"It's a project that we are looking on in a reasonably favorable light," Ndiaye told BFM TV.

"Of course we have to look at the conditions under which the deal will be done. It is a discussion we'll have with Renault as a shareholder," she also said, adding it was good for Europe as a whole to have European industrial "giants."

The French government is Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15% stake.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)