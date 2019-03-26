Nis Novi Sad : Annual document on published information of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

ANNUAL DOCUMENT ON PUBLISHED INFORMATION

In accordance with Article 23 of The Law on Capital Market ("Official Gazette of RS", no. 31/2011, 112/2015 and 108/2016) and the Rulebook of the Securities Commission on the form, minimal content of information to be included in the base prospectus and prospectus and notifications related to prospectus ("Official Gazette of RS", no. 89/2011, 14/2013, 14/2016 and 74/2016), NIS j.s.c Novi Sad publishes Annual document on published information for 2018.

Annual Document on Published Information of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

Consolidated financial statements for 2017 and independent auditor's report

Financial statements for 2017 and independent auditor's report

NIS publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2017

GFI-PD consolidated financial statements on the Securities Commission form for 2017

GFI-PD standalone financial statements on the Securities Commission form for 2017

Remark in accordance with article 51 of the Law on Capital Market

NIS releases consolidated business results for the first quarter of 2018 (NIS invests RSD 7.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018)

Announcement on submission of Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018

Announcement on submission and publication of Annual report for 2017

106th Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held

Announcement on submission of updated profile document of the issuer

14. 30 April 2018 Belgrade Stock Exchange Questionnaire on Corporate Governance Practice - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

15. 30 April 2018 Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

16. 30 April 2018 KFI-PD standalone financial statements on the Securities Commission form for the first quarter of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

17. 30 April 2018 KFI-PD consolidated financial statements on the Securities Commission form for the first quarter of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

18. 15 May 2018 NIS Board of directors holds meeting - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

19. 22 May 2018 Invitation to the X Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

20. 11 June 2018 111th Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

21. 22 June 2018 10th Regular Meeting of NIS Shareholders' Assembly Held - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

22. 22 June 2018 Decision on adoption of the Annual Report for 2017 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

23. 22 June 2018 Decision on the profit distribution for 2017 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

24. 6 July 2018 Notification to members of the Central Depository and Clearing house(submitting Residence Certificate and information on beneficial owners of income) - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

25. 25 July 2018 Announcement on submission and publication of Quarterly report for the second quarter of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

26. 27 July 2018 NIS group releases consolidated business results for the first half of 2018 (In the first half of the 2018 NIS invested 17.2 billion dinars) - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

27. 27 July 2018 Quarterly Report for the second quarter of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

28. 27 July 2018 KFI-PD standalone financial statements on the Securities Commission form for the second quarter of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

29. 27 July 2018 KFI-PD consolidated financial statements on the Securities Commission form for the second quarter of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

30. 27 July 2018 Interim Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for the first 6 months of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

31. 27 July 2018 Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the first 6 months of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

32. 23 August 2018 Notice of dividend payment - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

33. 20 September 2018 116th Board of Directors meeting by correspondence held - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

34. 8 November 2018 Announcement on submission and publication of Quarterly report for the third quarter of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

35. 14 November 2018 NIS releases consolidated business results for nine months of 2018 - NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad web page

