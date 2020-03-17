NiSource : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Log in
03/17/2020 | 07:31am EDT

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) yesterday declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 21 cents per share, payable May 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.

The board also declared yesterday a dividend of $28.25 per share on the corporation's 5.650% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.02825 per $1 of its liquidation preference, payable June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2020; and, a dividend of $406.25 per share on the corporation's 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, payable June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2020.

About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,400 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-declares-common-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301025216.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
