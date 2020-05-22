Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 07:08am EDT
Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Naomi Tajitsu

Europe's car industry was put on alert for more job losses on Friday as a French minister warned Renault could disappear if it didn't get help soon and a Japanese news report said partner Nissan was considering 20,000 layoffs, with many in Europe.

Renault and Nissan have been in a carmaking alliance for the past two decades and are due to announce a strategy update next Wednesday.

The plan was originally billed as a reset of their relationship, which was rocked by the November 2018 arrest in Japan of the alliance's architect and long-time boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

However, the update has taken on greater significance since the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for vehicles and threw production into disarray.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire, who is considering a 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) loan for Renault to help it through the crisis, warned on Friday the company's future was at stake.

"Yes, Renault could disappear," he told Europe 1 radio.

Le Maire said Renault's French plant in Flins mustn't close and the company should be able to keep as many jobs as possible in France, but also said it needed to adapt and be competitive.

Renault declined to comment on Le Maire's remarks.

The Flins factory, northwest of Paris, is where Renault makes its electric Zoe models and the Micra car for Nissan. It employed around 2,640 people at the end of 2018, according to Renault's website.

The company has 40 plants and 13 logistics sites in 16 countries.

SCALING BACK

Kyodo, meanwhile, said Nissan might axe 20,000 jobs from its global workforce, mainly in Europe and developing countries.

Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the number of cuts had not been finalised.

Nissan declined to comment.

The Japanese automaker said in July last year it would cut 12,500 employees, nearly 10% of its of 140,000-strong workforce. If it raises that figure to 20,000, it would broadly match the number of jobs it shed during the 2009 global financial crisis.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Nissan's management had become convinced it needed to be much smaller and would likely cut 1 million cars from its annual sales target, while seeing a bigger role for the United States and China in car sales.

Sources have also said it plans to scale back its European business to focus on sport-utility and commercial vehicles, including possibly closing a plant in Spain, which employs around 3,000 people.

Hit by over-capacity, stiff competition and flagging demand, Europe's car industry has seen a steady stream of job losses, with Germany's Volkswagen announcing in December up to 9,500 cuts at its Audi brand.

So far, most of the layoffs during the coronavirus crisis have been temporary, however, with companies taking advantage of government-backed furlough schemes.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Potter and Carmel Crimmins)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.95% 1040 Delayed Quote.30.00%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.02% 297 End-of-day quote.-35.15%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.42% 382.6 End-of-day quote.-39.85%
PEUGEOT 2.90% 11.69 Real-time Quote.-46.53%
RENAULT -1.23% 17.5 Real-time Quote.-58.02%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.27% 133.1 Delayed Quote.-24.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
07:08aFrance warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
RE
06:51aFrance warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
RE
04:08aNissan considering 20,000 job cuts, mainly in Europe, developing nations - Ky..
RE
04:06aNissan considering 20,000 job cuts, mainly in Europe, developing nations - Ky..
RE
03:18aUPDATE1 : Nissan aims to cut over 20,000 jobs worldwide as part of restructuring
AQ
02:28aURGENT : Nissan looks to cut over 20,000 jobs worldwide
AQ
02:08aNISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
05/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple and Google unveil their Covid-19 contact tracing s..
05/21Japan to seek extradition of men arrested in U.S. over Ghosn escape
RE
05/21U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escap..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 978 B
EBIT 2020 -41 605 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M
Debt 2020 6 730 B
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 -45,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 1 497 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 473,33 JPY
Last Close Price 382,60 JPY
Spread / Highest target 287%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-39.85%13 902
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-17.53%163 408
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.83%75 041
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.51%40 987
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.51%36 922
DAIMLER AG-36.31%36 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group