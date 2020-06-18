Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Nissan plans more shift cuts at Japan car plants due to low demand, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/18/2020 | 10:12pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Northwich

Nissan Motor Co plans to cut more shifts at its three assembly plants in Japan due to falling demand, two sources said on Friday, as the automaker struggles to recover from a drop in sales triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan plans to cancel all night shifts at its plant in Oppama, Kanagawa prefecture, and at a production line in Kyushu, southern Japan, between June 29 and July 31, according to the sources, who sought anonymity as the information is not public.

The plants are normally closed on weekends.

Night shifts on a second line at Kyushu will also likely be cancelled between July 20-31, the sources said, adding that a plant in Tochigi prefecture will be closed over eight days next month.

A Nissan spokeswoman said she was checking on the issue.

A final decision is expected soon, the sources said. The latest production cuts come after Nissan has slashed output at home and abroad since February, beginning in China.

"Production uncertainties will likely continue, given that we may also face procurement issues depending on additional stoppages at overseas plants," one of the sources said.

Nissan, which posted its first annual loss in 11 years in the year just ended, is struggling to regain profitability in the aftermath of its ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The latest output cut would be another big hit for its Kyushu plant. Much of the plant's production is exported.

The plant makes the Rogue, Nissan's top-selling SUV crossover model, whose sales have slowed ahead of plans to launch a remodelled version this year.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan and Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.72% 422.7 End-of-day quote.-33.55%
RENAULT -1.89% 21.535 Real-time Quote.-48.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
06/18EXCLUSIVE : Nissan plans more shift cuts at Japan car plants due to low demand, ..
RE
06/18EXCLUSIVE : Nissan plans more shift cuts at Japan car plants due to low demand, ..
RE
06/18Coronavirus raises stakes as auto unions ready for a fight
RE
06/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France says U.S. move is a "provocation"
06/18EXCLUSIVE : Who's in charge at Nissan? COO's allies push to give him shared CEO ..
RE
06/18ASHWANI GUPTA : Who's in charge at Nissan? COO's allies push to give him shared ..
RE
06/18Automakers rev up U.S. assembly lines, wary of outside risks to workers
RE
06/17Japan's exports fall most since 2009 as U.S. demand slumps
RE
06/16Renault to cut 1,500 engineering jobs in France - union source
RE
06/15NISSAN MOTOR : Spain's $4.2 billion aid plan to support the auto industry
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 978 B 93 315 M 93 315 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M -857 M -857 M
Net Debt 2020 6 730 B 62 935 M 62 935 M
P/E ratio 2020 -50,2x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 1 654 B 15 497 M 15 464 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 138 893
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 468,13 JPY
Last Close Price 422,70 JPY
Spread / Highest target 250%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-33.55%15 686
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.72%179 082
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.77%79 696
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.42%46 981
DAIMLER AG-25.60%44 432
BMW AG-21.92%41 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group