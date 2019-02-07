France 'categorically denies' Nikkei report on Renault-Nissan stakes

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 11 790 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 523 B Debt 2019 6 564 B Yield 2019 6,09% P/E ratio 2019 6,92 P/E ratio 2020 6,48 EV / Sales 2019 0,89x EV / Sales 2020 0,87x Capitalization 3 927 B Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 20 Average target price 1 056 JPY Spread / Average Target 14% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 8.67% 35 700 TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 8.46% 198 859 VOLKSWAGEN 7.54% 85 835 DAIMLER 13.16% 63 150 GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 19.31% 56 329 BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 4.17% 54 475