NiSource    NI

NISOURCE

(NI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NiSource : Changing the World One Pipeline at a Time

06/21/2019 | 01:15pm EDT
June 23 is International Women in Engineering Day, so we're celebrating the women engineers in a variety of roles across our company who bring creative ideas and innovative solutions to a variety of challenges.

Why are we so passionate about women in engineering? We believe that more women in engineering means creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, innovation and fearlessness.

But don't take our word for it. Several of our women engineers shared why they love their job and why more girls should consider pursuing the traditionally male-dominated field.

They say it best.

'I became an engineer because I wanted to do something where I could really make a difference,' said Shannon Brady, associate field engineer.

'Being an engineer isn't just about designing. It's about team work, communications, standing up for yourself, being patient, coaching others and much more.' - Veena Kothapalli, Massachusetts

'Engineers get to solve tomorrow's problems today. I get to be a historian, a detective, a negotiator, a mathematician, an artist and a volunteer.' - Lee Ann Tyrell, associate field engineer

Our employees care so much about advancing the pipeline of female engineers that we hold annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Days in several states, including Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and recently more than two dozen employee volunteers came together to host the first of these events in the Massachusetts. More than 80 third-through-fifth grade girls from 14 elementary schools participated in the event where they practiced organizational and teambuilding skill in addition to competing a friendly engineering challenge.

'This is the best day ever,' one student excitedly told a friend during the event.

It is our hope that events like these will encourage girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. They could be future engineers at one of our companies solving problems and creating solutions for our customers. It's true what Field Engineer Nicole Geary says: our engineers are 'changing the world one pipeline at a time.'

Disclaimer

NiSource Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 17:14:16 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 374 M
EBIT 2019 1 052 M
Net income 2019 496 M
Debt 2019 9 187 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 22,47
P/E ratio 2020 21,16
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capitalization 10 984 M
Chart NISOURCE
Duration : Period :
NiSource Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISOURCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,9 $
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Hamrock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Thompson Independent Chairman
Carolyn Y. Woo Independent Director
Michael E. Jesanis Independent Director
Aristides S. Candris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISOURCE16.06%10 495
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.62%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY28.53%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.25%34 332
ENGIE7.35%34 295
ORSTED AS28.30%34 057
