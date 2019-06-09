Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 09:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of a common dealership of the companies in Saint-Avold

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said it was vital that Renault and Nissan Motor strengthen their alliance as the auto industry undergoes rapid change in the areas of electric and connected vehicles.

Speaking after a meeting of G20 finance ministers in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka, Le Maire noted the synergies Renault has enjoyed with its Japanese partner which could help them take the lead in 21st century technologies.

"Looking at the past 20 years, we see that this quality of Renault has been reinforced by its partnership with Nissan," he told reporters.

"Therefore it is essential not only to preserve, but to strengthen this alliance. That has always been the strategy of the state and it remains the strategy of the state as shareholder."

Le Maire said the previous day in an interview with Agence France Presse that the French government was ready to reduce its 15% stake in Renault in the interest of bolstering the automaker's alliance with Nissan Motor.

That comment came just days after Fiat Chrysler (FCA) withdrew its $35 billion merger offer for Renault blaming "political conditions in France."

The French government had welcomed the merger plan but went too far by pushing for a series of guarantees and concessions that exhausted the patience of FCA, sources told Reuters.

Le Maire did not answer directly when asked if he would discuss the topic of the government's Renault stake with his Japanese counterparts on a visit to Tokyo the next day.

"It's a long-term horizon. I think for now, it's wise to stick to the short and medium term," he said, reiterating the importance of beefing up the alliance.

Le Maire's visit to Japan comes amid a period of strained relations between Renault and Nissan, after the arrest of former boss and alliance architect Carlos Ghosn in November.

But the unequal relationship between them - smaller Renault has the bigger stake in Nissan - has long been a source of friction. Renault owns 43% of Nissan, while Nissan has a 15% stake in its French partner.

Le Maire will visit Tokyo on Monday to meet with business leaders and government officials including Finance Minister Taro Aso.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)

By Chris Gallagher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.34% 11.67 End-of-day quote.-7.98%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1.48% 761 End-of-day quote.-11.11%
RENAULT 2.07% 53.69 Real-time Quote.-1.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
09:00aFrance's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance
RE
08:27aFRENCH MINISTER : Renault, Nissan alliance comes before industry consolidation
AQ
07:51aFrance's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance
RE
07:31aFrance’s Emmanuel Macron gets a lesson in capitalism
AQ
07:26aRENAULT : France's Le Maire hopes to fortify Renault-Nissan alliance
AQ
05:23aRENAULT : Urgent Headline News
AQ
06/08RENAULT : MOTOR INDUSTRY - France ready to cut Renault stake to shore up Nissan ..
AQ
06/08MINISTER SAYS FRANCE READY TO CUT RE : report
AQ
06/08FRANCE PREPARED TO CUT RENAULT STAKE : Afp
RE
06/07FOUR NISSAN VEHICLES NAMED WINNERS I : Kicks, Rogue, LEAF and Versa.
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 317 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 285 B
Debt 2020 6 713 B
Yield 2020 5,78%
P/E ratio 2020 10,67
P/E ratio 2021 7,80
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capitalization 3 212 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 866  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-11.11%29 119
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.60%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.13%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.69%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.10%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About