France 'categorically denies' Nikkei report on Renault-Nissan stakes

02/07/2019 | 01:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan in front of a common dealership of the companies in Saint-Avold

PARIS (Reuters) - France's finance ministry denied on Thursday a report from Japanese news outlet Nikkei that the French government had informed Tokyo it was open to considering reducing Renault's stake in Nissan Motor.

Contact by Reuters, an official said the ministry "categorically denies" the report, which also said the French government had raised the possibility of reducing its stake in Renault in the future.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.31% 650 End-of-day quote.13.64%
NIKKEI 225 -0.59% 20751.28 Real-time Quote.4.15%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.06% 930.3 End-of-day quote.8.67%
RENAULT -4.24% 57.87 Real-time Quote.10.78%
