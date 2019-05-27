Log in
Asian shares follow Europe higher on EU relief, auto merger

05/27/2019 | 09:11pm EDT
Pedestrians are reflected on an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked European gains on Tuesday, as relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07% in early trade, and U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.14% to 2,835.75.

Australian shares were up 0.51%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.41%.

Those small gains followed a relatively light session in Europe on Monday, with financial markets the U.K. and U.S. closed for holidays.

European auto shares had rallied after Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler confirmed it had made a "transformative merger" proposal to French peer Renault in a deal which would create the world's third-biggest carmaker. That sector rally spilled into Asia with Mitsubishi Motors Corp in Japan adding 3.17% and Nissan Motor Co gaining 2.11%.​ Provisional results from EU elections also buoyed markets after pro-union parties kept a firm grip on power in elections to the European Parliament. The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.22%.

"Although Eurosceptic and anti-establishment parties didn't win as many seats as expected, their influence has increased significantly. This could have implications for the political color of key EU positions," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

"The Parliament composition is also likely to have implications on the priority agenda for future EU reform, particularly with respect to things like immigration, fiscal spending and fiscal union," he added, noting a decrease in bond yields pointed to continued risk aversion.

Benchmark 10-year German Bunds hit a low of -0.147% on Monday, their lowest level since September 2016.

On Tuesday, U.S. yields were also lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yielded 2.3132%. The two-year yield touched 2.1766%.

Trade concerns also remain high on investors' list of concerns. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was not ready to make a deal with Beijing but he expected one in the future, while at the same time pressing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to even out a trade imbalance with the United States.

The dollar was up 0.05% against the yen at 109.55, and fell 0.04% against the euro, with the common currency buying $1.1192.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, 0.14% higher at 97.754.

In commodity markets, oil prices wavered after gaining more than 1% on Monday on tensions in the Middle East and OPEC-led supply cuts, as well as continuing Russian supply disruptions after a contamination problem discovered last month.

Brent crude dipped back below the $70 mark, falling 0.26% to $69.93 per barrel, but U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude remained higher, adding 0.72% to $59.05 per barrel.

Spot gold was flat at $1,284.80 per ounce.

Bitcoin, which on Monday had touched $8,939.18, its highest level in more than a year, retreated 0.14% to$8,758.48. The cryptocurrency topped $8,000 for the first time since July 2018 on May 13.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in LONDON; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 25585.69 Delayed Quote.9.68%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.21% 487 End-of-day quote.-14.86%
NASDAQ 100 -0.10% 7300.960795 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 7637.008585 Delayed Quote.15.10%
NIKKEI 225 0.31% 21182.58 Real-time Quote.5.51%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.00% 748 End-of-day quote.-12.63%
S&P 500 0.14% 2826.06 Delayed Quote.12.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.22% 376.71 Delayed Quote.11.33%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 97.75 End-of-day quote.1.10%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 456 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 390 B
Debt 2020 6 580 B
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
P/E ratio 2021 6,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 126 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 885  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-12.63%28 592
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.05%193 532
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
