NiSource : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NiSource Inc. - NI

0
09/19/2018 | 02:56am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NiSource Inc. ("NiSource" or the "Company") (NYSE: NI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether NiSource and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen. Andover's Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected that over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource, had caused the explosions.

Following this news, NiSource's stock price fell $3.03, or 10.81%, to $25.05, during intraday trading on September 14, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/512193/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-NiSource-Inc-NI

© Accesswire 2018
