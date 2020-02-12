Log in
NiSource : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Feb. 26

02/12/2020 | 09:01am EST

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that the company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT) on February 26, 2020 to review its year-end and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, and to provide a general business update.

NiSource will release its year-end and fourth quarter 2019 earnings before U.S. financial markets open on February 26.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on February 26 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and earnings release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 26 through March 4. To access the recording, call (855) 859-2056 and enter conference ID 3896207. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (404) 537-3406, and enter the same passcode as above 3896207. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,100 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-feb-26-301003686.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
