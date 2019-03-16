Rosen Law Firm Continues Investigating NiSource Inc. for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws – NI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) resulting from allegations that NiSource may
have issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes
in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one
person and injuring more than one dozen. Andover’s Fire Chief
subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization
of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts (“Columbia”), a
unit of NiSource. Following this news, NiSource’s stock price fell $3.29
per share or 11.72% to close at $24.79 on September 14, 2018.
Then, on November 1, 2018, NiSource disclosed that NiSource and Columbia
“are subject to a criminal investigation being conducted under the
supervision of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of
Massachusetts.” NiSource disclosed that the grand jury subpoenas were
served on September 24, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by NiSource investors. If you purchased shares of NiSource
please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1442.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
