NiSource : Changing the World One Pipeline at a Time

June 23 is International Women in Engineering Day, so we're celebrating the women engineers in a variety of roles across our company who bring creative ideas and innovative solutions to a variety of challenges.

Why are we so passionate about women in engineering? We believe that more women in engineering means creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, innovation and fearlessness.

But don't take our word for it. Several of our women engineers shared why they love their job and why more girls should consider pursuing the traditionally male-dominated field.



They say it best.

'I became an engineer because I wanted to do something where I could really make a difference,' said Shannon Brady, associate field engineer.

'Being an engineer isn't just about designing. It's about team work, communications, standing up for yourself, being patient, coaching others and much more.' - Veena Kothapalli, Massachusetts

'Engineers get to solve tomorrow's problems today. I get to be a historian, a detective, a negotiator, a mathematician, an artist and a volunteer.' - Lee Ann Tyrell, associate field engineer

Our employees care so much about advancing the pipeline of female engineers that we hold annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Days in several states, including Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and recently more than two dozen employee volunteers came together to host the first of these events in the Massachusetts. More than 80 third-through-fifth grade girls from 14 elementary schools participated in the event where they practiced organizational and teambuilding skill in addition to competing a friendly engineering challenge.