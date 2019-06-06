Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Failed FCA-Renault deal exposes limits of French industrial intervention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 11:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan,

PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler's abrupt withdrawal of its merger offer for Renault lays bare the limits of the French government's interventionist industrial policy, forever struggling to balance political needs with hard commercial logic.

The Italian-U.S. carmaker pointed a finger at the French government after dropping a $35 billion merger offer for Renault, in which the French state holds a 15% stake.

While eager to build global industrial champions around French companies, President Emmanuel Macron's government is all too aware of the dangers of ill-matched industrial combinations.

A long and growing list of unhappy results from cross-border deals steered by the French government offers a painful reminder of the nearly impossible task of engineering deals that both make business sense and protect French jobs and interests.

The French government says the Fiat deal fell apart because it was preoccupied with preserving Renault's alliance with Nissan, which the Finance Ministry said therefore meant it required explicit backing from its Japanese partner.

"It didn't have anything to do with the French state's stake, it didn't have anything to do with political intervention," a senior Finance Ministry source said.

But industrial policy expert Elie Cohen said that once again the French state was trying to square the circle of protecting jobs while making the sums add up for promised merger savings.

Political concerns mean that the risk of short-term pain tends to crowd out any thoughts of long-term gain.

"If there is a preoccupation that is always absent, it's the industrial strategy, it's the industrial project, it's industrial policy," Cohen said.

As a result, the French government's decision to be guided by political concerns has left Renault stuck in a stalled alliance with Nissan, said Cohen, an economist at the CNRS public research institute.

POLITICAL RISK

The government shows no sign of abandoning its assertiveness when the future of strategic national industries is at stake.

"We remain open to any industrial consolidation opportunity, but without rushing in order to guarantee the industrial interests of Renault and the French nation," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the Senate (upper house) in a weekly government questions session.

Though himself a former investment bank dealmaker, Macron can ill afford to ignore the political risks if a big deal involving an industrial icon like Renault went sour.

Under pressure nationally from the far-right and "yellow vest" protests, his government is already struggling to save hundreds of jobs in eastern France where General Electric is planning cuts after buying French group Alstom's gas turbine business in 2014.

Even though the government had secured job creation guarantees at the time, the U.S. conglomerate has since had to renege on its promises in the face of a demand downturn and cut headcount.

Macron's government suffered another industrial setback this year when European competition regulators blocked the planned merger of the rail businesses of Alstom and Germany's Siemens, thwarting French hopes of creating an industrial giant to rival fast-growing Chinese rivals.

European antitrust regulators are now also scrutinising the proposed merger of Italian shipyard Fincantieri with France's Chantiers de l'Atlantique, which the French state helped engineer.

In a country accustomed to state intervention in business, the government can come under fire when it stays on the sidelines and allows company executives to do the dealmaking.

Recent cross-border deals that left the French side as unhappy junior partners as in the case of Swiss cement maker Holcim's merger with France's Lafarge or Italian glasses maker Luxottica's takeover of French lensmaker Essilor have raised questions about whether more could have been done to preserve French influence.

Cohen of the CNRS said the impossible balancing act the state faces when it plays matchmaker ultimately leaves companies vulnerable to growing competition from countries like China.

"The more short-term political considerations pollute industrial strategies and the more the necessary tie-ups are put off, the more European industry will weaken," he said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Leigh Thomas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 0.70% 41.57 Real-time Quote.17.04%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.19% 105.7 Real-time Quote.-4.12%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.09% 11.71 End-of-day quote.-7.74%
LAFARGEHOLCIM -0.61% 48.99 Delayed Quote.21.70%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.54% 762.9 End-of-day quote.-10.89%
RENAULT -6.41% 52.6 Real-time Quote.3.02%
SIEMENS AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
11:42aFailed FCA-Renault deal exposes limits of French industrial intervention
RE
11:27aFrance seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
RE
11:01aFrance seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
RE
10:59aFrance seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
RE
09:48aFRANCE WOULD CONSIDER ANY RENAULT DE : minister
RE
08:52aNISSAN MOTOR : 6 Persons Injured On Sallah Day
AQ
04:44aRENAULT : Business - Fiat pulls-out of Renault merger deal blaming French govern..
AQ
03:20aFiat Chrysler withdraws Renault marriage proposal
AQ
02:48aFiat Chrysler Pulls Its Offer for Renault -- WSJ
DJ
01:30aFiat Chrysler-Renault deal collapsed over Nissan role
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 343 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 304 B
Debt 2020 6 700 B
Yield 2020 5,96%
P/E ratio 2020 9,52
P/E ratio 2021 7,40
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capitalization 3 220 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 860  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-10.89%29 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.66%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.78%79 799
DAIMLER AG4.66%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.15%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About