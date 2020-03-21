NiSource : COVID-19 Update

The safety of our employees, contractors, customers and the communities we serve is at the forefront of everything we do at NiSource. We're also committed to protecting the health and wellness of our customers and employees to ensure we continue providing safe, reliable gas and electric service during the COVID-19 pandemic. NiSource and our operating companies, Columbia Gas and NIPSCO, are following health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and federal, state and local governments, and have taken the following actions:

Suspended shutoffs for nonpayment until further notice.

Columbia Gas and NIPSCO are offering their most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship as a result of COVID-19. Customers should contact the Columbia Gas or NIPSCO utility in their state directly for details.

Activated an enterprise-wide incident command system response team that is vigilantly monitoring updates related to the virus.

Advised employees who can do so to work remotely, while avoiding critical business disruption.

For employees reporting to work, we are advising on safe social distancing, taking advanced hygienic cleaning measures and issuing communications to our employees and contractors with personal and workspace best practices.

We are advising any employees, who have direct contact with customers, to take social distancing precautionary measures.

We are committed to addressing our customer service needs during this critical time, while adhering to safe practices for our employees. Please continue to look for updates on our Columbia Gas and NIPSCO Web sites and social media channels.