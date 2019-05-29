Don't see particularly negative aspects in Renault deal: Nissan CEO

Hiroto Saikawa also said that the issue of whether the two companies should merge should be left to them.

"This is an issue for the two companies to decide," Saikawa told reporters following a meeting of Nissan, Renault and junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp earlier in the day.

"But if possible we would like to see an outcome which is also supportive of our interests."

Fiat Chrysler on Monday proposed a merger-of-equals with Renault, which would create the world's third-largest automaker. It also raises difficult questions about how Nissan would fit into a radically changed alliance.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan)