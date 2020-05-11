Robbins LLP : Reminds Investors It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NiSource Inc. (NI) on Behalf of Shareholders

Log in
05/11/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. NiSource is an energy holding company that operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 472 M
EBIT 2020 1 062 M
Net income 2020 489 M
Debt 2020 9 601 M
Yield 2020 3,60%
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
EV / Sales2021 3,37x
Capitalization 8 908 M
