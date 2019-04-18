Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler to seek 6 billion euros in cost savings at Mercedes: Manager Magazin

04/18/2019 | 06:49am EDT
The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler is seeking 6 billion euros ($6.75 billion) in cost savings and efficiency gains by 2021 at Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and a further 2 billion euros at Daimler Trucks division, Manager Magazin said on Thursday.

Daimler declined to comment on the cost savings figure and on the Manager Magazin report.

The cost savings are being sought by Daimler's Ola Kaellenius, who will become Chief Executive in May, Manager Magazin said, without citing sources.

In February Daimler said it would pursue cost savings measures after fourth-quarter operating profit plunged by 22 percent, hit by trade wars, rising costs for developing electric cars and an industry downturn.

Around 30,000 Mercedes-Benz cars with faulty vehicle electronics were produced at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, requiring expensive reworking and delays, Manager Magazin said.

The delayed production at Tuscaloosa has led to a revenue shortfall of around 2 billion euros, and could depress first quarter earnings by up to half a billion euros, Manager Magazin said.

Daimler is due to release first quarter earnings on April 26.

Daimler also plans to become a carbon neutral company by 2040, ensuring that all new cars, production methods, and suppliers will work in a way which do not produce carbon dioxide emissions, Manager Magazin said.

Separately, Kaellenius will not renew common projects with French carmaker Renault and Nissan, letting an alliance between the carmakers lapse, the magazine said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 1.98% 59.15 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.44% 957.5 End-of-day quote.11.84%
RENAULT 0.65% 63.69 Real-time Quote.16.02%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 674 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 439 B
Debt 2019 6 582 B
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 8,49
P/E ratio 2020 7,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 4 041 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 998  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD11.84%36 121
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP12.51%202 782
VOLKSWAGEN12.74%92 669
DAIMLER AG24.05%70 214
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG8.06%56 841
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.55%56 365
