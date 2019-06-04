Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FCA-Renault bid clears French hurdles as board meets: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 07:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Renault and Fiat carmakers are seen in Nice

FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) - Renault directors were preparing to review Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) $35 billion merger offer on Tuesday, after the Italian-American carmaker resolved differences with the French government overnight, three sources said.

The compromise on French government influence over a combined FCA-Renault may clear the way for Renault's board to approve a framework agreement beginning the long process of a full merger, unless new issues surface at the meeting.

France, Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15% stake, had been pressing for its own guaranteed seat on the new board and an effective veto on CEO appointments.

But after late-night talks with FCA Chairman John Elkann, the French government has accepted a compromise that would see it occupy one of four board seats allocated to Renault, balanced by four FCA appointees, the sources said.

Renault would also cede one of its two seats on a four-member CEO nominations committee to the French state, they said.

Renault, FCA and the French government all declined to comment on the discussions.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Laurence Frost; additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR NV -1.07% 55.62 End-of-day quote.17.69%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.56% 11.374 End-of-day quote.-10.31%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.58% 12.82 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.39% 514 End-of-day quote.-10.14%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.39% 744.8 End-of-day quote.-13.00%
RENAULT 4.20% 56.59 Real-time Quote.-0.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
07:44aFCA-RENAULT BID CLEARS FRENCH HURDLE : sources
RE
06:56aNISSAN MOTOR : $1 Million in Meth, Fentanyl Seized Along Southwest Border
AQ
06:45aNissan odd man out in partner Renault's FCA merger decision
AQ
05:34aNISSAN MOTOR : $1 Million in Meth, Fentanyl Seized Along Southwest Border
AQ
05:18aRenault board to decide on Fiat Chrysler merger talks | IOL Motoring
AQ
03:53aNISSAN MOTOR : Inquest sought in dismissal of case against Nissan CEO
AQ
03:43aRenault to decide on merger talks with Fiat Chrysler
AQ
06/03Major automakers post U.S. higher May new vehicle sales
RE
06/03Italy following closely FCA-Renault deal but won't set guidelines-PM
RE
06/03French demands challenge FCA-Renault deal push
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 402 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 346 B
Debt 2020 6 622 B
Yield 2020 6,22%
P/E ratio 2020 8,70
P/E ratio 2021 6,94
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capitalization 3 144 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 881  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-13.00%29 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN0.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG1.62%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION0.75%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About