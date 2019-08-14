Log in
NIS AD NOVI SAD

(NIIS)
Nis Novi Sad : Notification of the Board of directors' decision on convocation of the 43rd extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly

08/14/2019

In accordance with Article 335 Paragraph 6 of the Law on Business Companies, NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad publishes

NOTIFICATION

of the Board of Directors' decision on convocation of the

43rd extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad

On its 134th meeting by correspondence, Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad has adopted the Decision on convocation of the 43rd extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad that shall be held on 6 September 2019, in Belgrade, at the NIS Business Center, at Milentija Popovica 1, room 332 on the third floor, with the beginning at 12.00 p.m., and with the following agenda:

  1. Election of the Chairman at the 43rd extraordinary Shareholders' Assembly Meeting of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad;
  2. Election of the member of the Board of Directors of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad.

The date of determination of the List of shareholders entitled to participate in the work of the 43rd extraordinary meeting of the Shareholders' Assembly of NIS j.s.c. Novi Sad falls on the tenth day before the date of the meeting, i.e. 27 August 2019.

Head of

Corporate Affairs Department

Mirjana Stanojevic

Disclaimer

NIS AD Novi Sad published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 11:41:10 UTC
Financials (RSD)
Sales 2019 280 B
EBIT 2019 33 372 M
Net income 2019 25 975 M
Debt 2019 82 204 M
Yield 2019 7,55%
P/E ratio 2019 4,32x
P/E ratio 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart NIS AD NOVI SAD
Duration : Period :
Nis ad Novi Sad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 917,50  RSD
Last Close Price 688,00  RSD
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kirill Vladimirovich Tyurdenev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vadim Vladislavovich Yakovlev Chairman
Anton Yurevich Fedorov CFO, Deputy CEO & Director-Accounting
Maxim Kozlovsky Deputy CEO, Director-Material & Technical
Kirill Albertovich Kravchenko Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIS AD NOVI SAD1 066
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.11%298 251
BP PLC2.21%123 649
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES13.69%106 509
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)13.97%106 509
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-2.18%81 852
