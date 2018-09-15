Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
NiSource Inc. (“NiSource” or the “Company) (NYSE: NI)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On September 13, 2018, numerous gas explosions destroyed homes in
Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person
and injuring more than a dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently
announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main
belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. On this
news, shares of NiSource fell $3.29, or nearly 12% to close at $24.79 on
September 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
