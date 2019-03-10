Log in
Ex-Nissan chair Ghosn seeks permission to attend Tuesday board meet

0
03/10/2019 | 10:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO : Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is seeking permission from the Tokyo District Court to attend the automaker's board meeting this week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

His attendance on Tuesday would mark the first time for Ghosn to meet colleagues since being arrested in November. He faces charges of under-reporting his salary by about $82 million over nearly a decade.

Ghosn, one of the world's best-known auto executives, has called the charges "meritless" and said he is the target of a boardroom coup. He was released from detention last week on a $9 million bail, having been held for more than 100 days.

He is seeking permission to attend Tuesday's board meeting, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has yet to be made public.

Though Ghosn has been removed as chairman of Nissan Motor Co as well as alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, he remains on the board of all three, given that a shareholder vote is required to remove a board member.

The court is expected to decide whether to grant permission as early as Monday, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

Ghosn's lawyer and representatives for Nissan could not be reached for comment. Ghosn has agreed to strict bail conditions which include residing in Tokyo and not traveling abroad.

Separately, Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi plan to set up a joint board meeting structure under which Renault's new chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is likely to take the chair, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The new set-up will replace two separate Dutch-based companies - one for Nissan and Renault, and the other for Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, the people said.

TV Tokyo reported on Sunday that the meeting structure was aimed at discussing issues related to their alliance in a step towards integrating operations.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Tim Kelly; Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Takashi Umekawa and David Dolan; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christopher Cushing)

By Maki Shiraki and Tim Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.98% 593 End-of-day quote.3.67%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.81% 911.5 End-of-day quote.6.47%
RENAULT -0.94% 57.19 Real-time Quote.4.84%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 753 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 474 B
Debt 2019 6 582 B
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 7,60
P/E ratio 2020 7,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 3 847 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD6.47%34 590
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.68%191 604
VOLKSWAGEN5.86%84 195
DAIMLER AG9.08%60 193
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.57%53 546
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.07%52 674
