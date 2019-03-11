Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn seeks to attend Tuesday board meeting: lawyer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO : Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is seeking permission from a Tokyo court to attend the automaker's board meeting this week, his lawyer said on Monday, setting him up to face off against colleagues he has accused of orchestrating a boardroom coup.

Ghosn, released last week on a $9 million bail after spending more than 100 days in detention, applied to the Tokyo District Court for permission to attend Tuesday's board meeting, as required under bail conditions, his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters.

Attendance would offer Ghosn the first opportunity to speak with colleagues since his arrest in November. He faces charges of under-reporting his salary by about $82 million over nearly a decade - charges he has called "meritless".

It would also come as Nissan Motor Co and alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp plan to set up a joint board meeting structure, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Some at Nissan had been unhappy with Ghosn's push for a deeper tie-up, including possibly a full merger.

"If you're a director of a company, it's only natural to want to attend the board meeting," Hironaka told reporters outside his office.

One of the world's best-known auto executives, Ghosn was sacked as chairman of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and resigned as chief executive of Renault. However, he remains on the boards of all three, given a shareholder vote is required to remove a board member.

If the court approves Ghosn's participation, Nissan would likely allow him to dial in by teleconference, according to a person familiar with the company's thinking. As Ghosn's bail conditions prevent him from talking to people involved in his case, Nissan would likely bar him from attending in person, the person said.

Other bail conditions include Ghosn residing in Tokyo and not traveling abroad.

Lawyer Hironaka said the request was submitted on Friday and that he expected the court to decide on Monday.

NEW STRUCTURE

Ghosn's arrest clouded the outlook for the alliance - the world's biggest maker of automobiles excluding heavy trucks.

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi plan to set up a joint board meeting structure under which Renault's new chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is likely to take the chair, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

That would replace Dutch-based companies currently linking Nissan and Renault and, separately, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, the people said.

The heads of the three companies will hold a joint news conference at Nissan's Yokohama headquarters on Tuesday, the Japanese automaker said.

TV Tokyo reported on Sunday that the meeting structure was aimed at discussing issues related to integrating operations.

Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan. Renault's biggest shareholder, the French government, has said it would like to see the chairmanship of Renault and Nissan held by the same person. Some Nissan executives have long been unhappy with what they see as Renault's outsized influence over the larger Nissan.

After Renault rescued the Japanese automaker from near-bankruptcy in 1999, Ghosn spent the majority of his time at Nissan as CEO and chairman. In 2017, he passed the Nissan CEO role to Hiroto Saikawa who, since the arrest, has blasted his former boss for holding too much power at Nissan.

(Reporting by Aina Tanaka, Maki Shiraki, Tim Kelly, Ritsuko Ando and Kaori Kaneko; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christopher Cushing)

By Aina Tanaka and Maki Shiraki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.98% 593 End-of-day quote.3.67%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.81% 911.5 End-of-day quote.6.47%
RENAULT -0.94% 57.19 Real-time Quote.4.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
12:42aCARLOS GHOSN : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn seeks to attend Tuesday board meeting - lawy..
RE
12:42aEX-NISSAN BOSS GHOSN SEEKS TO ATTEND : lawyer
RE
12:35aRenault, Nissan, Mitsubishi chiefs to hold news conference Tuesday
RE
03/10URGENT : Nissan, Renault mulling closure of Netherlands-based alliance
AQ
03/10NISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
03/10NISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn seeking court approval to attend Nissan board meeting Tues.
AQ
03/10Renault, Nissan, MMC plan joint board meeting, eye integration - report
RE
03/09NISSAN MOTOR : Przygonski completes back-to-back win at Dubai Baja
AQ
03/09NISSAN MOTOR : Terra conquers Mayon
AQ
03/09NISSAN MOTOR : to electrify one fourth of its sales volume in Asia and Oceania
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 753 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 474 B
Debt 2019 6 582 B
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 7,60
P/E ratio 2020 7,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 3 847 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD6.47%34 590
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.68%191 604
VOLKSWAGEN5.86%84 195
DAIMLER AG9.08%60 193
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.57%53 546
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.07%52 674
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.