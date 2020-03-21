Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NiSource, Inc.    NI

NISOURCE, INC.

(NI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/20 04:10:00 pm
21 USD   -10.10%
04:16pNISOURCE : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/17NISOURCE : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
03/11NISOURCE : SEC Filing (8-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NiSource : COVID-19 Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

The safety of our employees, contractors, customers and the communities we serve is at the forefront of everything we do at NiSource. We're also committed to protecting the health and wellness of our customers and employees to ensure we continue providing safe, reliable gas and electric service during the COVID-19 pandemic. NiSource and our operating companies, Columbia Gas and NIPSCO, are following health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and federal, state and local governments, and have taken the following actions:

  • Suspended shutoffs for nonpayment until further notice.
  • Columbia Gas and NIPSCO are offering their most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship as a result of COVID-19. Customers should contact the Columbia Gas or NIPSCO utility in their state directly for details.
  • Activated an enterprise-wide incident command system response team that is vigilantly monitoring updates related to the virus.
  • Advised employees who can do so to work remotely, while avoiding critical business disruption.
  • For employees reporting to work, we are advising on safe social distancing, taking advanced hygienic cleaning measures and issuing communications to our employees and contractors with personal and workspace best practices.
  • We are advising any employees, who have direct contact with customers, to take social distancing precautionary measures.

We are committed to addressing our customer service needs during this critical time, while adhering to safe practices for our employees. Please continue to look for updates on our Columbia Gas and NIPSCO Web sites and social media channels.

Disclaimer

NiSource Inc. published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 20:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISOURCE, INC.
04:16pNISOURCE : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/17NISOURCE : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
03/11NISOURCE : SEC Filing (8-K)
PU
03/11NISOURCE INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/03WEISSLAW LLP : NiSource Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
PR
02/28NISOURCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/27NISOURCE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/27NISOURCE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
02/27NISOURCE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/27NISOURCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 413 M
EBIT 2020 1 103 M
Net income 2020 526 M
Debt 2020 9 400 M
Yield 2020 4,03%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,22x
EV / Sales2021 3,20x
Capitalization 8 028 M
Chart NISOURCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NiSource, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISOURCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 30,43  $
Last Close Price 21,00  $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Hamrock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
Donald Eugene Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carolyn Y. Woo Independent Director
Michael E. Jesanis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISOURCE, INC.-16.09%8 028
ORSTED A/S-16.63%36 475
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.08%36 160
SEMPRA ENERGY-34.22%29 134
ENGIE-27.74%26 871
E.ON SE-13.19%23 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group