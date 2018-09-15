Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors

0
09/15/2018

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NiSource Inc. (“NiSource” or the “Company) (NYSE: NI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 13, 2018, numerous gas explosions destroyed homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. On this news, shares of NiSource fell $3.29, or nearly 12% to close at $24.79 on September 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NiSource securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 136 M
EBIT 2018 939 M
Net income 2018 469 M
Debt 2018 8 253 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 21,60
P/E ratio 2019 20,76
EV / Sales 2018 3,59x
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capitalization 10 194 M
Chart NISOURCE
Duration : Period :
NiSource Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISOURCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,8 $
Spread / Average Target -1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Hamrock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Thompson Independent Chairman
Donald Eugene Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kempic Chief Transformation Officer
Carolyn Y. Woo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISOURCE-3.43%10 194
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE37.91%50 583
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.97%35 503
ENGIE-13.50%35 311
SEMPRA ENERGY10.99%32 451
ORSTED19.87%26 762
