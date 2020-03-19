Nireus Aquaculture S A : Announcement According to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) and (b) of Law 3461/2006

According to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) and (b) of Law 3461/2006, the company named 'Andromeda Seafood Sociedad Limitada' (hereinafter 'the Offeror') declares that from 06.03.2020 up to 18.03.2020, it acquired 2.284.645 ordinary shares of the of the company under the name 'NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA' (hereinafter ' the Company ') for 0,23 Euro per share.

Following this acquisition, the voting rights of the Offeror in the Company is approximately 94,41% from approximately 93,63% on 05.03.2020.