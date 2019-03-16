Rosen Law Firm Continues Investigating NiSource Inc. for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws – NI

Log in
03/16/2019

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) resulting from allegations that NiSource may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen. Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts (“Columbia”), a unit of NiSource. Following this news, NiSource’s stock price fell $3.29 per share or 11.72% to close at $24.79 on September 14, 2018.

Then, on November 1, 2018, NiSource disclosed that NiSource and Columbia “are subject to a criminal investigation being conducted under the supervision of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.” NiSource disclosed that the grand jury subpoenas were served on September 24, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by NiSource investors. If you purchased shares of NiSource please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1442.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


