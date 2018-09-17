Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors

09/17/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of NiSource Inc. (“NiSource” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 13, 2018, numerous gas explosions destroyed homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. On this news, shares of NiSource fell $3.29, or nearly 12% to close at $24.79 on September 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NiSource securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
