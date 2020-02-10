Nireus Aquaculture S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006

In accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006, the company named 'Andromeda Seafood Sociedad Limitada' (hereinafter the 'Offeror') states that on 07.02.2020 it acquired 96.933 ordinary shares of the company under the name 'NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA' (hereinafter ' the Company ') for 0,23 Euro per share.