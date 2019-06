"State meddling is what caused the deal to fail and Renault wasn't happy with that. It was a market operation that could have helped Italy and Italians," Di Maio, who is also deputy prime minister, told Radio 24.

"I believe France cut a poor figure over a deal which was a market operation for which we showed respect.

"Despite being in touch with Fiat Chrysler and its top executives, we showed respect for the company and its negotiations."

