NISOURCE (NI)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors

0
09/21/2018 | 12:56am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of NiSource Inc. (“NiSource” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 13, 2018, numerous gas explosions destroyed homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen. Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. On this news, NiSource’s share price fell $3.29, or nearly 12%, to close at $24.79 on September 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NiSource securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 136 M
EBIT 2018 939 M
Net income 2018 469 M
Debt 2018 8 343 M
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 19,65
P/E ratio 2019 18,88
EV / Sales 2018 3,43x
EV / Sales 2019 3,36x
Capitalization 9 272 M
Chart NISOURCE
Duration : Period :
NiSource Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISOURCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,2 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Hamrock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Thompson Independent Chairman
Donald Eugene Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kempic Chief Transformation Officer
Carolyn Y. Woo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISOURCE-0.51%9 272
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE42.56%52 238
ENGIE-15.10%34 622
NATIONAL GRID PLC-11.56%34 584
SEMPRA ENERGY7.69%31 486
ORSTED22.65%27 339
