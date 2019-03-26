Log in
Nis Novi Sad : Annual document on published information of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

03/26/2019 | 05:55am EDT

ANNUAL DOCUMENT ON PUBLISHED INFORMATION

In accordance with Article 23 of The Law on Capital Market ("Official Gazette of RS", no. 31/2011, 112/2015 and 108/2016) and the Rulebook of the Securities Commission on the form, minimal content of information to be included in the base prospectus and prospectus and notifications related to prospectus ("Official Gazette of RS", no. 89/2011, 14/2013, 14/2016 and 74/2016), NIS j.s.c Novi Sad publishes Annual document on published information for 2018.

No.

Date of disclosure

Published information

Where the information was published

Web page

1.

1 March 2018

NIS publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2017

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

2.

5 March 2018

Financial statements for 2017 and independent auditor's report

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

3.

5 March 2018

Consolidated financial statements for 2017 and independent auditor's report

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

4.

22 March 2018

Annual Document on Published Information of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

5.

27 March 2018

Announcement on submission of updated profile document of the issuer

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

6.

11 April 2018

106th Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

7.

25 April 2018

Announcement on submission and publication of Annual report for 2017

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

8.

25 April 2018

Announcement on submission of Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

9.

27 April 2018

NIS releases consolidated business results for the first quarter of 2018 (NIS invests RSD 7.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018)

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

10.

30 April 2018

Annual Report for 2017

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

11.

30 April 2018

Remark in accordance with article 51 of the Law on Capital Market

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

12.

30 April 2018

GFI-PD standalone financial statements on the Securities Commission form for 2017

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

-www.nis.eu

-www.sec.gov.rs

13.

30 April 2018

GFI-PD consolidated financial statements on the Securities Commission form for 2017

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

-www.nis.eu

-www.sec.gov.rs

14.

30 April 2018

Belgrade Stock Exchange Questionnaire on Corporate Governance Practice

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

15.

30 April 2018

Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

16.

30 April 2018

KFI-PD standalone financial statements on the Securities Commission form for the first quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

-www.nis.eu

-www.sec.gov.rs

17.

30 April 2018

KFI-PD consolidated financial statements on the Securities Commission form for the first quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

-www.nis.eu

-www.sec.gov.rs

18.

15 May 2018

NIS Board of directors holds meeting

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

19.

22 May 2018

Invitation to the X Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

  • - Business Registers Agency

20.

11 June 2018

111th Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

21.

22 June 2018

10th Regular Meeting of NIS

Shareholders' Assembly Held

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

22.

22 June 2018

Decision on adoption of the Annual Report for 2017

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

23.

22 June 2018

Decision on the profit distribution for 2017

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

  • - Business Registers Agency

24.

6 July 2018

Notification to members of the Central Depository and Clearing house(submitting Residence Certificate and information on beneficial owners of income)

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Central securities, depository and clearing house

-www.nis.eu

-www.crhov.rs

25.

25 July 2018

Announcement on submission and publication of Quarterly report for the second quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

26.

27 July 2018

NIS group releases consolidated business results for the first half of 2018 (In the first half of the 2018 NIS invested 17.2 billion dinars)

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

27.

27 July 2018

Quarterly Report for the second quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

28.

27 July 2018

KFI-PD standalone financial statements on the Securities Commission form for the second quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

-www.nis.eu

-www.sec.gov.rs

29.

27 July 2018

KFI-PD consolidated financial statements on the Securities Commission form for the second quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

-www.nis.eu

-www.sec.gov.rs

30.

27 July 2018

Interim Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for the first 6 months of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

31.

27 July 2018

Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the first 6 months of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

32.

23 August 2018

Notice of dividend payment

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

  • - Central securities, depository and clearing house

33.

20 September 2018

116th Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

34.

8 November 2018

Announcement on submission and publication of Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

-www.nis.eu

-www.belex.rs

35.

14 November 2018

NIS releases consolidated business results for nine months of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

36.

14 November 2018

Quarterly Report for the third quarter of 2018

  • - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

  • - Official information registry of the Securities Commission

  • - Belgrade Stock Exchange

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:54:11 UTC
