Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

NIREUS AQUACULTURE S.A.

(NIR)
Nireus Aquaculture S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006

02/10/2020 | 04:38am EST

In accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006, the company named 'Andromeda Seafood Sociedad Limitada' (hereinafter the 'Offeror') states that on 07.02.2020 it acquired 96.933 ordinary shares of the company under the name 'NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA' (hereinafter ' the Company ') for 0,23 Euro per share.


Disclaimer

Nireus SA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:37:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Antonios Georgiou Chachlakis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Efstratios G. Elissaios Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Leonidas Papaharisis Manager-Research & Development
Nicolaos Emmanuel Chaviaras Vice Chairman
Konstantinos Petros Lambrinopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIREUS AQUACULTURE S.A.0.00%75
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%25 959
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%25 023
CORTEVA INC0.00%21 888
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%8 021
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 937
