Nireus Aquaculture S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006

In accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006, the company named 'Andromeda Seafood Sociedad Limitada' (hereinafter the 'Offeror') states that on 07.02.2020 it acquired 96.933 ordinary shares of the company under the name 'NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA' (hereinafter ' the Company ') for 0,23 Euro per share.
Disclaimer
Nireus SA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:37:01 UTC