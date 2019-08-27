Carlos Ghosn Ran Tech Fund With Nissan Ally's -2

Anthony also took $5.2 million in loans from Shogun over the next two years, which he invested in his startup, according to one of the people familiar with its operations, who said the amount was roughly 25% of the funds raised by Shogun Enterprises over this time period.

In all, Shogun invested in more than 45 startups. They included Fresco News Inc., a now defunct digital media startup; and Skurt, a car rental app that was bought by a competitor last year. Mr. Ghosn also transferred shares that he purchased in 2011 in Levo League, a career resources website co-founded by his eldest daughter, Caroline, to Shogun Investments, according to an email read to the Journal and people familiar with the matter.

Shogun also put nearly $10 million into other investments, said the people familiar with its operations.

From 2015 to 2018, Shogun invested nearly $12 million in startups, the people said, adding that these investments were valued at more than $19 million as of early 2019. The Ghosns haven't cashed in any returns, and Mr. Kumar hasn't received any payments, according to the people.

Separately, roughly $12 million from Good Faith Investments, the Beirut company, went to Beauty Yachts Pty., a company registered in the British Virgin Islands, which owns and maintains a 100-foot yacht used by the Ghosn family to cruise the Mediterranean, according to people familiar with the matter. Several million dollars remain in Good Faith's account, according to a person familiar with the matter. Last week, a judge in the British Virgin Islands issued a provisional order aimed at preventing the sale of the vessel.

People close to Mr. Ghosn said he kept his management of Nissan and Renault separate from the personal investments he made with Mr. Kumar's money, and said none of the money the Ghosns were investing in Silicon Valley came from Nissan. "Nissan and prosecutors are trying to draw a connection that does not exist to attack Carlos Ghosn," said a person familiar with Mr. Ghosn's thinking.

Renault's audit committee has reviewed some, but not all, of the evidence in the Oman case, according to people familiar with the matter. "These elements are suspicious but honestly, they don't prove anything," said a person close to Renault. The French car maker has stopped looking into the matter and passed the evidence it has to French authorities, the people familiar with the matter said. Renault declined to comment.

An official in the French prosecutor's office confirmed it has been investigating alleged wrongdoing by Mr. Ghosn since February but declined to give more details.

Neither Mr. Kumar nor his boss, Ahmed Bahwan, son of the company's billionaire founder, Suhail Bahwan, has offered evidence to support the prosecutors' case, according to people familiar with the matter. The Bahwans, personal friends of Mr. Ghosn, haven't been charged with wrongdoing and didn't respond to requests for comment.

Japanese prosecutors traveled to Oman in July to interview Ahmed Bahwan, according to people briefed on the visit. The businessman denied diverting any Nissan money for Mr. Ghosn's benefit and said he had been unaware of Mr. Kumar's investment relationship with Mr. Ghosn, the people said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Kumar contacted Anthony Ghosn seeking an update on how his investments were doing, according to people familiar with the communications. Anthony had never heard of Mr. Kumar, the people said.

Mr. Kumar asked if there was a way to take direct ownership of the investments, but the two sides didn't change the arrangement, the people said. Mr. Kumar has left his post at the Omani dealership and returned to India, his native country, according to people familiar with his whereabouts.

The judge in Japan has ordered Carlos Ghosn not to contact potential witnesses in his case, so father and son -- once investment partners -- aren't speaking to each other.

