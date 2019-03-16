Rosen Law Firm Continues Investigating NiSource Inc. for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws – NI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) resulting from allegations that NiSource may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen. Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts (“Columbia”), a unit of NiSource. Following this news, NiSource’s stock price fell $3.29 per share or 11.72% to close at $24.79 on September 14, 2018.

Then, on November 1, 2018, NiSource disclosed that NiSource and Columbia “are subject to a criminal investigation being conducted under the supervision of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.” NiSource disclosed that the grand jury subpoenas were served on September 24, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by NiSource investors.

