NISOURCE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of NiSource Inc. - NI

On September 13, 2018, numerous gas explosions destroyed dozens of homes
and businesses in Massachusetts, causing one death, dozens of injuries,
and the forced relocation of approximately 8,600 households, which
investigators determined was caused by over-pressurization of a gas main
belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
NiSource. On November 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that it was
“subject to a criminal investigation” by the Massachusetts U.S.
Attorney’s Office and had been served with grand jury subpoenas.
Recently, the Company disclosed that it is under investigation by the
Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its financial disclosures
prior to the explosions.
The Company’s actions, directed by its executives, have exposed it to
significant litigation including a class action lawsuit brought by the
victims of the explosions for failing to properly and safely maintain
its gas distribution system, as well as the cost of defending the
Company against government investigations and the penalties, fines and
other liabilities and expenses associated with those investigations.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether NiSource’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to NiSource’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
