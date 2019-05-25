Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Fiat Chrysler in talks to forge extensive ties with Renault: Financial Times

05/25/2019
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

LONDON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler is in advanced discussions to forge extensive ties with Frances's Renault, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing multiple people informed on the talks.

The paper said the carmakers were seeking to join forces to tackle structural challenges facing the global auto industry.

An agreement might ultimately lead FCA to join the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the future, some of these people added, while also warning that this outcome would mean taking a complicated path that would involve winning over Japan’s Nissan.

The paper cited Renault and FCA as declining to comment and said a spokesman for Nissan did not reply to a request for comment.

Renault spokespeople did not return phone calls seeking comment.

(Additional reporting by Inti Landauro in Paris; Writing by Frances Kerry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.28% 11.456 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.04% 486 End-of-day quote.-15.03%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.88% 741 End-of-day quote.-13.44%
RENAULT 0.03% 49.985 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 456 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 390 B
Debt 2020 6 580 B
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
P/E ratio 2021 6,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 126 B
