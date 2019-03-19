Log in
NiSource : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

03/19/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 20 cents per share payable May 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2019.

The Board also declared today a dividend of $28.25 per share on the corporation's 5.65% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable June 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of May 24, 2019, and a dividend of $406.25 per share on the corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, payable June 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of May 24, 2019.

About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,000 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource has been designated a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute since 2012, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and was named by Forbes magazine as the top-rated utility among America's Best Large Employers in 2017. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-300815045.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
