Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Nireus Aquaculture S.A.    NIR   GRS234003002

NIREUS AQUACULTURE S.A.

(NIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nireus Aquaculture S A : Announcement According to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) and (b) of Law 3461/2006

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 06:32am EDT

According to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) and (b) of Law 3461/2006, the company named 'Andromeda Seafood Sociedad Limitada' (hereinafter 'the Offeror') declares that from 06.03.2020 up to 18.03.2020, it acquired 2.284.645 ordinary shares of the of the company under the name 'NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA' (hereinafter ' the Company ') for 0,23 Euro per share.

Following this acquisition, the voting rights of the Offeror in the Company is approximately 94,41% from approximately 93,63% on 05.03.2020.

Disclaimer

Nireus SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 10:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIREUS AQUACULTURE S.A.
06:32aNIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement According to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) a..
PU
03/09NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement In accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) a..
PU
03/09NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Approval of the segregation of the Soci?t? Anonyme unde..
PU
03/03NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) o..
PU
02/28NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) o..
PU
02/27NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement In accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) a..
PU
02/27NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement according to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) a..
PU
02/26NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) o..
PU
02/24NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) o..
PU
02/21NIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) o..
PU
More news
Chart NIREUS AQUACULTURE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nireus Aquaculture S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIREUS AQUACULTURE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Antonios Georgiou Chachlakis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Efstratios G. Elissaios Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leonidas Papaharisis Manager-Research & Development
Nicolaos Emmanuel Chaviaras Vice Chairman
Konstantinos Petros Lambrinopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIREUS AQUACULTURE S.A.0.00%73
BAKKAFROST-19.54%2 840
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.0.63%1 546
GRIEG SEAFOOD-36.56%888
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED-20.43%374
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.-1.24%351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group