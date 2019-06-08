Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France prepared to cut Renault stake to shore up deal with Nissan - AFP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 01:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of a common dealership of the companies in Saint-Avold

(Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France is ready to cut its stake in Renault SA in order to shore up Renault's partnership with Nissan Motor Co, according to an AFP tweet https://bit.ly/2KwTMqg on Saturday.

Le Maire on Thursday had said the French government was open to tie-ups involving Renault as long as French industrial interests were protected, and would consider any Renault deal with Fiat Chrysler that respected the French firm's alliance with its Japanese partner Nissan.

Fiat on Thursday abandoned its $35 billion (£28 billion) merger offer for Renault, blaming French politics for scuttling what would have been a landmark deal to create the world's third-biggest automaker.

Renault and Nissan were not immediately available to respond to a request seeking comment.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.75% 13.2 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.34% 11.67 End-of-day quote.-7.66%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.48% 761 End-of-day quote.-11.11%
RENAULT 2.07% 53.69 Real-time Quote.-1.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
01:22aFrance prepared to cut Renault stake to shore up deal with Nissan - AFP
RE
06/07FOUR NISSAN VEHICLES NAMED WINNERS I : Kicks, Rogue, LEAF and Versa.
AQ
06/07RENAULT : BUSINESS - French government derailed 33bn Fiat-Renault merger, says ..
AQ
06/07RENAULT : Blame game erupts in wake of Fiat-Renault merger talks collapse | IOL ..
AQ
06/07RENAULT : Blame game erupts in wake of Fiat-Renault merger talks collapse
AQ
06/07RENAULT : Pride, Politics Sank Fiat-Renault Deal -2-
DJ
06/07RENAULT : Pride, Politics Sank Fiat-Renault Deal
DJ
06/07France did not come out well in FCA-Renault deal - Italy's Di Maio
RE
06/07NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
AQ
06/06FCA-Renault merger collapse a blow for Goldman and its alumni network - sourc..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 317 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 285 B
Debt 2020 6 713 B
Yield 2020 5,78%
P/E ratio 2020 10,67
P/E ratio 2021 7,80
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capitalization 3 212 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 866  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-11.11%29 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.60%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.13%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.69%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.10%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About