Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of NiSource Inc. (“NiSource” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 13, 2018, numerous gas explosions destroyed homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. On this news, shares of NiSource fell $3.29, or nearly 12% to close at $24.79 on September 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

