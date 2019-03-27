Nireus Aquaculture : Paving the way for responsible aquaculture in Greece and in the Mediterranean

A pioneering initiative, launched by ΑB Vassilopoulos, member of the Ahold-Delhaize Group, Nireus Aquaculture S.A. and WWF Greece, paves the way for responsible aquaculture for sea bream and sea bass both in Greece and in the Mediterranean.

In 2013, AB Vassilopoulos, WWF Greece and Nireus, launched a program aiming at improving the management practices of three (3) of Nireus' on-growing farms of sea bream and sea bass in Greece. The anticipated commitments are regularly audited by TUV Austria Hellas (Third party auditor) and during this year the project has been completed. This initiative prepared the farms for the following step which was to apply for the certification of the new demanding standard for Mediterranean species, as launched by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).



ASC is a global, independent non-profit organization, which sets the standards for responsible aquaculture and which encourages seafood producers to minimize key environmental and social impacts of aquaculture. For the development of the new standard for sea bream and sea bass, ASC has collaborated with environmental organizations and industry representatives, conducting pilot visits to Nireus's farming units in Greece and to other selected producers in the Mediterranean region.



The future of aquaculture can be ensured only by improving the responsibility of industry's practices. This is of vital importance in an attempt to minimize the impact on the marine environment.



The standard for Mediterranean farmed species of Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) was launched last September. Nireus applied for this certification and Greece will soon have the first certified aquaculture farms for sea bream and sea bass. 'With this initiative our goal is achieved and our products will be produced through applying further responsible practices, beneficial for both the environment and society' said Leonidas Papaharisis, Director of Quality, Research & Development of Nireus.

The completion of this pioneering initiative demonstrates the strength and effectiveness of the cooperation of strategic players in the supply chain, so as to minimize the impact of the industry.

'We have set an ambitious target at AB Vassilopoulos: a large part of the seafood we are offering to the Greek consumer comes from sustainable and responsible sources. Offering certified sea bream and sea bass will help us to contribute to further reduction of the aquaculture impact in the Greek marine environment, while enabling consumers to reward the best practices' said Dionysis Dionysopoulos, Director of the Quality Assurance Department of AB.