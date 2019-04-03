Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn arrested for fourth time - NHK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors arrested ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn for a fourth time on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, after Japanese media reported that authorities were building a new case against him over payments made to an dealer in Oman.

Prosecutors arrest Ghosn for suspicion of aggravated breach of trust, NHK said.

(Reporting by Tokyo bureau; editing by David Dolan and G Crosse)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.00% 606 End-of-day quote.5.94%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.57% 938 End-of-day quote.9.57%
RENAULT 1.29% 62.03 Real-time Quote.12.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
06:56pEx-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn arrested for fourth time - NHK
RE
06:31pNISSAN MOTOR : Japanese prosecutors bring in Nissan's ex-chair Ghosn
AQ
02:18pRenault scraps Ghosn's pension as scandal deepens
RE
11:43aRenault scraps Ghosn's pension as scandal deepens
RE
11:19aTHE LATEST : Renault flags concerns over Ghosn expenses
AQ
10:33aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors r..
RE
10:33aGhosn's lawyer says has had no new requests from prosecutors
RE
10:28aNISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors r..
RE
09:40aGhosn's sudden Twitter appearance is latest surprise move by ousted businessm..
RE
09:11aProsecutors consider bringing fresh charge against Ghosn
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 728 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 465 B
Debt 2019 6 590 B
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
P/E ratio 2020 7,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 3 937 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD9.57%35 312
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.87%195 781
VOLKSWAGEN5.17%83 779
DAIMLER AG19.69%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.03%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.78%52 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About