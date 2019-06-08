France prepared to cut Renault stake to shore up deal with Nissan - AFP

Le Maire on Thursday had said the French government was open to tie-ups involving Renault as long as French industrial interests were protected, and would consider any Renault deal with Fiat Chrysler that respected the French firm's alliance with its Japanese partner Nissan.

Fiat on Thursday abandoned its $35 billion (£28 billion) merger offer for Renault, blaming French politics for scuttling what would have been a landmark deal to create the world's third-biggest automaker.

Renault and Nissan were not immediately available to respond to a request seeking comment.

