Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carmakers suspend production in Europe amid coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Automakers are halting production at plants across Europe as they grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and diving demand.

Below is a list of their announcements:

FERRARI

** Luxury carmaker Ferrari said on March 14 that it was closing its two plants until March 27 in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy and an emerging shortage of parts.

FIAT-CHRYSLER

** Fiat Chrysler said on March 16 it was halting production at its Italian plants of Melfi, Pomigliano, Cassino, Mirafiori, Grugliasco and Modena as well as Serbia's Kragujevac facilities and Poland's Tychy plant for two weeks.

** A spokesman said on March 17 the carmaker had resumed limited production at its Atessa facility in Italy, its only open assembly plant.

FORD

** Ford said on March 17 it was temporarily suspending vehicle and engine production at its manufacturing sites in continental Europe in response to the growing impact of the coronavirus. Effective from Thursday, March 19, it is expected that this action will continue for a number of weeks.

The Ford vehicle manufacturing sites in Cologne and Saarlouis in Germany, together with the Craiova facility in Romania, will halt production temporarily from Thursday, March 19, the carmaker said.

Ford said its Valencia assembly and engine facility in Spain temporarily halted production from Monday, March 16, after three workers were confirmed with coronavirus over the past weekend. Only essential work, such as maintenance and security, will continue on-site.

Ford said on March 15 that it would shut its Spanish plant in the eastern region of Valencia for one week after three employees tested positive for coronavirus.

PSA GROUP

** French carmaker PSA, which owns the Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall brands, said on March 16 that it was closing its European factories until March 27.

RENAULT

** Renault said on March 16 it was shutting production at its industrial facilities in France, affecting 12 sites and 18,000 workers.

** Renault said on March 17 it would also close its factories in Spain.

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP

** Volkswagen said it was suspending production at its sites in Europe. It has 124 production sites worldwide, 72 of which are in Europe, with 28 in Germany.

** VW said it was suspending production in Wolfsburg, Emden, Dresden, Osnabrück, Zwickau, Bratislava, Pamplona, Spain, Palmela and Portugal, as well as the components factories in Braunschweig, Chemnitz, Hannover, Kassel, Salzgitter and at its Wolfsburg-based seats plant SITECH.

Volkswagen said on March 17 it would halt production at factories in Spain, Setubal in Portugal, Bratislava in Slovakia and the Lamborghini and Ducati plants in Italy before the end of the week.

** Czech brand Skoda said on March 17 it would start shutdowns at its domestic plants on March 18.

** Audi, Volkswagen's premium unit, said on March 17 it would halt output at its plants in Belgium, Germany, Hungary and Mexico.

DAIMLER

** The owner of the Mercedes-Benz brand on Tuesday said it will suspend most of its production in Europe for two weeks in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The suspension applies to Daimler's car, van and commercial vehicle plants in Europe and will start this week," the Stuttgart-based carmaker said.

Global supply chains currently cannot be maintained to their full extent, it said, adding that the economic effects of the coronavirus on Daimler cannot be adequately determined or reliably quantified at this time.

NISSAN

** Nissan has ceased production at Britain's biggest car factory as it assesses supply chain disruption and the drop in market demand, the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday.

The site made nearly 350,000 of Britain's 1.3 million cars last year, producing the company's Qashqai, Juke and LEAF models.

(Compiled by Boleslaw Lasocki and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -1.22% 972 Delayed Quote.23.00%
FERRARI N.V. 4.21% 134.73 Delayed Quote.-21.88%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -4.24% 6.865 Delayed Quote.-45.66%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -3.50% 369.3 End-of-day quote.-4.18%
PEUGEOT -0.32% 11 Real-time Quote.-48.19%
RENAULT 9.90% 15.99 Real-time Quote.-65.51%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.74% 99.08 Delayed Quote.-44.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
01:23pCarmakers suspend production in Europe amid coronavirus crisis
RE
11:55aNISSAN MOTOR : announces senior leadership change for North America
AQ
11:37aNISSAN MOTOR : stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact
RE
11:33aNISSAN MOTOR : stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact
RE
03:59aRenault halts Spain operations after state of emergency declared
RE
03/16U.S. car buyers may get a break on loans as coronavirus threatens auto sales
RE
03/16Carmakers put brakes on European production as coronavirus hits
RE
03/16NOW MADE IN MEXICO : Japan auto suppliers shift China production after coronavir..
RE
03/13Carmakers in Spain forced to halt output by coronavirus disruption
RE
03/13NISSAN MOTOR : Several Renault-Nissan plants in Spain halted amid coronavirus ou..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 296 B
EBIT 2020 109 B
Net income 2020 91 101 M
Debt 2020 6 512 B
Yield 2020 2,64%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 1 480 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 656,06  JPY
Last Close Price 378,20  JPY
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.18%13 648
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%155 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG-44.74%58 042
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 249
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.62%30 009
BMW AG-45.19%29 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group