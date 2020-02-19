Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

French judges step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 02:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut

French prosecutors have stepped up their investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds at Renault by former boss Carlos Ghosn, saying a judge had now been assigned to the case to launch a formal investigation.

The prosecutor's office in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, had since last year been looking into a party Ghosn had thrown for his wife at the sumptuous Versailles palace among other financial dealings.

It said in a statement on Wednesday a judge would now examine several charges linked to Renault and levelled at an unnamed person or people. A judicial source confirmed that Ghosn was among them.

A lawyer for Ghosn said he welcomed the opportunity to give his version of the events.

"We will provide our explanations to the designated magistrate after we can finally have access to the case file," lawyer Jean-Yves Le Borgne told Reuters.

Ghosn - now in Lebanon after he last month fled prosecution in Japan on financial misconduct charges - has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Reuters reported in January that judges, who have wider powers than investigators to pursue a criminal case, were set to get involved, potentially bringing prosecution a step closer.

The prosecutor's office said the case involved suspect financial flows between Renault and a car dealership in Oman, as well as spending on trips and events.

Prosecutors had been looking into whether Ghosn knowingly used company resources to throw a party that was for private purposes - his wife's birthday - in 2016.

Ghosn's lawyers have said he did nothing wrong, but there may have been a misunderstanding between Versailles and party planners over who was to foot the bill for renting the venue.

Another event at Versailles in 2014, when Ghosn held a corporate party to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Renault's alliance with Japan's Nissan, will now also fall under the scope of the investigation, the judicial source said.

At a news conference in January, Ghosn rejected allegations that most of the guests at the party - paid for by RNBV, a Dutch-based holding company for Renault and Nissan - were his own friends and family, saying the companies had invited business contacts from dealerships and other partners.

Renault conducted its own internal inquiry into Ghosn's time at the carmaker and handed over information to prosecutors last year. This included its probe into millions of euros described as dealer incentives to an Omani distributor.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier, Gwenaelle Barzic and Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq, David Evans and Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 0.27% 59.08 Delayed Quote.17.87%
CARDLYTICS, INC. 3.67% 106.53 Delayed Quote.56.16%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.61% 494.7 End-of-day quote.-21.56%
RENAULT 2.49% 31.715 Real-time Quote.-26.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
02:21pFrench judges step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings
RE
02:14pRENAULT : France steps up investigation around Ghosn, Omani dealership
AQ
11:38aNISSAN MOTOR : Drivers can switch their ride every day with Nissan's first subsc..
AQ
11:38aNISSAN MOTOR : New Nissan regional tech center teaches employees advanced skills..
AQ
05:45aRenault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
RE
05:44aRenault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
RE
02:48aNissan Shareholders Confront CEO Over Losses -- WSJ
DJ
02/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple warns, HSBC cuts thousands of jobs
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/18Car Dealers Warn of Lack of Young Buyers for New Vehicles
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 348 B
EBIT 2020 121 B
Net income 2020 100 B
Debt 2020 6 550 B
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 975 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 708,00  JPY
Last Close Price 504,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-21.56%17 632
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.07%191 824
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.90%92 254
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.98%49 172
DAIMLER AG-13.98%49 152
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.93%47 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group