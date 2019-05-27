Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adjudicator says any security defence of U.S. auto tariffs at WTO 'very difficult'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 11:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble vehicles on the assembly line of the SEAT car factory in Martorell

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States will find it "very difficult" to defend President's Donald Trump's proposed car tariff against any challenge at the World Trade Organization, a veteran trade adjudicator who has ruled on a related case told Reuters.

Trump said this month that some imported vehicles and parts pose a "national security" threat, justifying tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the basis for tariffs put on steel and aluminium last year.

The car tariff of up to 25 percent, applying to vehicles and components from everywhere else in the world, would be automatically illegal were it not for a WTO exception granted in cases of national security.

Until 2016, using the national security clause was taboo because trade experts feared it could become a common way to get around the rules and erect the kind of trade barriers the WTO was designed to remove.

But it has arisen in disputes between Russia and Ukraine and between Qatar and several of its neighbours, as well as in Trump's tariffs.

In a rare comment by a senior trade arbitrator, Georges Abi-Saab, a former chairman of the WTO's Appellate Body, the world's top trade court, said he doubted the national security argument for cars would withstand a legal challenge.

"Frankly I think, if I were a lawyer (working on the case) I wouldn't accept to take such a case – not only on moral aspects, but I think it would be very difficult to make it prevail," he said.

The car tariffs have not yet materialised, since Trump has given the European Union, Japan and other major exporters 180 days to negotiate. A legal challenge from any of the parties cannot be considered until tariffs are active.

ACTUAL WAR

Last month Abi-Saab chaired a dispute panel which issued the only ruling in WTO history on the national security question, settling the dispute in favour of Russia, which was found to have a bona fide legal defence against Ukraine because of an armed conflict recognised by the United Nations.

But the ruling set a high bar for national security claims, saying they needed to be based "objectively" on an emergency in international relations, and the less a claim had to do with actual war, the harder it would be to make the case.

"I would say strategic raw materials may be easier to prove than a final product like a car," Abi-Saab said. "The further you get away from it (armed conflict and the breakdown of law and civil order), the more you have to prove how this relates to national security."

That contrasts with the U.S. view that national security claims are "self-judging" and WTO adjudicators must automatically dismiss any challenge.

WTO rulings do not set formal precedents, but adjudicators routinely refer back to previous cases, so the Russia-Ukraine ruling could influence the handling of ongoing challenges to the U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs by China, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, the EU and India.

They reject U.S. claims that protecting metals output is needed for "defence requirements and critical infrastructure".

Two other complainants, Canada and Mexico, lifted their opposition this month after reaching a deal with Trump.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Tom Miles
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.57% 47.7 Delayed Quote.3.31%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.20% 9.83 Delayed Quote.28.50%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.03% 35.12 Delayed Quote.4.99%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.59% 2790 End-of-day quote.-0.36%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.94% 740.6 End-of-day quote.-13.49%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.05% 6502 End-of-day quote.5.21%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.84% 144.06 Delayed Quote.2.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
12:12pItaly's Salvini says Rome should take stake in combined FCA-Renault group 'if..
RE
12:06pRENAULT : Nissan could be sidelined by potential Fiat-Renault merger | IOL Motor..
AQ
11:45aRENAULT : Nissan could be sidelined by potential Fiat-Renault merger
AQ
11:41aAdjudicator says any security defence of U.S. auto tariffs at WTO 'very diffi..
RE
11:21aNISSAN MOTOR : LEAF Autech to go on sale in Japan; Customized model adds exclusi..
AQ
11:21aNISSAN MOTOR : and Delta enable EV-home charging in Thailand; Landmark partnersh..
AQ
11:20aBoutique bank run by Macron donor could help tackle hurdles to Fiat/Renault d..
RE
11:17aFIAT'S EXPERIENCE WITH CHRYSLER SHOW : FCA chairman
RE
10:59aFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
10:49aFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 456 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 390 B
Debt 2020 6 580 B
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
P/E ratio 2021 6,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 126 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 885  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-13.49%28 592
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.21%193 532
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About