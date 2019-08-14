Nis Novi Sad : Notification of the Board of directors' decision on convocation of the 43rd extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly

In accordance with Article 335 Paragraph 6 of the Law on Business Companies, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad publishes

NOTIFICATION

of the Board of Directors' decision on convocation of the

43rd extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

On its 134th meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on convocation of the 43rd extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad that shall be held on 6 September 2019, in Belgrade, at the NIS Business Center, at Milentija Popovica 1, room 332 on the third floor, with the beginning at 12.00 p.m., and with the following agenda:

Election of the Chairman at the 43 rd extraordinary Shareholders' Assembly Meeting of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad; Election of the member of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.

The date of determination of the List of shareholders entitled to participate in the work of the 43rd extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad falls on the tenth day before the date of the meeting, i.e. 27 August 2019.

Head of

Corporate Affairs Department

Mirjana Stanojevic