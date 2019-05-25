Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler in tie-up talks with Renault - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 06:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen during a snow test at the Jules Verne climatic wind tunnel at the Scientific and Technical Center for Building (CSTB) research laboratory in Nantes

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Renault are in talks on a comprehensive global tie-up that could address some of the main weaknesses of both carmakers, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Saturday.

The talks are at an advanced stage, the sources said. The Financial Times earlier reported that FCA and Renault were discussing a deal to forge "extensive ties" to tackle structural challenges facing the global auto industry.

A spokesman for FCA declined to comment on the report. Renault spokesman Frederic Texier said the French carmaker had no comment.

Pressure for consolidation among carmakers has grown with the challenges posed by electrification, tightening emissions regulations and investment-thirsty technologies for connected and autonomous vehicles.

FCA and Renault have a combined market capitalisation approaching 33 billion euros (29.08 billion pounds) and total global sales of 8.7 million vehicles. Besides bringing greater scale, a tie-up could help patch flaws on both sides.

FCA has a highly profitable North American RAM trucks business and Jeep brand but has been losing money in Europe, where it may also struggle to keep pace with looming carbon dioxide emissions curbs.

Renault, by contrast, is an electric-car pioneer with relatively fuel-efficient engine technologies and a strong presence in emerging markets, but no U.S. business.

Any tie-up would likely face political and workforce hurdles, particularly in Italy. Most of FCA's European plants are running below 50 percent capacity.

It was unclear whether the FCA-Renault deal talks would conclude successfully, the sources said.

The plan under consideration could involve some transfer of equity, one source said. "This isn't just another partnership - it's more than that."

Both carmakers have also been exploring tie-ups with other partners.

While FCA has recently revived discussions with PSA Group - which have been recurrent over the years - Renault is seeking a merger with Nissan, its partner in a troubled 20-year-old alliance.

A tie-up between FCA and Renault would not preclude a consolidation of the alliance with Nissan, one of the sources said.

The Renault-Nissan partnership, underpinned by crossed shareholdings, has been strained by the scandal surrounding former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was ousted in the wake of a Nissan internal investigation.

A tie-up that included Nissan would vault the ensemble to the rank of global No.1 carmaker with 13.8 million annual sales. It would also maintain a foothold in China, where both FCA and Renault are marginal players.

The discussions follow weakening U.S. auto demand that has prompted cutbacks at several carmakers. FCA reported a 29 percent decline in first-quarter operating profit as sales and margins weakened in its North American profit centre. Sales dropped 5 percent to 24.48 billion euros.

(Additional reporting by Joe White in Detroit, Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Inti Landauro in Paris; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Daniel Wallis)

By Giulio Piovaccari and Laurence Frost
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.28% 11.456 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.04% 486 End-of-day quote.-15.03%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.94% 740.6 End-of-day quote.-13.49%
RENAULT 0.03% 49.985 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
04:26pFiat Chrysler in talks over ties with Renault - source
RE
10:39aNISSAN MOTOR : UAE- Germany the next step for Nissan e.dams' Formula E Challenge
AQ
10:22aTrump urges greater Japanese investment in U.S., criticises trade advantage
RE
05:59aRenault, Nissan, Mitsubishi may discuss a merger in the future
RE
05/24NISSAN MOTOR : reports full-year results for fiscal year 2018
AQ
05/24NISSAN MOTOR : and Delta pioneer Thailand's first partnership to enable EV home ..
AQ
05/23EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Hit By Slowing Chinese Economic Growth
DJ
05/23NISSAN MOTOR : opens The Box, the brand's all-new Latin America design studio; S..
AQ
05/23NISSAN MOTOR : Germany the next step for Nissan e.dams' Formula E Challenge; Ber..
AQ
05/23NISSAN MOTOR : picks EV charger supplier Delta for Leaf's Thai debut
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 456 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 390 B
Debt 2020 6 580 B
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
P/E ratio 2021 6,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 126 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 885  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-13.49%28 592
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.21%193 532
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About