conditions mentioned in Conditions of the appraisal. ・The appraised value as stated above is effective as at the Date of Appraisal. Description of the Subject Property Land Land Location and tract # (Registered) Nos. 239-1 and 3 other tracts, Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima-ken (See Appendix 2: Description of Land for details.) Use (Registered / Building Site / Building Site Actual) Area (Registered) Total 1,901.94 sq m Holder of the title NEXIA Co.,Ltd. *NEXIA Co., Ltd is a group business of the client, NIRAKU Co., Ltd. (the same hereinafter) 2.2. Building Building Location No. 240-1, Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi,Fukushima-ken Building number No. 240-1 Structure Wood frame structure, alloy plating steel sheet roof, 1 story Floor area Total 234.71 sq m Holder of the title NEXIA Co.,Ltd. 1 - II-6 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Basic Particulars of the Assignment Basic Particulars of the Assignment 3.1.1. Subject property The subject property is a 1-story rental retail building (Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara), located to the northeast of "Koriyama" Station on the JR Tohoku Main Line. 3.1.2. Property Type and Interest Type: Commercial Land - Property Held For Owner Occupation Interest: Tenant-occupied Building and its Site 3.1.3. Value to be appraised Market value 3.1.4. Date of Valuation 04 July 2019 3.1.5. Date of the Appraisal 30 September 2019 (being the effective date of the valuation) 3.1.6. Conditions of the Appraisal 3.1.6.1. Conditions for the subject identification As is 3.1.6.2. Assumptions None in particular 3.1.6.3. Conditions for scope of work Determinants of value subject to the coverage: Factors related to soil contamination, asbestos, PCBs, and border.

Scope of work: Research to be limited to confirmation of existence of statutory regulations and its content.

Handling of the scope of work upon appraisal: They will be excluded from determinants of value in the analysis. Above conditions are judged not to damage the interests of those who refer to this appraisal as those who refer to this appraisal shall make judgements by their own as to whether or not those factors may influence value, based on the research, assessments, and results involving determinants of value by the clients etc. 3.1.6.4. Other None in particular 2 - II-7 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 3.2. Purpose of Request of Appraisal and Range of Report Users , etc 3.2.1. Purpose of Request of Appraisal Reference for the sale of the subject property 3.2.2. Background for requesting the appraisal The client is considering the sale of the subject property, and needs to assess the fair value of the subject property in the marketplace, which has resulted in its appraisal request. 3.2.3. Recipient of the Report other than the Client None 3.2.4. Disclosure of Appraisal Value None 3.2.5. Publication of Appraisal Value Yes 3.2.6. Necessity of approval for expansion of report users after the issuance of the report If the appraisal value is announced or disclosure is expanded after the report is issued, approval of the real estate appraiser responsible for this analysis and the company will be required with a written request of approval prior to such announcement or disclosure. 3 - II-8 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 3.3. Relationships between the purpose and the conditions of the appraisal and value to be appraised and between the type of documents The appraisal assignment, conducted for the purpose and under the conditions mentioned above, is intended to estimate the fair value of the subject property in the market. Therefore, the value to be appraised is "Market Value". 3.4. Interests Held by Appraisers and Appraisal Firms Involved 3.4.1. Interests in the subject property held by appraisers and appraisal firms involved None 3.4.2. Relationships among the client, appraisers and appraisal firms involved None 3.4.3. Relationships among the entities to which the report is submitted, appraisers and appraisal firms involved None 3.5. Unknown factors regarding the appraisal assignment and research conducted None in particular. 4 - II-9 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Identification of the subject property Physical Identification 4.1.1. Site inspection Date of site inspection: 04 July 2019 Appraisers who inspected the subject: Takatsugu Honma (Qualification: member of Japan Association of Real Estate Appraisers with over 2 of years' experience in valuation of commercial properties in Japan) Accompanied by: Mr. Shudo Kanai, NIRAKU CORPORATION (Owner) 4.1.2. Data used for identification Certificates of registration, Floor plan, Official lot map, Lease agreement, etc. 4.1.3. Areas inspected Land: Entire site, boundaries, etc. Building: Retail store areas 4.1.4. Reasons for the areas that could not be inspected and measures taken The back of house areas etc., could not be inspected because they are currently occupied and tenants' consent could not be obtained. Since the specifications of these areas can be reasonably assumed based on the building plans, etc., it is judged not to affect the analysis. 4.1.5. Particulars verified Location, Shape, Size, Boundaries, Occupancy, etc. 4.1.6. Confirmation and result of identification It has been confirmed that the state of the subject property is generally as it appears in the data. 4.1.7. Quantities Adopted in the Valuation Land：Registration Building：Registration Net Rentable Area：The lease agreement, provided 5 - II-10 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 4.2. Identification of the Property Interest 4.2.1. Identification of Lease Agreement The subject property is leased by a lessor NEXIA Co., Ltd, which owns the subject land and building, to an end-tenant, and lease agreement is in place. Agreement Lessee Skylark Co., Ltd. Lease type Building lease agreement Purpose of use Restaurant Size of rent area 281.28 sq m Lease tenure For 15 years starting from 22 September 2002 * This lease tenure has been renewed under same condition as of the valuation date. Rent JPY 820,000 per month (JPY 9,637 per tsubo) Deposit JPY 5,000,000 (Approximately 6 months rent) Special Agreement  Other than the deposit, guarantee money of JPY 30,000,000 is deposited and others to the lessor, and the lessor is to reimburse the amount to the lessee every month in 180 equal instalments for 15 years. Taxes and public dues on the subject property is to be borne by the lessor, whereas utility expenses (electricity, gas, water), town association fee, sanitation expenses, expenses that arises for community resident, and sales activity related membership fees etc., are to be borne by the lessee regardless of the name.

Repair and maintenance cost of the subject property is to be borne by the lessee.

Lessee may cancel the contract with 6-month prior notice, and with payment of amount equal to deposit/guarantee as penalty. 4.2.2. Data used for identification The lease agreement provided 6 - II-11 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES General Factors Analysis Recent Economic Developments According to the monthly report issued in June 2019 by the Cabinet Office, the Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace while weakness in exports and industrial production continues. Concerning short-term prospects, weakness remains for the time being, but the economy is expected to continue recovering, supported by the effects of the policies, while employment and income situation is improving. However, further attention should be given to the effects of situations over trade issues on the world economy, while the prospect of the Chinese economy, the uncertainty of situations and policies in overseas economies and the effects of fluctuations in the financial and capital markets also need attention. The trends in the main economic indicators are as shown below. 5.1.1. GDP Trend The nationwide real economic growth for 1Q 2019 announced by the Cabinet Office increased 0.5% q-o-q, or it grew by 2.1% on an annualized basis. 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% -2%-4%-6%-8% 2010 2Q 3Q 4Q 20111Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20121Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20131Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20141Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20151Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20161Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20171Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20181Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20191Q Source: Cabinet Office 7 - II-12 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5.1.2. Diffusion Index and Consumer Price Index The Coincident Index of the business condition announced by the Cabinet Office for April 2019 recorded 101.9 (Y2015=100), showing +0.8 percentage points of change from the previous month. Nationwide CPI excluding fresh food for May 2019 recorded 101.8(Y2015=100). This equals to 0.8 % of increase year-on-year. ■ Diffusion Index (2015 = 100) ■ Consumer Price Index (2015 = 100) 106 102 104 101.5 101 102 100.5 100 100 CPI 98 99.5 101.8 99 96 The Coincident Indexes 98.5 101.9 94 Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19 98 Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19 Source: Cabinet Office Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications 5.1.3. Stock Price Index and the Exchange Rate The Nikkei 225 average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for June 2019 ended at JPY 21,275.92, showing +3.3% change m-on-m or -4.6%y-on-y. On the currency market, the exchange rate for the Japanese Yen versus the US dollar was JPY107.88 at the end of June 2019. ■ Nikkei 225 Average Stock Price ■ Exchange Rate (Tokyo Market) 30,000 130 120 25,000 20,000 110 15,000 100 10,000 Nikkei 225 90 5,000 21,275.92 80 0 70 2014/07 2015/01 2015/07 2016/01 2016/07 2017/01 2017/07 2018/01 2018/07 2019/01 JPY/USD JPY107.88 per USD Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange Source: Bank of Japan 8 - II-13 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5.1.4. Long-term Prime Rate and Short-term Prime Rate Long-term prime rate as of May 2019 was 1.00 %, unchanged from the previous month. On the other hand, short-term prime rate as of May 2019 was 1.475 %, which also remained the same from the previous month. ■ Long-term Prime Rate ■ Short-term Prime Rate 1.50% 1.80% Short-term prime rate 1.40% Long-term prime rate 1.70% 1.475% 1.30% 1.00% 1.60% 1.20% 1.50% 1.10% 1.40% 1.00% 1.30% 0.90% 1.20% 0.80% Apr-15 Apr-16 Apr-17 Apr-18 Apr-19 1.10% Oct-14 Oct-15 Oct-16 Oct-17 Oct-18 Oct-14 Apr-15 Oct-15 Apr-16 Oct-16 Apr-17 Oct-17 Apr-18 Oct-18 Apr-19 Source: Bank of Japan Source: Bank of Japan 9 - II-14 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5.2. Real Estate Market Trends 5.2.1. Land Price Trend as of January, 2019 The national average land price across sectors as of January 2019 increased for the fourth consecutive year and its pace of increase accelerated in the past three years. Looking at the trend by sector, the residential land price continuously increased for two years in a row, while the commercial land price also increased for the four consecutive years and the industrial land price rose for the three straight years. In the three major urban regions, all the sectors strengthened their pace of increase. Other than three major urban regions, both the land price across sectors and the residential land price in the non-urban regions increased for the first time in 27 years since 1992. In the non-urban regions, both the commercial and industrial land price rose for the second consecutive year with their pace of increase accelerated. The land price grew across sectors in four cities including Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, also showed stronger growth. Other than four cities above mentioned, the land price recovered in the non-urban regions as the commercial land price unchanged this year after declining over the years since 1993, while the industrial land price turned around and picked up for the first time in 27 years since 1992. Residential land Price The residential demand remained steady, particularly in the areas where the convenient public transportation and better living environment are available, underpinned by the ongoing low interest rate as well as the government aid for home buyers, while the improvement in the job market and the salary level sustained. The residential land price recovery accelerated across the nation with the annual growth at 0.6%, which was the second consecutive year of increase, also its pace was strengthened from the previous year. Commercial land Price Office vacancy generally continued declining with increasing rent, due to the office expansion and relocation for the improvement of office environment complying with the government's work-style reforms, while we saw the improvement of the corporate performance backed by the economic recovery. Thanks to increasing foreign and local visitors as well as the improving public transport and vibrancy due to the infrastructure improvement and proceeding redevelopment projects, the demand for retail store and hotel new openings remained strong in the center of major cities. In addition to the rising profitability as a commercial land, preferable financing condition backed by the easy monetary policy encouraged corporates to invest in real estate. Hence the commercial land price continued steady across the nation with average annual growth at 2.8%. This was the fourth consecutive year of increase and its pace of increase accelerated for the three straight years. Land Price Change across Japan by Sector (nationwide) 10 - II-15 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Land Price Change by Sector (As of January, 2019) Residential Commercial Industrial Nationwide 0.6% (0.3%↑) 2.8% (0.9%↑) 1.3% (0.5%↑) Greater Tokyo 1.3% (0.3%↑) 4.7% (1.0%↑) 2.4% (0.1%↑) Greater Osaka 0.3% (0.2%↑) 6.4% (1.7%↑) 2.0% (0.7%↑) Greater Nagoya 1.2% (0.4%↑) 4.7% (1.4%↑) 0.6% (0.4%↑) Other Regions 0.2% (0.3%↑) 1.0% (0.5%↑) 0.8% (0.6%↑) Source: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism 5.2.2. Intensively Used Land Price Trends The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism issues the Land Value LOOK Report, which tracks the trend of the value of intensively used land in major cities of Japan every quarter, covering 43 areas in the Greater Tokyo, 25 areas in the Greater Osaka, 9 areas in the Greater Nagoya and 23 areas in the major regional cities, a total of 100 areas. According to the report in Q1 2019, the number of areas where the land value increased was 97 (97 in Q1 2018), unchanged was 3 (3 in Q1), and declined was 0 (0 in Q1). 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2010 2Q 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Increase (6% or more) Increase (3% or more - less than 6%) Increase (More than 0% - less than 3%) Unchanged Decrease (More than 0% - less than 3%) Decrease (3% or more - less than 6%) Source: the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism 11 - II-16 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5.2.3. Building Start and Construction Cost Deflator According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the nationwide construction starts in 2018 was 131,149,000 sq m (2.6 %decrease y-on-y). On the other hand, the construction cost deflator in March 2019 was 112.2 (Y2011=100), which indicated +2.4% points y-on-y. ■ Building Start Trend ■ Construction Cost Deflator 175,000 15% 116 150,000 10% 114 5% 112 125,000 0% 110 100,000 -5% 108 75,000 -10% 106 50,000 -15% 104 -20% 102 25,000 -25% 100 0 -30% 98 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Constuction starts ('000 sqm) Change (Y-on-Y) Construction Cost Deflator 112.2 Apr-14Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19 Source: the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Source: the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism 12 - II-17 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Area / Neighborhood Analysis Area Summary 6.1.1. Description of Koriyama-shi,Fukushima-ken Koriyama-shi is located in the center of Nakadori of Fukushima-ken, and is designated as a core city. The city is extended from east to west of Ou Mountains, with its west side located on the south bank of Lake Inawashiro which is located to the Sea of Japan side, and its east side reaches Abukuma upland. Downtown area is situated in between Utsunomiya-shi of Tochigi-ken and Sendai-shi of Miyagi-ken, and is connected to both cities by Tohoku Shinkansen, Tohoku Main Line, Tohoku expressway, and National Road Route 4. Further, the city has access to Aizuwakamatsu-shi and Niigata-shi in the west and Iwaki-shi in the east by Banetsu expressway, Banetsu-saisen (west line), Banetsu-tosen (east line) and National Road Route 49. Located at the cross road of transportation in east Japan, the city developed as a hub of economy, inland industry, logistics and transportation. Koriyama urban area is being formed with its second largest population and economy in the Tohoku area. Given such characteristics of being a hub, the city also functions as an information distributing center of Fukushima-ken and is referred to as "mercantile city" and "economic prefectural capital". Koriyama station serving as a junction station, both people and goods gathered and as a result, Koriyama- shi became the largest city of Fukushima-ken with the introduction of municipal system in Taisho era. During the postwar rapid economic growth period, many companies from Keihin industrial zone moved into the area and ties with Kanto area was strengthened. ■ Population 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Koriyama-shi 329,122 325,826 335,413 334,295 332,737 Fukushima-ken 1,935,142 1,911,933 1,896,758 1,877,876 1,859,220 ■ Number of households 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Koriyama-shi 135,416 138,678 140,101 140,891 141,719 Fukushima-ken 729,671 738,755 743,730 746,003 749,144 Source：Dated January 1/ Statistics Division, Bureau of Planning and Coordination of Fukushima-ken 13 - II-18 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 6.2. Market Characteristic of Subject Property 6.2.1. Market area The market area for the purchase and sale market is broadly defined to be commercial areas in prefectural capitals and core cities in each local region, with highly competitive substitution in commercial areas in Koriyama-shi. The market area for the rental market is defined in the same way as in the purchase and sale market. 6.2.2. Market participants Purchase and sale market （Buyer's attribute and behaviour） International/domestic public/private funding sources, institutional investors such as life insurance companies, and major real estate companies operating commercial facilities, business companies and private investors are the prospective buyers. Main buyers tend to make investment decisions based on the current NOI, projections of income and expenses, the rate of return, marketability, and the costs for funding. Real estate companies operating commercial facilities as well as developers and construction companies considering purchase of existing buildings for redevelopment are also prospective buyers and they tend to make investment decisions based on the current NOI, projections of income and expenses, the rate of return, marketability, costs for funding and profitability of investment on redevelopment project. （Marker trend） Although the steadiness of the real estate market has not largely changed due to the impact provided by the negative interest rate policy, etc., the preferred selling prices still remain very high. Selling prices of properties with prime locations in the suburban cities tend to show an increase and interest rates are on a declining trend. Against this backdrop, some of those on the demand side are displaying a cautious attitude. Rental market （Tenant's attribute and behaviour） On the demand side are companies considering opening new stores in the subject area as the end-tenants. Main tenants tend to select properties based on the conditions of the site and the situation of competing properties, taking into consideration their rent affordability. （Market trend） In both the Greater Tokyo area and regional areas there is a steady demand for commercial facilities with prime locations and competitive advantages, and their rents are stable. On the other hand, both asking rents and contract rents are declining for commercial facilities that are less competitive; and their vacancy rates are remaining at a high level. 14 - II-19 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 6.2.3. Land Price Trends in the Market Area The latest figure of residential properties in Fukushima-ken in 2019 increased by 1.0% year-on-year, and that of commercial properties increased by 0.8% year-on-year. Latest figure of residential properties in Koriyama-shi in 2019 increased by 2.2% year-on-year and that of commercial properties increased by 1.9% year-on-year. In addition, the latest figure of Prefectural land price survey point "Pre. Koriyama 5-4" in similar areas, showed an increase of 2.1% year-on-year in 2018. The Prefectural land price survey point had been renewed to the above point in 2017. 4.0 70,000 120.0% 3.5 60,000 100.0% 3.0 50,000 2.5 80.0% 2.0 40,000 60.0% 1.5 30,000 1.0 40.0% 20,000 0.5 0.0 10,000 20.0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.0% Residential land 0 Commercial land 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Residential land Commercial land Official listed land price Fukushima-ken Koriyama-shi Prefectural land price survey point (Change, YoY) (Change, YoY) "Pre. Koriyama 5-4" Residential Commercial Residential Commercial Value(JPY) Change land land land land 2019 + 1.0 + 0.8 + 2.2 + 1.9 - - 2018 + 1.4 + 0.8 + 2.1 + 1.7 63,300 + 2.1 2017 + 2.1 + 0.8 + 2.8 + 2.2 62,000 - 2016 + 2.9 + 0.9 + 3.2 + 2.7 - - 2015 + 2.9 + 0.8 + 3.8 + 3.0 - - Source: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism 15 - II-20 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 6.3. Neighborhood Neigborhood Boundaries An area approximately 50m west of the subject property alongside an arterial road which the subject property has frontage on its north side. Characteristics Roadside commercial area with heavy traffic where retail stores are located. Frontage Approximately 25m-wide public road with sidewalks on both sides Transportation access Approximately 1,000m northeast of "Koriyama" Station on the JR Tohoku Main Line. Environment Topography ：Almost flat Water supply ：Public system available Sewerage ：Public sewage available Gas ：None Hazardous/aversive ：None in particular facility Administrative factors City Planning Area Urbanization Promotion Area Zoning ：Industrial Area Designated building cover ratio ：60% ("BCR") ：200% Designated floor area ratio ("FAR") Fireproof / Quasi-fireproof Area ：Quasi-fireproof Area Other restrictions ：None in particular Future outlook Nothing identified that would affect the composition of the neighborhood, and the neighborhood's character is expected to remain as is. Standard use Judged to be a site for a low-rise retail store based on characteristics and future projection of the neighborhood. Standard lot An inside lot with shape of rectangle and size of approximately 500 sq. m 16 - II-21 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Analysis of the Subject Property Land Description Land Description Current Use Subject property is used as a low-rise retail building Frontage 3-Street lot North：Approximately 25m Public road (Article 42-1-1) South：Approximately 9m Public road (Article 42-1-1) East : Approximately 25m Public road (Article 42-1-1) Transportation access Approximately 1,000m northeast of "Koriyama" Station on the JR Tohoku Main Line. Environment Similar to the standard lot in the neighborhood. Administrative factor Designated BCR（70.00%, Corner alleviation）, Designated FAR（200.00%） Similar to the standard lot in the neighborhood in other aspects. Site Area (Registered) Total 1,901.94 sq m Frontage ：Approximately 45m Depth ：Approximately 35m Shape ：Almost trapezoid Topography ：Almost flat Site level ：Height difference of approximately 1.5m in the north side and east side, and approximately 1m difference in the south side.(Subject property is high.) Buried cultural treasures :Designated. The subject area falls under a remain, "Mukaigawara Iseki". However, according to the hearing conducted with the department in charge, test excavation was conducted in 1996 at Koriyama city's cost. Therefore, we have judged that the probability of further excavation being conducted is low. Therefore, we have concluded that this factor does not influence determinants of value in this analysis. Soil contamination Whether the property is designated as an area requiring measures under Act for Controlling Soil Contamination or as an area requiring notification upon changing its character. : Not designated However, according to the material provided by the client, "Result of soil investigation conducted upon building a new store, Rakuza Rakuichi Koriyama Bijutsukan-dori ten (dated October 2001)" prepared by Sinkyo-tisui, Company, it is stated that "out of substances detected during the soil testing, detected amounts of each of the substance except for fluorine were all either within or slightly above environmental quality standards. As for fluorine, it was detected in all areas of testing and its detected amounts exceeded environmental quality standard. Although the detected substance was a sort that could also exist in the natural world, in this case, it needs to be noted that factories handling chemical substances existed in the neighbourhood of the subject area of investigation in the past and continue to exist, and that the subject area of investigation itself had been used as chemical factory in the past. Further, according to the existing data, lead, mercury, and their chemical compounds had been detected from the soils of the neighbourhood with amounts exceeding quality standard. Based on these facts, it had been assumed that contaminated substances could be detected from the area through the investigation. As suspected, fluorine and 17 - II-22 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Land Description lead, the heavy metal, were detected with amount above environmental standard." As per mentioned in the conditions for scope of work, this factor is eliminated from determinants of values in this analysis. The above conclusion only indicates the existence/non-existence of signs of soil contamination that are found within the scope of our normal research, and it does not prove that there is no risk of soil contamination. Subsoil objects Based on the appraiser's original research conducted which include objective information, hearings and appearance inspection at the site, it is assumed that there exist no subsoil objects. Therefore, this factor is excluded from determinants of value in the analysis. The above conclusion only indicates the existence/non-existence of signs of subsoil objects that are found within the scope of our normal research, and it does not prove that there is no risk of subsoil objects. Borders According to the hearing with the department in charge, borders of the subject property are confirmed. Further, based on the site inspection and hearings conducted, three sides of the subject property are surrounded by public roads and water channels. Adjacent areas are owned by the same owner, and therefore there are no boarder disputes. No serious crossing of boarders that may impact on its value has been admitted as far as the site inspection. However, as per mentioned in the conditions for scope of work, this factor is eliminated from determinants of values in this analysis. Further, the above conclusion only indicates the existence/non-existence of signs of the crossing of borders that are found within the scope of our normal research, and it does not prove that there is no risk. Other None 18 - II-23 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 7.2. Building Description Building Description Date of construction 5 September 2002 (Registered) , 17-year-old Structure Wood framed structure Stories 1 story Use Retail store Floor area Floor GFA *1 NRA *2 Main use 1F 234.71 sq m 281.28 sq m Retail Total 234.71 sq m 281.28 sq m *1: GFA is based on the Registration. *2: NRA is based on the lease agreement provided. Building plan and design Details are shown in the attachment Building Plan. plan, etc. Designer Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. Fukushima-branch Contractor Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. Fukushima-branch Grade Standard Maintenance The subject property is 17-year-old. There is ordinary wear and tear, but the maintenance is in good condition. Conformity with surrounding The subject property is a low-rise rental retail building and matched the environment standard use in the neighborhood. Therefore, the subject building generally conforms to the surrounding environment. Hazardous materials Judging from the hearing conducted, use of the building, its structure, and year of construction, it is judged that there is no serious issue in terms of use of Asbestos and PCBs. As per mentioned in the conditions for scope of work, this factor is eliminated from determinants of values in this analysis. The above conclusion only indicates the existence/non-existence of signs of hazardous substances that are found within the scope of our normal research, and it does not prove that there is no risk of hazardous substances. Seismic adequacy Considering from the year of building construction, it is judged that the building was constructed conforming to the new seismic adequacy standard. Therefore, this factor is excluded from determinants of value in the analysis. Legal compliance Building Permission Certificate : Confirmed Building Inspection Certificate : Basically confirmed As per above, building inspection certificate was confirmed. Together with the result of site inspection and research conducted by local administrations, it is considered that legal conformity is guaranteed. (Based on the original research by the appraiser) Other None 19 - II-24 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 7.3. Building and its Site Description Building and its Site Description Balance between Building and BCR: Effective 12.81%< Permitted 70.00% its Site FAR: Effective 12.49%< Permitted 200.00% The subject building does not fully utilize its permitted FAR. Although many of the buildings in the surrounding are low-rise buildings, etc., the utilization rate of the subject property is far too low. Although the building is efficiently located within the site, efficiency of site use is not being maximized. Leasing Status Subject property is a single tenant property and lease agreement is in place. Rent level etc., are judged to be almost in line with the market rent level. The details of the lessee, Skylark Co., Ltd are as follow; *The company name, Skylark Co., Ltd has been changed to Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd, in July 2018. Company Name Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. Corporate 1-25-8, Nishikubo, Musashino-shi, Tokyo headquarter (Mitaka-3rd-Office) Capital JPY 3,634,000,000 Date founded 4 April 1962 Representative Tani Makoto, Representative director and chairman Number of Full-time employee 6,283 employees Crew 104,165 (As of 31 December 2018) Main business Food service business, and other related businesses Number of stores 3,167(Domestic group) (As of 30 June 2019) Competitiveness of the The nearest station is "Koriyama" Station on the JR Tohoku Main Line. Subject Property The subject property is located at an approximately 13-minute walk from this station. It is located close to a crossing of arterial roads with heavy traffic. Location-wise, and its visibility and ability to pull in customers are high. The site is a 3-street lot, larger than the standard lot. Based on the above, the competitiveness of the subject property in terms of location/site is average. The building analysis is as mentioned in the earlier section. The subject property is a low-rise rental retail store. Its maintenance is up to date and enough parking spaces are secured to cover the needs of the building of its size. Further, the building covers necessary functions required by prospective tenants. However, its utilization of permitted FAR is extremely low while certain level of intensive use is deemed reasonable for the property considering its high potential in terms of location, although it is in the roadside commercial area. Therefore, question remains as to whether the subject property is fully leveraging on its scarcity value. Based on the above, the competitiveness of the subject in terms of building features is average. 20 - II-25 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES The subject property is used entirely as a family restaurant. Its tenant is Skylark holdings Co., Ltd. Rent of the store is in a reasonable level in comparison with standard market rent. Skylark holdings Co., Ltd is a company listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has tenant credibility. Based on the above, the competitiveness of the subject property in terms of contract and tenant is slightly superior. Both land and building are owned by the same entity, and there is no factor which inhibits marketability and competitiveness of the subject. Taking into account all of the above, we have concluded that the competitiveness of the subject property is judged to be slightly superior. 21 - II-26 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 7.4. Highest and Best Use as Improved Highest and Best Use as Improved Highest and Best Use as Considering the characteristics of neighbourhood and the subject property Vacant Land and the future forecast, the highest and best use as vacant land is judged as below. Site for low-rise retail store Highest and Best Use as Although the subject property matches the environment, the subject building Improved does not conform to the site. However, its current use is the highest and best use as improved, and the level of non-conformity in terms of highest and best use of the land is limited. Therefore, the highest and best use as improved is judged as below. Continuing use as a low-rise rental retail store 22 - II-27 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Application of Valuation Approaches General Directions The subject property is identified as a Tenant-occupied Building and its Site, and the cost approach and income approach are applied to conclude value. In addition, the sales comparison approach for building and its site as a whole is not applicable due to lack of sufficient sales comparables. 8.2. Cost Approach The cost approach value is determined by deducting the necessary depreciation from the replacement cost at the date of valuation. The process of estimation is shown in Appendix 4: Cost Approach Value Estimate Table. 8.2.1. Replacement Cost The replacement cost of the site and the building are estimated, to which the incidental expense is added to assess the subject's replacement cost. 8.2.1.1. Land(Vacant Land) The vacant land value is estimated by applying the sales comparison approach, with reference to the benchmark value. The process of the estimation is shown in Appendix 5: Land Value Estimate Table. Sales comparison approach value and Benchmark value Sales comparison approach value JPY 85,400 per sq. m of the standard lot Benchmark value JPY 67,300 per sq. m (Benchmarked to Prefectural land price survey point：Pre. Koriyama 5-4) In this analysis, the standard value of the standard lot has been estimated at JPY 85,400 per sq. m, putting emphasis on the sales comparison approach value which reflects the actual state of the market, although there is a difference between the sales comparison approach value and the benchmark value. The value of the subject land is assessed by multiplying the amount of land areas by the unit value which is estimated by adjusting for the attributes of the subject site. The basis for adjustment for the subject's attributes is as follows. Item Adjustment Basis for adjustment Large Size - 10% Judging by the relation between unit price and total value 3-Street Lot + 5% Based on an increase in efficiency of use Difference in - 2% Based on a decrease in efficiency of use Height Multiple 93% 23 - II-28 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.2.1.2. Building We have estimated the value of the building by comparing with construction costs of similar buildings. As for structures, estimated the value by comparing with acquisition value of similar buildings. 8.2.1.3. Incidental Expenses Incidental expenses are estimated by considering the following: Direct cost related to land such as acquisition fee, a development application fee and property tax, etc.

Direct cost to building such as design/ supervision fee, building certificate application fee and registration fee, etc.

Cost to building and its site such as financing cost and the equivalent amount of development risk, etc. 8.2.2. Depreciation 8.2.2.1. Depreciation for Land No depreciation is deducted for land. 8.2.2.2. Depreciation for Building The depreciation value of the building etc.,(building and structures) is assessed by applying both useful life depreciation and observation depreciation. As for useful life depreciation, we classify the components of the building into the building frame, the finishing and the installation, then assesses each depreciation rate considering age and remained economic useful life. Residual rate at the end of useful life is estimated at 0%. As for observation depreciation, we conclude that there is no adjustment considering physical depreciation confirmed upon site inspection and competitiveness of the subject property in the market.. 8.2.2.3. Depreciation for IncidentalExpense Estimated the depreciation rate to be 100% as a result of assessing depreciation value of incidental expenses. 8.2.2.4. Depreciation as Improved Estimated the depreciation rate as a whole, understanding the subject property's level of divergence in terms of the highest and best use. 24 - II-29 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.2.3. Cost Approach Value Deducting the depreciation from the replacement cost assessed as above, we have estimated the cost approach value of the subject property as follows. Replacement Cost Depreciation Cost Approach Value JPY 220,011,640 − JPY 84,929,329 ≒ JPY 135,000,000 Cost Approach Value JPY 135,000,000 Land JPY 120,800,000 (89%) Building JPY 12,900,000 (10%) Structure JPY 1,300,000 (1%) The values of the land and the building etc., shown above, were obtained through allocating cost approach value based on the ratio of land value / building value etc., before depreciation as a whole. 25 - II-30 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3. Income Approach The value estimate (income value) is derived by calculating the total sum of the present value for the expected future net cash flow for the subject property. The income approach value is estimated using the direct capitalization and DCF method. The direct capitalization method derives a net cash flow ("NCF") of a single year, and capitalizes this with a capitalization rate to estimate value. The DCF method aggregates a NCF of each year for multiple consecutive terms and reversionary value discounted to present value depending on their timing. Materials provided by representative of the client which have been used in the income approach are shown below: Title Name in the Report Date of issue, etc. Property Tax/City Planning Property tax amounts 2019 Tax Rolls 26 - II-31 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3.1. Subject's New Market Rent Before application of the income approach, the subject's new market rent is assessed. This affects cash flow forecasts in the DCF method, and the NCF for a single year, discount rate, capitalization rate, terminal capitalization rate, etc. in the direct capitalization method. 8.3.1.1. Rent Comparables The contract/asking rents for competing properties in the surrounding area are as follows (including partial estimates). It was challenging to gather samples of suburban retail stores that would serve as suitable comparables. Unit price of rent has been assessed by referring to below comparables, especially paying attention to the size of buildings in comparison to the size of lands. # Signed/ Location Nearest Station Complet GFA Stories Contract Unit Deposit/ Asking ed area Rent Key Money *1 *2 *3 (Y/Tb) (months) Subject - Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, JR Tohoku Main Line Sep-02 D C B - - Fukushima-ken "Koriyama" Station (13min) 1 2019 2-chome,Asahi,Koriyama-shi, JR Tohoku Main Line Mar-86 NA C C 12,200 3 / 0 1Q Fukushima-ken "Koriyama" Station (38min) 2 2019 1-chome,Asakakitai, Koriyama- JR Tohoku Main Line Sep-04 NA C B 8,500 5 / 1 2Q shi, Fukushima-ken "Asakanagamori" Station (39min) 3 Asking 1-chome,Ekimae,Koriyama-shi, JR Tohoku Main Line Oct-02 NA C B 11,100 3 / 0 Fukushima-ken "Koriyama" Station (4min) 4 Asking 2-chome,Yokozuka, Koriyama- JR Tohoku Main Line Dec-11 NA C B 10,300 3 / 1 shi, Fukushima-ken "Koriyama" Station (19min) *1 S : Over 1,000 Tb, A : 500 － 1,000 Tb, B : 300 － 500 Tb, C : 100 － 300 Tb, D : 100 Tb or less *2 A : 3F or higher, B : 2F, C : 1F, D : B1F or below *3 S : Over 500 Tb, A : 100 － 500 Tb, B : 30 － 100 Tb, C : 30 Tb or less 27 - II-32 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3.1.2. Subject's New Market Rent Based on the above comparables, the actual contract and asking rents of the subject property, and interviews with real estate brokers, we have estimated the medium- to long-term average stabilized rent (including CAM) of the subject property as below, paying special attention to the sizes etc., of building against the size of lands. Deposits (refundable one-off payments) and key money (one-off payment regarded as advance payment of rent) are also estimated based on similar considerations. # Use New Rent Of which Deposit Key money CAM (Amortization) New market rent 1 for the subject JPY 9,637 per Tb JPY 0 per Tb 6 months 0 month property （Retail） 8.3.2. Forecast of Inflation Along with the new market rent, we make projections of cash flow in the DCF method, and changes in prices which affect the NCF for a single year in the direct capitalization method, discount rate, capitalization rate, terminal capitalization rate, etc. In calculating an estimate of the projected changes in prices, we account for future forecasts for GDP growth, GDP deflators and rent index trends, as well as historical rent indexes to arrive at the following estimates. Forecast of Inflation Short-term forecast (1 - 3 years) ± 0.0% Mid-term forecast (4 - 10 years) ± 0.0% Long-term forecast (after 11years) ± 0.0% 28 - II-33 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3.3. Rates and Yields 8.3.3.1. Capitalization Rate The capitalization rate used in the direct capitalization method and the discount rate, the terminal capitalization rate used in the DCF method have been estimated as below. In this analysis, the capitalization rate of the subject property was assessed as follow by referring to below listed actual transactions. Potential of the market area of the subject property, competitiveness in terms of location/site conditions, building specification, rent type, contract condition, quality of tenant, and property interest etc., as well as forecast of variation of net operating income was taken into consideration. *JPY M # Signed/ Address Completion GFA NRA Transaction Per sqm* Purchaser NOI NCF Asking (sq m) (sq m) Price* Cap Rate Cap Rate 1 Oct-17 Aoba-ku,Sendai-shi, Mar-98 73,187 737 333 451,956.0 J-REIT 5.5% 4.7% Miyagi-ken 2 Apr-19 Izumi-ku,Sendai-shi, Oct-95 43,344 46,249 9,920 214,491.0 NA 6.6% 6.3% Miyagi-ken 3 Jun-18 Kashimamachi,Kamimashiki Sep-05 92,869 101,132 14,500 143,376.0 TMK 5.4% 5.2% gun, Kumamoto-ken 4 Feb-18 Ichiriyama, Ootsu-shi, Oct-08 62,918 62,918 8,100 128,740.0 J-REIT 6.2% 5.8% Shiga-ken 5 Jan-16 Showa-cho, Nakakoma- Mar-11 66,418 66,418 8,389 126,306.0 J-REIT 6.3% 6.0% gun, Yamanasiken 6 Jan-18 Chuo-ku,Kumamoto-shi, Oct-08 18,083 11,158 2,120 190,003.0 J-REIT 6.8% 6.3% Kumamoto-ken 7 Jan-18 Barajima, Akita-shi, Akita- Apr-94 NA 8,416 840 99,809.0 J-REIT 6.7% 6.7% ken Capitalization Rate 6.0% 29 - II-34 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3.3.2. Discount Rate It is difficult to obtain third party market data with regard to discount rate. For the purpose of valuation we adopt the following three methodologies to determine the discount rate for the subject property. 8.3.3.2.1. Adding Risk Premiums to the Base Rate This methodology applies various influential factors specific to the subject property, such as investment risks including illiquidity, management issues and its level of security as an asset, to interest rates of several financial assets such as government bonds in order to make appropriate adjustments. The quantity of risk caused by those factors varies depending on characteristic of property such as location, building age, specifications, property use, type of ownership, term of building lease, etc. We estimated respective risk premium to be added to the base rate (discount rate of typical A-class office building in Tokyo CBD calculated by adding risk premium of real estate investment to interest rate for risk-free government bond) caused by differences in those characteristic of the subject property and summed them up to arrive at the discount rate to be applied to the subject property as follows: Item Rate Reference Base rate 2.1% - Use 1.2% Suburban Retail Location 2.3% Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi,Fukushima-ken Building age 0.2% Approximately 17 years old Specification 0.0% Matches market demand Size of exclusive 0.0% Matches market demand area Leases 0.0% No issues Rights 0.0% Fee simple Other 0.0% No issues Total 5.8% 8.3.3.2.2. Band of Investment Method This method derives the discount rate by calculating the weighted average of the financing components for the investments, debt and equity, with the discount rate for each factor. This report estimates the debt yield, loan-to-value (LTV), and internal rate of return (IRR) for the subject property and similar properties based on interviews with investors as the market participants, and derived the discount rate as shown below. Debt yield LTV IRR （1−LTV） Discount rate 1.5% × 60% ＋ 11.0%〜13.0% × 40% ≒ 5.3%〜6.1% 30 - II-35 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3.3.2.3. Extracting Yield Rate from Capitalization Rate This method derives the discount rate from the capitalization rate estimated as above, adjusting not only for projected NCF change in DCF analysis but also for factors that affect the NCF used in the direct capitalization method. Factors Impact on NCF Expected change in NCF ±0.0% Spread between NCF in direct capitalization and NCF in DCF -0.2% analysis Total -0.2% R（Capitalization rate） g （Growth rate） Y （Discount rate） 6.0% + （ -0.2% ） ＝ 5.8% 8.3.3.2.4. Discount Rate The discount rate determined by the methodologies above all includes various issues to be concerned. However, the approach takes property-specific factors into consideration and is reflective of the expected return of the market surrounding the subject property. We have made a comparison of the three discount rates obtained from three methodologies and conclude the discount rate to be adopted for the discounted cash flow method as follows. Discount Rate 5.8% 8.3.3.3. Terminal Capitalization Rate The terminal capitalization rate is the capitalization rate at maturity of the holding period (the end of year 10),and is estimated as below by combining the capitalization rate as at the date of valuation, term risk (change in the neighborhood and building age), spread between the NCF applied in the direct capitalization method and that of year 11, and expected change in NCFs after the maturity of the holding period. Terminal Capitalization Rate 6.1% 31 - II-36 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3.4. Direct Capitalization Method NCF

The NCF is estimated by deducting total expenses from the gross income. The process of estimation is shown in Appendix 6 : NCF Estimate Table and Forecast Variables and Appendix 7: Direct Capitalization Estimate Table .

The assumptions regarding this estimate are as follows: The stabilized NCF, which focuses on the mid-/long-term profitability of the subject property, is applied in this analysis;

mid-/long-term profitability of the subject property, is applied in this analysis; The spread between the projected change in NCF of the DCF method and the NCF applied in the direct capitalization method is incorporated in the capitalization rate;

The tenant turnover is estimated at retail: 10 years based on the past performance of the subject property and similar properties;

As stated in the forecast inflation section, the expected change in prices is assumed to be + 0.0%. Capitalization Rate

As stated in the capitalization rate section earlier in the report. Direct Capitalization Value

By applying the above capitalization rate to the net cash flow, we have estimated the direct capitalization value as follows. NCF Capitalization Emergency Repair Direct Capitalization Value Rate Cost JPY 8,136,962 ÷ 6.0% − JPY 0 ≒ JPY 136,000,000 Direct Capitalization Value JPY 136,000,000 (Per net rentable area) （JPY 484,000 per sq m） 32 - II-37 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3.5. DCF METHOD The DCF Method discounts anticipated future net cash flow and a reversionary value to a present value at a chosen yield and add them up to estimate a value indication. Please refer to Appendix 6 : NCF Estimate Table and Forecast Variables, Appendix 8: DCF Method Estimate Table and Appendix 9: DCF Method Cash Flow Table for details. The assumptions regarding the estimates are as follows: The analysis period is set at 10 years based on the typical holding period for real estate investors;

The tenant turnover is estimated as in the direct capitalization method;

We assume the NCF will stabilize at the end of projection period in line with tenant turnover

As stated in the forecast inflation section, the expected change in prices is assumed at ±0.0%;

Cost of sales is estimated at 2% of selling price. Sum of Present Value of NCF for the Holding Period

Please refer to Appendix 6 : NCF Estimate Table and Forecast Variables Present Value of Net T erminal Value

NCF in year 11 is capitalized with the terminal capitalization rate from which cost of sale is deducted, which is then multiplied with a present value factor to estimate the present value of net sales proceeds. DCF Value Based on above analysis, we have estimated the DCF value as below. Sum of present value of Present value of net Emergency NCF for the holding DCF Value terminal value Repair Cost period JPY 60,133,615 ＋ JPY 74,382,501 −JPY 0 ≒ JPY 135,000,000 DCF Value JPY 135,000,000 (Per net rentable area) （JPY 480,000 per sq m） 33 - II-38 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 8.3.1. Income Approach Value Direct capitalization value JPY 136,000,000 DCF Value JPY 135,000,000 Two value estimates are derived as above. The value estimate using the direct capitalization method capitalizes a single-year NCF by the capitalization rate. It is a simple method as the only variables are the single-year NOI and capitalization rate, but on the other hand, it is difficult to reflect the discrepancies in the single-year NCF and the factors which underlie changes in expected NCF. In the analysis, expected changes in NCF and future risks in relation to the single- year NCF adopted are incorporated in the capitalization rate. The value estimate using the DCF method is value based on explicit future scenarios regarding changes in cash flow and exit, and therefore relies on the accuracy of such predictions and their effects on future cash flow. In the analysis, projectable change in NCF has been appropriately reflected in the cash flow. Based on the above, the income approach value using the DCF method is judged to be more convincing. Therefore, we have concluded that the DCF value should be preferred and estimated the income approach value as follows. Income Approach Value JPY 135,000,000 (Per net rentable area) （JPY 480,000 per sq m） 34 - II-39 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Reconciliation and Conclusion of value Reconsideration of the Value Estimates The value estimates shown below have been obtained, and the values are reconsidered to determine our confidence and conclude valuation. Cost Approach Value JPY 135,000,000 Income Approach Value JPY 135,000,000 The cost approach focuses on cost. For assessment of replacement cost, the sales comparison approach has been applied for land, with sufficient reference to the benchmark price. As for the building and structures, construction costs, etc. of similar buildings were used as a reference. We estimated the incidental expenses taking into account the market condition of various expenses for land and building etc., There is no depreciation for land, and a combination of useful life and observed depreciation is used to assess depreciation of the building etc.,. As for the incidental expenses, we depreciate in terms of the period to hold its usefulness. In addition, we have estimated considering the marketability as a building and its site. The cost approach value derived as above is an empirical value supported by sufficient data. The income approach value mainly focuses on profitability. In the analysis, both the direct capitalization method and DCF method are used to estimate value. Valuation derived using the direct capitalization method used NCF based on mid- to long-term income producing capability, and is considered objective and realistic. The capitalization rate is derived from market transactions to reflect current market conditions. In the DCF analysis, a NCF for each year is estimated using the cash flow table, reflecting changes in income and expenses over the next 11-year period. The discount rate is derived by using 3 methods. The terminal capitalization rate is estimated by adding future risk premiums to the capitalization rate as at the date of valuation. In the analysis, the DCF value is more heavily weighted in indicating the income approach value because the change in NCFs can be appropriately predicted; however, the value is generally verified by the direct capitalization value. Further, the following issues are considered: Appropriateness of selection, evaluation and use of data

Appropriateness of use of the basic principles that underlie value of real estate

Appropriateness of factor analyses

Appropriateness of judgments regarding adjustments in applying each approach

Consistency of judgments of factors that affect value common to each approach

Appropriateness of the relationship between unit price and aggregate value 35 - II-40 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 9.2. Judgments Regarding the Level of Conviction of each Value Estimate The subject property is a rental retail building, and major prospective buyers focus on income producing capabilities of properties. Therefore, the income approach value is judged to reflect the actual state of the market more accurately. 9.3. Appraised Value Therefore, we consider the income approach value to be of primary relevance, while the cost approach value has been used as reference, and we have concluded the value of the subject property as of the date of valuation as follows. Appraised Value JPY135,000,000 (Per net rentable area) ( JPY 480,000 per sqm) ・The appraised value as stated above is effective as at the Date of Appraisal. 36 - II-41 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Additional Statements If obligation to return deposit is assumed by the new buyer upon transaction, it is appropriate that the purchase price deducts such deposit from the appraised value. Construction cooperation money has been paid to the lessor by the lessee as deposit and has been reimbursed over the 20 years. It is common that such construction cooperation money gets settled upon the sale. Therefore, we have conducted the appraisal based on the assumption that this does not get succeeded by the buyer. The appraised value does not include consumption tax and local consumption tax which will be levied upon the transaction. Division of Roles Name of Appraisal Firm Name of Sign Scope of Work Appraiser and Seal Assignee JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory Takatsugu ✔ Preparation and application of all K.K. Honma appraisal procedures. Yasuhiro Takebe Screening of the assignment Hiroaki Honda Review of appraisal report Business None Alliance 37 - II-42 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 1 : Summary of the Appraisal etc. Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara GENERAL DESCRIPTION Property Location 239-1 and other tracts, Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi,Fukushima-ken Property Type Retail store Type / Interest Commercial Land / Tenant-occupied Building and its Site Site Area 1,901.94 sqm (Registered) Improvement(s) Bldg. Structure W 1F Date of Completion 2002 Gross Floor Area (GFA) 234.71 sqm Net Rentable Area (NRA) 281.28 sqm APPRAISED VALUE JPY 135,000,000 Value to be appraised Market Value Date of Valuation 04 July 2019 INDICATED VALUE BY EACH APPRAISAL METHOD Cost Approach Land JPY 120,800,000 89% JPY 135,000,000 Building JPY 12,900,000 10% Structure JPY 1,300,000 1% Direct Capitalization Method JPY 136,000,000 Net Operating Income (NOI) JPY 8,271,202 Operating Expense Ratio 14.2% Net Cash Flow (NCF) JPY 8,136,962 Emergency Repair Cost JPY 0 Capitalization Rate 6.0% Discount Cash Flow JPY 135,000,000 Monthly Rent (incl. CAM) Market Rent Retail JPY 9,637 per tsubo Holding Period 10-year Present Value of NCF (10 years) JPY 60,133,615 Present Value of Net Residual Value JPY 74,382,501 Emergency Repair Cost JPY 0 Discount Rate 5.8% Terminal Cap Rate 6.1% - II-43 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 2 : Description of Land Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Location Tract # Use Registered Area Holder of the Title (Registered/Actual) (sq m) Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi,Fukushima-ken 239-1 Building Site / Building Site 227.72 NEXIA Co.,Ltd. Same as above 240-1 Building Site / Building Site 445.93 Same as above Same as above 241 Building Site / Building Site 512.42 Same as above Same as above 242-1 Building Site / Building Site 715.87 Same as above Total 1,901.94 Total 1,901.94 - II-44 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 3 : Current Rent Roll Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Net Rentable Area Monthly Rent Floor Unit Tenant * Type Occupancy Use (NRA) Contract Term Monthly Rent CAM with CAM Security Deposit Cf. sqm tsubo Start End JPY /tsubo JPY /tsubo JPY /tsubo JPY month 1 C S Occupied Retail 281.28 85.09 22-Sep-17 21-Sep-32 820,000 9,637 0 0 820,000 9,637 5,000,000 6 Total 281.28 85.09 - - 820,000 - 0 - 820,000 - 5,000,000 - ( Leased ) 281.28 85.09 - - 820,000 - 0 - 820,000 - 5,000,000 - Vacancy Rate： 0.0% ( Vacant ) 0.00 0.00 - - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - * Based on the the lease agreement Comment Tenant / C: Corporation, I: Individual

Type of Lease Agreement / S: Standard, F: Fixed-term

Fixed-term One Tsubo(Tb) is roughly equivalent to 3.3059 sqm. - II-45 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 4 : Cost Approach Value Estimate Table Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Cost Approach Value Unit:JPY (A. Replacement Cost - B. Accrued Depreciation) Cost Approach Value 135,000,000 220,011,640 84,929,329 100.00% Cost Approach Value × Ratio *1 Land 120,800,000 135,000,000 89% Building 12,900,000 135,000,000 10% Structure 1,300,000 135,000,000 1% A. Replacement Cost Item Estimated Amount Basic of Estimation Land (i) 151,000,000 Land Unit Value × Land Area JPY 79,400 per sqm 1,901.94 sqm Building (ii) *2 37,600,000 Construction Cost × Gross Floor Area JPY 160,000 per sqm 234.71 sqm Structure (xvi) 11,411,640 Assessed by using Value of similar properties as reference. Incidental Cost (iii) *3 20,000,000 ( (i) + ((ii) + (xvi) ) × Incidental Cost Rate 151,000,000 37,600,000 11,411,640 10.0% Total Replacement Cost(iv) 220,011,640 (i) + (ii) + (iii) + (xvi) B. Accrued Depreciation Item Estimated Amount Basic of Estimation Land Depreciation (v) 0 No depreciation has been recognized. Building Depreciation (vi) 21,458,857 Estimated by depreciation method by economic life and method by observation.( (x) + (xi) ) 1) Depreciation Method Replacement Cost × Ratio × (1－Residual Rate) ×( Elapsed Year *4 ) by Economic Useful Life Useful Economic Life Frame (vii) 6,392,000 37,600,000 40.0% 100.0% 17 years 40 years Finish (viii) 5,478,857 37,600,000 30.0% 100.0% 17 years 35 years Installation (ix) 9,588,000 37,600,000 30.0% 100.0% 17 years 20 years Total Depreciation (x) 21,458,857 (vii) + (viii) + (ix) 2) Depreciation Method ( (ii) - ((x) ) × Depreciation Rate by Observation Depreciation (xi) 0 37,600,000 21,458,857 0.0% Structure Depreciation 9,699,894 Estimated by depreciation method by economic life (xvii) Incidental Cost 20,000,000 (iii) × Depreciation Rate * Estimated the depreciation rate to be 100% as a result Depreciation (xii) 20,000,000 100.0% of assessing depreciation value of incidental expenses. Subtotal of Depreciation 51,158,751 (v) + (vi) + (xii) + (xvii) (xiii) 0 21,458,857 20,000,000 9,699,894 Building and its site (xiv) 33,770,578 ( (iv) - ((xiii) ) × Adjustment rate 220,011,640 51,158,751 20.0% Reason for adjustment Estimated based on the subject's deviation from its highest and best use. Accrued Depreciation (xv) 84,929,329 (xiii) + (xiv) 【Remarks】 *1 Allocated the cost approach value by the ratio of land value and building value. *2 Estimated by comparison with construction costs of similar buildings. *3 Incidental expenses are estimated by considering the following: Direct cost related to land such as acquisition fee, a development application fee and property tax, etc.

Direct cost to building such as design/ supervision fee, building certificate application fee and registration fee, etc.

Cost to building and its site such as financing cost and the equivalent amount of development risk, etc. *4 Estimated with the age and remaining useful economic life of each building component. - II-46 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 5 : Land Value Estimate Table Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Outline of the Property Prefectural Land Price Standard Lot in Subject Property Sales Comp 1 Sales Comp 2 Sales Comp 3 Survey Point (Pre. Neighborhood Koriyama 5-4) 239-1 and other tracts, Kaisei 3-chome, Koriyama- Tsurumidan 3-chome, Kaisei 5-chome, Koriyama- 7-1 and other tracts, Haga Location Mukaigawara, Koriyama- Koriyama-shi, Fukushima- 1-chome,Koriyama-shi, shi, Fukushima-ken shi, Fukushima-ken ken shi, Fukushima-ken Fukushima-ken Nearest Station JR Tohoku Main Line JR Tohoku Main Line JR Tohoku Main Line JR Tohoku Main Line JR Tohoku Main Line JR Tohoku Main Line "Koriyama" Station "Koriyama" Station "Koriyama" Station "Koriyama" Station "Koriyama" Station "Koriyama" Station 1,000m 1,000m 3,600m 3,100m 3,800m 1,000m Type Improved Improved Improved As vacant land Area 1,901.94m2 500.00m2 701.36m2 2,584.07m2 1,300.31m2 2,099m2 Shape Almost Trapezoid Rectangular Rectangular Irregular Almost Rectangular Rectangular Frontage 3-Street Lot Inside Lot Corner Lot 2-Street Lot Corner Lot Inside Lot Main Road N 25.0m Public N 25.0m Public S 13.5m Public N 16.0m Public E 15.0m Public W 18.0m Public road road road road road road Other Road S 9m, E 25m - E 5.5m S 3.7m S 4.5ｍ - Zoning I I NC NC NC 2R Designated BCR 60% 60% 80% 80% 80% 60% Designated FAR 200% 200% 200% 200% 200% 200% Permitted FAR 200% 200% 200% 200% 200% 200% Circumstances None None None - Transaction Description Date of Transaction Sep-17 Nov-17 Jun-17 Jul-18 Transaction Price 72,962 per sqm 67,924 per sqm 75,367 per sqm 63,300 per sqm Comparison Circumstances Adj. 100 / 100 100 / 100 100 / 100 100 / - Time Adj. 103.7 / 100 103.5 / 100 104.4 / 100 102.1 / 100 Use Adj. 100 / 100 100 / 100 100 / 100 100 / - Standardization Adj. 100 / 103 100 / 92 100 / 103 100 / 100 3 Corner Lot 2 2-Street Lot 3 Corner Lot 0 Inside Lot 0 SB/Private road 0 SB/Private road 0 SB/Private road 0 SB/Private road 0 Standard -5 Large Size 0 Standard 0 Standard 0 Rectangular -5 Irregular 0 Almost Rectangular 0 Rectangular 0 Other 0 Other 0 Other 0 Other Regional Factors 100 / 87 100 / 90 100 / 88 100 / 96 -6 Width etc. -5 Width etc. -5 Width etc. -4 Width etc. -7 Distance from the station etc. -5 Distance from the station etc. -7 Distance from the station etc. 0 Distance from the station etc. 0 Surrounding environment 0 Surrounding environment 0 Surrounding environment 0 Surrounding environment 0 Public regulations etc. 0 Public regulations etc. 0 Public regulations etc. 0 Public regulations etc. 0 Other 0 Other 0 Other 0 Other Calculated Value 84,434 per sqm 84,905 per sqm 86,808 per sqm 67,322 per sqm Reasons Supporting 85,400 per sqm 67,300 per sqm Estimate of Sales 3 comps in the neighborhood and substitution area are applied. Each comp is considered adjusted properly. The sales Comparison Value comparison approach value of the standard lot is assessed as above using the average of the 3 comps, which is added to Same as left and Benchmark Value specific factors to the subject to calculate the estimate of the subject as below. Adjustment for -10 Large Size Attributes of the 93 / 100 +5 3-Street Lot Same as left Subject -2 Difference in Height Vacant Land Value of Subject Property 79,400 per sqm 62,600 per sqm (Unit Price) Vacant Land Value of Subject Property JPY 151,000,000 JPY 119,000,000 (Aggregate Value) - II-47 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 6 : NCF Estimate Table and Forecast Variables Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Item Basis for adjustment Direct Capitalization Method NCF DCF Method NCF in year 1 Forecast Variables Rental Income, CAM Charge Estimated for the rental space by Estimated based on the terms of the current The gap between the current rent and the multiplying the estimated medium- to long- market rent is expected to be diminished lease, reflecting the projected tenant term stabilized new market rent by the during tenant turnover, and the figure is turnover within the year. amount of the rentable area. estimated to be flat thereafter. Parking Rent Not included assuming it is included in rent Since there is no other income item in income. Not included during the projection period. particular, this is not included. Utilities Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not included. included. included. Key Money Not included based on the current lease and Not included based on the current Not included during the projection period. the market level. agreement. Renewal Charge Income Not included based on the current contract Not included based on the current Not included during the projection period. and the market practice. agreement. Other Income Since no other income item is assumed in Since no other income item is assumed in Not included during the projection period. particular, this is not included. particular, this is not included. Potential Gross Income Vacancy Loss ( - ) Estimated based on the vacancy levels and their future trends in the market, asking Estimated as in the direct capitalization Estimated to be a flat rate during the conditions, and competitiveness of the method. projection period. subject property, etc. Allowance for Collection Loss ( - ) Secured by the deposit thus not included. Secured by deposit thus not included. Not included during the projection period. Operating Revenue - II-48 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Item Basis for adjustment Direct Capitalization Method NCF DCF Method NCF in year 1 Forecast Variables Repair Cost Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not Not included during the projection period. included. included. Maintenance Cost Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not Not included during the projection period. included. included. Utilities Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not Since the tenant pay the cost, this is not Not included during the projection period. included. included. Property Management Fee Based on the property type, this is not Estimated as in the direct capitalization Estimated to be flat during the projection included. method. period. Property Tax (Land and Estimated based on the actual property tax Land: Estimated to be flat during the Building) Land and Building: Estimated based on the holding period and year 11. amount, taking into account the probable Building: Depreciation of 7.5% upon actual property tax amount. change upon tax reassessment in the future. reassessment of property tax every 3 years is projected. Property Tax (Depreciable Asset) Since there is no other expense item in Since there is no other income item in Not included during the projection period. particular, this is not included. particular, this is not included. Insurance Fee Estimated based on the ratio against the Estimated as in the direct capitalization Estimated to be flat during the projection building replacement cost, with reference method. period. to the actual amount for similar properties. Leasing Fee Estimated based on the annual newly occupied area upon tenant turnover, market rent under a new lease and the Estimated as in the direct capitalization Estimated based on the newly occupied occupancy rate. No special advertisement method. area projected for each year. expense is included, due to the competitiveness of the subject property. Other Expenses Since there is no other expense item in Estimated as in the direct capitalization Estimated to be flat during the projection particular, this is not included. method. period. Operating Expenses Net Operating Income Interest on Deposit (+) Effective deposits are estimated based on The effective deposit is estimated based on the current lease status, reflecting the the current deposit balance and market changes caused by the tenant turnover The rate of return on investment during the practices. projected over the next one year. projection period is estimated based on the The return on effective deposits is included, The return on effective deposits is included, short-term yield. The rate of return on assuming the fund would be deposited as assuming the fund would be deposited as investment for year 11 is estimated based refundable reserves. refundable reserves. on the long-term yield. The rate of return is estimated based on the The rate of return is estimated at 0.2% long-term yield. based on the short-term yield. Capital Expenditure ( - ) With reference to the repair and renovation cost of similar properties, the repair and renovation cost is estimated to be 0.7% of Estimated as in the direct capitalization Estimated to be flat during the projection building replacement cost, 70% of which is method. period. included as capital expenditure in the report. Net Cash Flow - II-49 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 7 : Direct Capitalization Estimate Table Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Capitalization Emergency Repair Unit : JPY Net Cash Flow Direct Capitalization Rate Costs Value A B C A/B-C 8,136,962 6.0% 0 136,000,000 (JPY 484,000 per sqm) Rental Income 9,840,148 See below for the unit price. CAM Charges 0 See below for the unit price. Parking Rent 0 See below for the unit price. Key Money 0 Occupancy rate is reflected. Renewal Charge Income 0 Occupancy rate is reflected. Utilities 0 Monthly revenue per rentable area Y0 / Tb Motorcycle Parking 0 - Other Income 0 - Potential Gross Income 9,840,148 Vacancy Loss ( - ) 196,803 See below for the vacancy rate. Operating Revenue 9,643,345 Repair Cost 0 Cost per rentable area Y0/Tb Maintenance Cost 0 Monthly cost per rentable area Y0/Tb Utilities 0 Monthly cost per rentable area Y0/Tb Property Management Fee 600,000 Y 50,000/month The equivalent of EGI × 6.2% Property Tax (Land) 589,323 Based on actual amounts. Property Tax (Building) 27,259 Based on actual amounts. Property Tax (Depreciable Asset) 0 Based on actual amounts. Insurance Fee 75,200 Based on the replacement cost . The equivalent of the replacement cost 0.20% Leasing Fee 80,361 Estimated based on the annual newly occupied area upon tenant turnover. Operating Expenses 1,372,143 Operating expense ratio 14.2% Net Operating Income 8,271,202 NOI yield 6.1% Interest on Deposit (+) 50,000 Rate of return on deposit 1.0% Effective Deposit 5,000,000 Total Capital Expenditure ( - ) 184,240 Cost per rentable area Y2,165/Tb Based on the replacement cost. The equivalent of the replacement cost 0.49% Net Cash Flow 8,136,962 Assumption Category NRA Vacancy Rate Deposit Turnover (tsubo, car) JPY/tsubo Rent CAM (mos) (yr) Retail 85.09 9,637 9,637 0 2.0% 6.0 10.0 Car Parking 0 0 - - 0.0% 0.0 - Comment - II-50 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 8 : DCF Method Estimate Table Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Discount Rate 5.8% Unit : JPY 1 2 3 4 Present Value of NCF A B C D E F G NCF for Terminal Terminal Value Selling Net Residual Present Value Present Value of Net Emergency DCF Value (10 years) Year-11 Cap Rate (10 year hold) Expense Value Factor Residual Value Repair Costs 2.0% (C ‐ D) (E × F) (1 + 2 - 3) 60,133,615 8,136,962 6.1% 133,392,813 2,667,856 130,724,957 0.5690 74,382,501 0 135,000,000 45% 55% (JPY480,000 per sqm) Item Unit: JPY 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Volatility: % Jul-20 Jul-21 Jul-22 Jul-23 Jul-24 Jul-25 Jul-26 Jul-27 Jul-28 Jul-29 Rental Income 9,840,015 9,840,030 9,840,044 9,840,059 9,840,074 9,840,089 9,840,104 9,840,118 9,840,133 9,840,148 9,840,148 － 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% CAM Charges 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － Parking Rent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － Key Money 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － Renewal Charge Income 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － Utilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － Motorcycle Parking 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － Other Income 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － Potential Gross Income 9,840,015 9,840,030 9,840,044 9,840,059 9,840,074 9,840,089 9,840,104 9,840,118 9,840,133 9,840,148 9,840,148 Vacancy Room 196,800 196,801 196,801 196,801 196,801 196,802 196,802 196,802 196,803 196,803 196,803 Loss ( - ) See DCF Method CF Table － － － － － － － － － － － Parking 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Operating Revenue 9,643,214 9,643,229 9,643,243 9,643,258 9,643,272 9,643,287 9,643,301 9,643,316 9,643,330 9,643,345 9,643,345 Repair Cost 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Maintenance Cost 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Utilities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Property Management Fee 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 600,000 － 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Property Tax (Land) 589,323 589,323 589,323 589,323 589,323 589,323 589,323 589,323 589,323 589,323 589,323 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Property Tax (Building) 34,442 34,442 31,859 31,859 31,859 29,469 29,469 29,469 27,259 27,259 27,259 0.0% 0.0% -7.5% 0.0% 0.0% -7.5% 0.0% 0.0% -7.5% 0.0% 0.0% Property Tax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (Depreciable Asset) 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Insurance Fee 75,200 75,200 75,200 75,200 75,200 75,200 75,200 75,200 75,200 75,200 75,200 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Leasing Fee 80,361 80,361 80,361 80,361 80,361 80,361 80,361 80,361 80,361 80,361 80,361 － 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 － － － － － － － － － － － Operating Expenses 1,379,326 1,379,326 1,376,743 1,376,743 1,376,743 1,374,354 1,374,354 1,374,354 1,372,143 1,372,143 1,372,143 Operating Expense Ratio 14.3% 14.3% 14.3% 14.3% 14.3% 14.3% 14.3% 14.3% 14.2% 14.2% 14.2% Net Operating Income 8,263,888 8,263,903 8,266,500 8,266,515 8,266,529 8,268,933 8,268,948 8,268,962 8,271,187 8,271,202 8,271,202 Interest on Deposit (+) 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 50,000 Effective Deposit Total 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 Capital Expenditure ( - ) 184,240 184,240 184,240 184,240 184,240 184,240 184,240 184,240 184,240 184,240 184,240 Net Cash Flow 8,089,648 8,089,663 8,092,260 8,092,275 8,092,289 8,094,693 8,094,708 8,094,722 8,096,947 8,096,962 8,136,962 Present Value Factor 0.9452 0.8934 0.8444 0.7981 0.7543 0.7130 0.6739 0.6370 0.6020 0.5690 Present Value of NCF 7,646,335 7,227,305 6,833,105 6,458,445 6,104,014 5,771,516 5,455,024 5,156,338 4,874,362 4,607,171 Comment - II-51 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Appendix 9 : DCF Method Cash Flow Table Gusto Koriyama-Mukaigawara Unit : JPY 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Jul-20 Jul-21 Jul-22 Jul-23 Jul-24 Jul-25 Jul-26 Jul-27 Jul-28 Jul-29 Inflation Rate 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Total Gross Rental Income incl. CAM 9,840,015 9,840,030 9,840,044 9,840,059 9,840,074 9,840,089 9,840,104 9,840,118 9,840,133 9,840,148 9,840,148 Vacancy Loss 196,800 196,801 196,801 196,801 196,801 196,802 196,802 196,802 196,803 196,803 196,803 Vacancy Loss Rate 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% Net Rental Income incl. CAM 9,643,214 9,643,229 9,643,243 9,643,258 9,643,272 9,643,287 9,643,301 9,643,316 9,643,330 9,643,345 9,643,345 Cash Flow of Each Type Retail Gross Rental Income incl. CAM 9,840,015 9,840,030 9,840,044 9,840,059 9,840,074 9,840,089 9,840,104 9,840,118 9,840,133 9,840,148 9,840,148 Rental Income incl. CAM (JPY/tsubo) 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 Rental Income (JPY/tsubo) 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 CAM Charges (JPY/tsubo) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Rent incl. CAM (JPY/tsubo) 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 Volatility 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% New CAM Charges (JPY/tsubo) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Passing Rent incl. CAM (JPY/tsubo) 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 9,637 Volatility 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Passing CAM Charges (JPY/tsubo) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turnover Rate 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% Vacancy Loss 196,800 196,801 196,801 196,801 196,801 196,802 196,802 196,802 196,803 196,803 196,803 Vacancy Loss Rate 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% - II-52 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES APPRAISAL REPORT NIRAKU Bijyutsukan-dori Date of Issue 30 September 2019 Report Number 19-0765 （Client） NIRAKU CORPORATION - II-53 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES - II-54 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Preface This real estate appraisal report (hereinafter, the "Report") has been prepared by JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. (established 1948, hereinafter, "JLL Morii") by its licensed real estate appraisers and assistant real estate appraisers (hereinafter, the "appraisers") in keeping with their expertise and conscience, in accordance with the Act on Real Estate Appraisal (Act No. 152 of 1963, hereinafter, the "Act") and the International Valuation Standards. JLL Morii warrants that the Report is issued after a fair and objective review, and both JLL Morii and its appraisers shall keep information that becomes known to them in the course of this work in strict confidence. The Report's content and the appraised value thereby arrived at are valid only insofar as the assumptions specified below and the conditions of the investigation indicated in the text apply. Inspection of rights relationships and contractual relationships and the survey of the physical status of the Properties are undertaken on the basis of the official register and any registered maps, as well as information provided by you. We do not make any explicit or implicit guarantees with respect to such rights relationships, contractual relationships or physical status of the Properties. Confirmation of the subject property is done by survey of the exterior to the extent possible by visual inspection. With respect to soil contamination, buried properties, buried cultural properties, asbestos, building interior defects etc., it is assumed that none exists other than those described in this appraisal. JLL Morii shall assume no responsibility in the event such presence is established in the future. The appraised value indicated as the conclusion of this work by no means guarantee the actual transaction value at the date of value or in the future. The Report has been prepared by the named appraiser with the normal duty of care, however the responsibility for the Report shall be borne by JLL Morii. A copy of the Report will be held at JLL Morii for a period of five years pursuant to legal provisions. If parts of the Report are to be quoted or used for any purpose other than the original purpose, please consult with JLL Morii in advance and obtain consent in writing. If the original copy of the Report has been prepared in Japanese, JLL Morii shall not be responsible for its content that has been translated into any other language. Any disputes that may arise from this Report shall be subject to the laws of Japan, and shall be referred to the Tokyo District Court as the court of first instance. - II-55 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Contents Contents 1. APPRAISED VALUE ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 1 2. DESCRIPTION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY ....................................................................................................................................... 1 2.1. LAND........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 1 2.2. BUILDING .................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 1 3. BASIC PARTICULARS OF THE ASSIGNMENT........................................................................................................................................ 2 3.1. BASIC PARTICULARS OF THE ASSIGNMENT............................................................................................................................................................................... 2 3.2. PURPOSE OF REQUEST OF APPRAISAL AND RANGE OF REPORT USERS , ETC ...................................................................................................................... 3 3.3. RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN THE PURPOSE AND THE CONDITIONS OF THE APPRAISAL AND VALUE TO BE APPRAISED AND BETWEEN THE TYPE OF DOCUMENTS ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 4 3.4. INTERESTS HELD BY APPRAISERS AND APPRAISAL FIRMS INVOLVED ..................................................................................................................................... 4 3.5. UNKNOWN FACTORS REGARDING THE APPRAISAL ASSIGNMENT AND RESEARCH CONDUCTED............................................................................................... 4 4. IDENTIFICATION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY................................................................................................................................... 5 4.1. PHYSICAL IDENTIFICATION......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 5 4.2. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PROPERTY INTEREST.......................................................................................................................................................................... 6 5. GENERAL FACTORS ANALYSIS ............................................................................................................................................................... 7 5.1. RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 7 5.2. REAL ESTATE MARKET TRENDS ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 10 6. AREA / NEIGHBORHOOD ANALYSIS .................................................................................................................................................... 13 6.1. AREA SUMMARY....................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 13 6.2. MARKET CHARACTERISTIC OF SUBJECT PROPERTY.............................................................................................................................................................. 14 6.3. NEIGHBORHOOD ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 21 7. ANALYSIS OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY ........................................................................................................................................... 22 7.1. LAND DESCRIPTION ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 22 7.2. BUILDING DESCRIPTION........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 24 7.3. BUILDING AND ITS SITE DESCRIPTION..................................................................................................................................................................................... 25 7.4. HIGHEST AND BEST USE AS IMPROVED .................................................................................................................................................................................. 26 8. APPLICATION OF VALUATION APPROACHES................................................................................................................................... 27 8.1. GENERAL DIRECTIONS............................................................................................................................................................................................................. 27 8.2. COST APPROACH..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 27 8.3. INCOME APPROACH ................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 30 9. RECONCILIATION AND CONCLUSION OF VALUE............................................................................................................................. 33 9.1. RECONSIDERATION OF THE VALUE ESTIMATES ...................................................................................................................................................................... 33 9.2. JUDGMENTS REGARDING THE LEVEL OF CONVICTION OF EACH VALUE ESTIMATE............................................................................................................... 34 9.3. APPRAISED VALUE ................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 34 ADDITIONAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................................................................................................... 35 - II-56 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Contents APPENDICES Appendix 1 : Summary of the Appraisal etc.

Appendix 2 : Description of Land

Appendix 3 : Cost Approach Value Estimate Table

Appendix 4 : Land Value Estimate Table

Appendix 5 : NCF Estimate Table and Forecast Variables

Appendix 6 : Direct Capitalization Estimate Table - II-57 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Report 1. Appraised Value Market value for the subject property as of 04 July 2019 is as shown below. Appraised Value JPY1,530,000,000 （Market value） ・The appraised value above is based on the conditions mentioned in Conditions of the appraisal. ・The appraised value as stated above is effective as at the Date of Appraisal. 2. Description of the Subject Property 2.1. Land Land Location and tract # (Registered) Nos. 204-2 and 26 other tracts, Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima-ken (See Appendix 2: Description of Land for details.) Use (Registered / Building Site / Building Site Actual) Area (Registered) Total 17,566.42 sq m Holder of the title NEXIA Co., Ltd. ＊NEXIA Co., Ltd is a group business of the client, NIRAKU Co., Ltd. (the same hereinafter) 2.2. Building Building Location No.253,211-1,252-1,254,255 Mukaigawara, Koriyama-shi,Fukushima-ken Building number 253 Structure Steel framed structure, galvanized sheet roof, 1 story Floor area Total 1,674.44 sq m Holder of the title NEXIA Co., Ltd. Attached building Number #1 Use Office Structure Lightweight steel framed structure, galvanized sheet roof, 1 story Floor area Total 19.60 sq m 1 - II-58 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 3. Basic Particulars of the Assignment 3.1. Basic Particulars of the Assignment 3.1.1. Subject property The subject property is a 1-storyowner-occupied retail building (NIRAKU Bijyutsukan-dori), located to the northeast of "Koriyama" Station on the JR Tohoku Main Line. 3.1.2. Property Type and Interest Type: Commercial Land - Property Held For Owner Occupation Interest: Owner-occupied Building and its Site 3.1.3. Value to be appraised Market value 3.1.4. Date of Valuation 04 July 2019 3.1.5. Date of the Appraisal 30 September 2019 (being the effective date of the valuation) 3.1.6. Conditions of the Appraisal 3.1.6.1. Conditions for the subject identification As is 3.1.6.2. Assumptions None in particular Conditions for scope of work Determinants of value subject to the coverage: Factors related to soil contamination, asbestos, PCBs, and border. -Scope of work: Research to be limited to confirmation of existence of statutory regulations and its content. Handling of the scope of work upon appraisal: They will be excluded from determinants of value in the analysis. Above conditions are judged not to damage the interests of those who refer to this appraisal as those who refer to this appraisal shall make judgements by their own as to whether or not those factors may influence value, based on the research, assessments, and results involving determinants of value by the clients etc. Other None in particular 2 - II-59 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 3.2. Purpose of Request of Appraisal and Range of Report Users , etc 3.2.1. Purpose of Request of Appraisal Reference for the sale of the subject property 3.2.2. Background for requesting the appraisal The client is considering the sale of the subject property, and needs to assess the fair value of the subject property in the marketplace, which has resulted in its appraisal request. 3.2.3. Recipient of the Report other than the Client None 3.2.4. Disclosure of Appraisal Value None 3.2.5. Publication of Appraisal Value Yes 3.2.6. Necessity of approval for expansion of report users after the issuance of the report If the appraisal value is announced or disclosure is expanded after the report is issued, approval of the real estate appraiser responsible for this analysis and the company will be required with a written request of approval prior to such announcement or disclosure. 3 - II-60 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 3.3. Relationships between the purpose and the conditions of the appraisal and value to be appraised and between the type of documents The appraisal assignment, conducted for the purpose and under the conditions mentioned above, is intended to estimate the fair value of the subject property in the market. Therefore, the value to be appraised is "Market Value". 3.4. Interests Held by Appraisers and Appraisal Firms Involved 3.4.1. Interests in the subject property held by appraisers and appraisal firms involved None 3.4.2. Relationships among the client, appraisers and appraisal firms involved None 3.4.3. Relationships among the entities to which the report is submitted, appraisers and appraisal firms involved None 3.5. Unknown factors regarding the appraisal assignment and research conducted None in particular. 4 - II-61 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Identification of the subject property Physical Identification 4.1.1. Site inspection Date of site inspection: 04 July 2019 Appraisers who inspected the subject: Takatsugu Honma(Qualification: member of Japan Association of Real Estate Appraisers with over 2 of years' experience in valuation of commercial properties in Japan) Accompanied by: Mr. Shudo Kanai, NIRAKU CORPORATION (Owner) 4.1.2. Data used for identification Certificates of registration, Floor plan, Official lot map, Building plan, etc. 4.1.3. Areas inspected Land: Entire site, boundaries, etc. Building: Retail store on the 1st floor and back of house area etc. 4.1.4. Particulars verified Location, Shape, Size, Boundaries, Occupancy, etc. 4.1.5. Confirmation and result of identification It has been confirmed that the state of the subject property is generally as it appears in the data. 4.1.6. Quantities Adopted in the Valuation Land：Registration Building：Registration Net Rentable Area：Registration (assuming leasing) 5 - II-62 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 4.2. Identification of the Property Interest The subject property is owner-occupied as at the time of valuation, and there is no right attached that may restrict the usufructuary right. 4.2.1. Data used for identification Certificate of registration 6 - II-63 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5. General Factors Analysis 5.1. Recent Economic Developments According to the monthly report issued in June 2019 by the Cabinet Office, the Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace while weakness in exports and industrial production continues. Concerning short-term prospects, weakness remains for the time being, but the economy is expected to continue recovering, supported by the effects of the policies, while employment and income situation is improving. However, further attention should be given to the effects of situations over trade issues on the world economy, while the prospect of the Chinese economy, the uncertainty of situations and policies in overseas economies and the effects of fluctuations in the financial and capital markets also need attention. The trends in the main economic indicators are as shown below. 5.1.1. GDP Trend The nationwide real economic growth for 1Q 2019 announced by the Cabinet Office increased 0.5% q-o-q, or it grew by 2.1% on an annualized basis. 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% -2%-4%-6%-8% 2010 2Q 3Q 4Q 20111Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20121Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20131Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20141Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20151Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20161Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20171Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20181Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 20191Q Source: Cabinet Office 7 - II-64 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5.1.2. Diffusion Index and Consumer Price Index The Coincident Index of the business condition announced by the Cabinet Office for April 2019 recorded 101.9 (Y2015=100), showing +0.8 percentage points of change from the previous month. Nationwide CPI excluding fresh food for May 2019 recorded 101.8(Y2015=100). This equals to 0.8 % of increase year-on-year. ■ Diffusion Index (2015 = 100) ■ Consumer Price Index (2015 = 100) 106 102 104 101.5 101 102 100.5 100 100 CPI 98 99.5 101.8 99 96 The Coincident Indexes 98.5 101.9 94 Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19 98 Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19 Source: Cabinet Office Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications 5.1.3. Stock Price Index and the Exchange Rate The Nikkei 225 average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for June 2019 ended at JPY 21,275.92, showing +3.3% change m-on-m or -4.6%y-on-y. On the currency market, the exchange rate for the Japanese Yen versus the US dollar was JPY107.88 at the end of June 2019. ■ Nikkei 225 Average Stock Price ■ Exchange Rate (Tokyo Market) 30,000 130 120 25,000 20,000 110 15,000 100 10,000 Nikkei 225 90 5,000 21,275.92 80 0 70 2014/07 2015/01 2015/07 2016/01 2016/07 2017/01 2017/07 2018/01 2018/07 2019/01 JPY/USD JPY107.88 per USD Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19Apr-19 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange Source: Bank of Japan 8 - II-65 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5.1.4. Long-term Prime Rate and Short-term Prime Rate Long-term prime rate as of May 2019 was 1.00 %, unchanged from the previous month. On the other hand, short-term prime rate as of May 2019 was 1.475 %, which also remained the same from the previous month. ■ Long-term Prime Rate ■ Short-term Prime Rate 1.50% 1.80% Short-term prime rate 1.40% Long-term prime rate 1.70% 1.475% 1.30% 1.00% 1.60% 1.20% 1.50% 1.10% 1.40% 1.00% 1.30% 0.90% 1.20% 0.80% Apr-15 Apr-16 Apr-17 Apr-18 Apr-19 1.10% Oct-14 Oct-15 Oct-16 Oct-17 Oct-18 Oct-14 Apr-15 Oct-15 Apr-16 Oct-16 Apr-17 Oct-17 Apr-18 Oct-18 Apr-19 Source: Bank of Japan Source: Bank of Japan 9 - II-66 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5.2. Real Estate Market Trends 5.2.1. Land Price Trend as of January, 2019 The national average land price across sectors as of January 2019 increased for the fourth consecutive year and its pace of increase accelerated in the past three years. Looking at the trend by sector, the residential land price continuously increased for two years in a row, while the commercial land price also increased for the four consecutive years and the industrial land price rose for the three straight years. In the three major urban regions, all the sectors strengthened their pace of increase. Other than three major urban regions, both the land price across sectors and the residential land price in the non-urban regions increased for the first time in 27 years since 1992. In the non-urban regions, both the commercial and industrial land price rose for the second consecutive year with their pace of increase accelerated. The land price grew across sectors in four cities including Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, also showed stronger growth. Other than four cities above mentioned, the land price recovered in the non-urban regions as the commercial land price unchanged this year after declining over the years since 1993, while the industrial land price turned around and picked up for the first time in 27 years since 1992. Residential land Price The residential demand remained steady, particularly in the areas where the convenient public transportation and better living environment are available, underpinned by the ongoing low interest rate as well as the government aid for home buyers, while the improvement in the job market and the salary level sustained. The residential land price recovery accelerated across the nation with the annual growth at 0.6%, which was the second consecutive year of increase, also its pace was strengthened from the previous year. Commercial land Price Office vacancy generally continued declining with increasing rent, due to the office expansion and relocation for the improvement of office environment complying with the government's work-style reforms, while we saw the improvement of the corporate performance backed by the economic recovery. Thanks to increasing foreign and local visitors as well as the improving public transport and vibrancy due to the infrastructure improvement and proceeding redevelopment projects, the demand for retail store and hotel new openings remained strong in the center of major cities. In addition to the rising profitability as a commercial land, preferable financing condition backed by the easy monetary policy encouraged corporates to invest in real estate. Hence the commercial land price continued steady across the nation with average annual growth at 2.8%. This was the fourth consecutive year of increase and its pace of increase accelerated for the three straight years. Land Price Change across Japan by Sector (nationwide) 10 - II-67 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Land Price Change by Sector (As of January, 2019) Residential Commercial Industrial Nationwide 0.6% (0.3%↑) 2.8% (0.9%↑) 1.3% (0.5%↑) Greater Tokyo 1.3% (0.3%↑) 4.7% (1.0%↑) 2.4% (0.1%↑) Greater Osaka 0.3% (0.2%↑) 6.4% (1.7%↑) 2.0% (0.7%↑) Greater Nagoya 1.2% (0.4%↑) 4.7% (1.4%↑) 0.6% (0.4%↑) Other Regions 0.2% (0.3%↑) 1.0% (0.5%↑) 0.8% (0.6%↑) Source: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism 5.2.2. Intensively Used Land Price Trends The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism issues the Land Value LOOK Report, which tracks the trend of the value of intensively used land in major cities of Japan every quarter, covering 43 areas in the Greater Tokyo, 25 areas in the Greater Osaka, 9 areas in the Greater Nagoya and 23 areas in the major regional cities, a total of 100 areas. According to the report in Q1 2019, the number of areas where the land value increased was 97 (97 in Q1 2018), unchanged was 3 (3 in Q1), and declined was 0 (0 in Q1). 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2010 2Q 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Increase (6% or more) Increase (3% or more - less than 6%) Increase (More than 0% - less than 3%) Unchanged Decrease (More than 0% - less than 3%) Decrease (3% or more - less than 6%) Source: the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism 11 - II-68 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 5.2.3. Building Start and Construction Cost Deflator According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the nationwide construction starts in 2018 was 131,149,000 sq m (2.6 %decrease y-on-y). On the other hand, the construction cost deflator in March 2019 was 112.2 (Y2011=100), which indicated +2.4% points y-on-y. ■ Building Start Trend ■ Construction Cost Deflator 175,000 15% 116 150,000 10% 114 5% 112 125,000 0% 110 100,000 -5% 108 75,000 -10% 106 50,000 -15% 104 -20% 102 25,000 -25% 100 0 -30% 98 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Constuction starts ('000 sqm) Change (Y-on-Y) Construction Cost Deflator 112.2 Apr-14Jul-14Oct-14Jan-15Apr-15Jul-15Oct-15Jan-16Apr-16Jul-16Oct-16Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19 Source: the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Source: the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism 12 - II-69 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Area / Neighborhood Analysis Area Summary 6.1.1. Description of Koriyama-shi,Fukushima-ken Koriyama-shi is located in the center of Nakadori of Fukushima-ken, and is designated as a core city. The city is extended from east to west of Ou Mountains, with its west side located on the south bank of Lake Inawashiro which is located to the Sea of Japan side, and its east side reaches Abukuma upland. Downtown area is situated in between Utsunomiya-shi of Tochigi-ken and Sendai-shi of Miyagi-ken, and is connected to both cities by Tohoku Shinkansen, Tohoku Main Line, Tohoku expressway, and National Road Route 4. Further, the city has access to Aizuwakamatsu-shi and Niigata-shi in the west and Iwaki-shi in the east by Banetsu expressway, Banetsu-saisen (west line), Banetsu-tosen (east line) and National Road Route 49. Located at the cross road of transportation in east Japan, the city developed as a hub of economy, inland industry, logistics and transportation. Koriyama urban area is being formed with its second largest population and economy in the Tohoku area. Given such characteristics of being a hub, the city also functions as an information distributing center of Fukushima-ken and is referred to as "mercantile city" and "economic prefectural capital". Koriyama station serving as a junction station, both people and goods gathered and as a result, Koriyama- shi became the largest city of Fukushima-ken with the introduction of municipal system in Taisho era. During the postwar rapid economic growth period, many companies from Keihin industrial zone moved into the area and ties with Kanto area was strengthened. 6.1.2. Population and Number of households ■ Population 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Koriyama-shi 329,122 325,826 335,413 334,295 332,737 Fukushima-ken 1,935,142 1,911,933 1,896,758 1,877,876 1,859,220 Number of households 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Koriyama-shi 135,416 138,678 140,101 140,891 141,719 Fukushima-ken 729,671 738,755 743,730 746,003 749,144 Source：Dated January 1/ Statistics Division, Bureau of Planning and Coordination of Fukushima--ken 13 - II-70 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 6.2. Market Characteristic of Subject Property 6.2.1. Market area The market area for the purchase and sale market is broadly defined to be commercial areas in prefectural capitals and core cities in each local region, with highly competitive substitution in commercial areas in Koriyama-shi.. The market area for the rental market is defined in the same way as in the purchase and sale market. 6.2.2. Market participants Purchase and sale market （Buyer's attribute and behaviour） Main buyers would be companies considering opening new retail store etc., in the area, and such prospective buyers tend to make investment decisions placing emphasis on location, competitor's situation, maintenance and design of the building, and asset value of the property, etc. while taking into consideration the business profitability and the cost for launching new store. Real estate companies operating commercial facilities as well as developers and construction companies considering purchase of existing buildings for redevelopment are also prospective buyers and they tend to make investment decisions based on the current NOI, projections of income and expenses, the rate of return, marketability, costs for funding and profitability of investment on redevelopment project. （Market trend） Although the steadiness of the real estate market has not largely changed due to the impact provided by the negative interest rate policy, etc., the preferred selling prices still remain very high. Selling prices of properties with prime locations in the suburban cities tend to show an increase and interest rates are on a declining trend. Against this backdrop, some of those on the demand side are displaying a cautious attitude. Rental market （Tenant's attribute and behaviour） On the demand side are companies considering opening new stores in the subject area as the end-tenants. Main tenants tend to select properties based on the conditions of the site and the situation of competing properties, taking into consideration their rent affordability. （Market trend） In both the Greater Tokyo area and regional areas there is a steady demand for large size commercial facilities with prime locations and competitive advantages, and their rents are stable. On the other hand, both asking rents and contract rents are declining for commercial facilities that are less competitive; and their vacancy rates are remaining at a high level. 14 - II-71 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 6.2.3. Land Price Trends in the Market Area The latest figure of residential properties in Fukushima-ken in 2019 increased by 1.0% year-on-year, and that of commercial properties increased by 0.8% year-on-year. Latest figure of residential properties in Koriyama-shi in 2019 increased by 2.2% year-on-year and that of commercial properties increased by 1.9% year-on-year. In addition, the latest figure of Prefectural land price survey point "Pre. Koriyama 5-4" in similar areas, showed an increase of 2.1% year-on-year in 2018. The Prefectural land price survey point had been renewed to the above point in 2017. 4.0 70,000 120.0% 3.5 60,000 100.0% 3.0 50,000 2.5 80.0% 2.0 40,000 60.0% 1.5 30,000 1.0 40.0% 20,000 0.5 0.0 10,000 20.0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.0% Residential land 0 Commercial land 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Residential land Commercial land Official listed land price Fukushima-ken Koriyama-shi Prefectural land price survey point (Change, YoY) (Change, YoY) "Pre. Koriyama 5-4" Residential Commercial Residential Commercial Value(JPY) Change land land land land 2019 + 1.0 + 0.8 + 2.2 + 1.9 - - 2018 + 1.4 + 0.8 + 2.1 + 1.7 63,300 + 2.1 2017 + 2.1 + 0.8 + 2.8 + 2.2 62,000 - 2016 + 2.9 + 0.9 + 3.2 + 2.7 - - 2015 + 2.9 + 0.8 + 3.8 + 3.0 - - Source: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism 15 - II-72 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES 6.2.4. Trends in pachinko business Overview of A pachinko parlor is a store where machines such as pachinko and pachislot, etc. are pachinko installed for customers to play games, and customers exchange steel balls, etc. that parlor they win with prizes. A pachinko parlor is also known as a "pachinko hall", "pachinko operation parlor" or "Pachiya". The operation of pachinko parlor in Japan is legally defined as an Adults Entertainment Business, specified as "an operation to install equipment for customers to play games that could arouse the gambling spirit" in Article 2-1-4 of the Act on Control and Improvement of Amusement Business, etc. (hereinafter, "Entertainment Business Law") . Game coins for pachinko, etc. are regulated under the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Act on Control and Improvement of Amusement Business, which is an act of National Public Safety Commission. Under this regulation, as of January 2019, a steel ball for pachinko is set at worth JPY4.32- or less, and a coin for pachislot is set at worth JPY21.6- or less (including consumption tax). Regulations Store openings of pachinko parlors are regulated by zoning rules under the City for pachinko Planning Act, and at the same time they are also regulated by prefectural parlor governments' ordinances, which specify distance requirements from facilities which openings protect children, elderly and people with disabilities such as schools, welfare facilities, and hospitals, and ban a 24h operation. In addition, there are municipalities which regulate store opening that are more strict than those of prefectural governments. Entertainment facilities which install pachinko are required to obtain a business permit from police before establishing facilities. Market size According to "Leisure White Paper 2018", the number of people playing pachinko in 2017 is 9 million, with net sales (charge for rental steel balls/coins) of JPY19.54 trillion, showing a decline in net sales for the 5 consecutive years. The sales peaked in 2005 at JPY34.862 trillion, and have been on a declining trend thereafter. The main cause for drop in net sales is a decrease in the number of people playing pachinko. The number has been declining year by year due to the increased diversification in entertainment options available, defection of customers resulting from diminished gambling factor due to revision of law, and increased social attention towards pachinko addictions. The latest figure of number of people playing pachinko in 2017 was 9 million people, about 30% of what it was in 1995, 29 million people. On the other hand, the net sales per customer, calculated by dividing net sales by the number of customers, hit an all- time high of approximately JPY2.58 million in 2013 and the average of 2.1 million yen has been maintained ever since. This indicates that the main customers have changed from light to heavy users. 16 - II-73 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES The ratio of people playing pachinko by area Trends in Market Size of Pachinko Business (YEN IN BILLION) (PEOPLE IN MILLION) 40,000 35 35,000 30 30,000 25 25,000 20 20,000 15 15,000 10,000 10 5,000 5 0 0 1993 1995 1997 1999 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 Net sales Number of people playing games Source: "Leisure White Paper 2018"(Japan Productivity Center) The ratio of people playing pachinko by area in 2017 is as shown below (Descending order). The Southem Tohoku region has a high rate of 15% or more. The ratio of The ratio of Area people playing Area people playing pachinko(%) pachinko(%) Southern Tohoku region 15.8 Nagano/Yamanashi 8.8 Shizuoka 12.8 Northern Kanto region 8.8 Chugoku region 11.6 Hokkaido 8.6 Hokuriku region 11.3 Northern Tohoku region 8.3 Shikoku region 11.1 Chiba 8.2 Oita/Miyazaki/Kagoshima 11.1 Tokyo 7.7 Nagasaki/Saga/Kumamoto 10.4 Okinawa 7.7 Aichi 9.7 Shiga/Kyoto 7.5 Mie/Nara/Wakayama 9.5 Saitama 7.5 Osaka 9.0 Gifu 7.1 Kanagawa 9.0 Nigata 4.5 Fukuoka 8.9 Hyogo 3.1 Source: "Leisure White Paper 2018" (Japan Productivity Center) 17 - II-74 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Number of According to the document released by Zennichi Yuren (All-Japan game business pachinko halls federation), the trends in the number of pachinko halls and game machines are as and game follow. The number of pachinko halls has been declining since 1996 for 22 consecutive machines years and the number of pachinko game machines has declined for 7 consecutive installed years. Further, the number of slot machines has turned to decrease for the first time in 8 years. According to "Leisure White Paper 2016・2018", average store size has grown as a result of number of small to medium size stores declining greatly and large-scale stores opening in various areas. Average number of pachinko machines per store exceeds 400. Most of the new launches are of companies seeking expansion and oligopolization, and are backed by supplies of vacant stores available due to increase of owners pulling out of business. 【Number of pachinko halls】 Number of pachinko halls 18,000 16,000 798 766 1,328 744 14,000 1,282 732 1,242 1,430 1,398 1,188 677 1,372 642 12,000 1,331 1,077 641 628 622 607 1,031 581 1,252 1,013 1,004 981 576 1,187 966 961 563 559 1,151 956 542 10,000 4,749 1,133 1,111 1,091 938 4,624 1,068 922 4,474 4,320 1,021 979 906 934 4,006 891 8,000 3,793 3,683 3,624 3,572 3,503 3,402 3,312 3,191 3,092 1,772 1,714 1,654 2,962 6,000 1,595 1,490 1,422 1,395 1,376 1,361 1,347 1,317 1,286 1,250 2,595 2,507 1,202 1,146 2,465 2,391 4,000 2,212 2,095 2,036 2,012 1,987 1,961 1,935 1,901 1,848 1,790 1,716 1,053 1,019 997 959 2,000 876 834 820 801 796 792 769 753 743 716 703 471 465 460 451 422 1,880 1,842 1,757 1,707 412 405 402 399 396 386 380 371 369 363 0 1,573 1,521 1,508 1,499 1,494 1,486 1,474 1,442 1,427 1,402 1,367 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Kyushu Shikoku Chugoku Kinki Chubu Kanto Tokyo Tohoku Hokkaido 【Number of game machines】 (units in thousand) Number of game machines 6,000 5,000 4,000 1,459 1,606 1,661 1,887 1,936 2,003 1,636 1,449 1,347 1,390 1,475 1,549 1,602 1,643 1,662 3,000 2,000 3,227 3,078 2,961 2,933 2,954 3,076 3,159 3,164 3,108 3,042 3,009 2,954 2,918 2,833 2,750 1,000 0 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Pachinko Pachislot Source：Zennichi Yuren 18 - II-75 - APPENDIX II VALUATION REPORT ON THE PROPERTIES Management According to 2018 TKC Management Indicators (Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2017), indicator management indicators of profit-making companies in the pachinko business are as shown below. Compared to other service businesses, the marginal profit ratio and labor's share are at a lower level. Net sales Annual sales JPY 1,886,028,000 Year-over-year 89.5 % Marginal profit ratio 21.8 % Labor cost Labor share 30.1 % Yearly labor cost per person JPY 3,350,000 Ordinary income (per year)