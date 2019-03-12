Log in
Nissan Motor Co Ltd

Ex-Nissan's Ghosn won't meet press this week: lawyer

03/12/2019 | 05:09am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will not hold a highly anticipated news conference until next week at the earliest and is not now planning to attend the carmaker's shareholders meeting next month, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

"Mr Ghosn wants to have some time to mull over what he’s going to say," Junichiro Hironaka told reporters outside his Tokyo office after meeting with Ghosn throughout the day.

Ghosn left in the evening without taking questions from reporters.

Released on $9 million bail last week after spending more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention centre, Ghosn faces charges of under-reporting his salary at Nissan Motor Co by about $82 million over nearly a decade - charges he has called "meritless".

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.11% 921.6 End-of-day quote.7.65%
RENAULT 1.58% 59.65 Real-time Quote.7.66%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 747 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 471 B
Debt 2019 6 582 B
Yield 2019 6,15%
P/E ratio 2019 7,73
P/E ratio 2020 7,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 3 890 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD7.65%34 938
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.44%192 790
VOLKSWAGEN5.57%84 002
DAIMLER AG10.54%61 118
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.46%54 434
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.51%53 540
