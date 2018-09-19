Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of NiSource Inc. (“NiSource” or the “Company) (NYSE: NI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 13, 2018, numerous gas explosions destroyed homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen. Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource. On this news, shares of NiSource fell $3.29, or nearly 12% to close at $24.79 on September 14, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased NiSource securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006167/en/