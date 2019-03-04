Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ghosn lawyer says optimistic on bail, pursuing different strategy to previous team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 03:01am EST
Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The lawyer for former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday said he was optimistic the ousted executive could win bail soon and said he would pursue a different defense strategy against charges of financial conduct.

Junichiro Hironaka, known in Japan as "the Razor" for his successful defense of several high-profile cases, last month replaced Ghosn's previous defense lawyer. He told a media briefing that his team would not be limited to the strategy taken by his predecessor.

"I believe it's possible he could be released in the near future," Hironaka said. "As the new legal team we will be going forward with a new legal strategy."

Ghosn, who has been held in custody at a detention center in Tokyo for over three months, hired Hironaka as his chief defense lawyer last month in an overhaul of his legal team as he fights financial misconduct charges in Japan. He has denied wrongdoing.

Since taking over Ghosn's defense team, Hironaka has argued the allegations should have been resolved as an internal company matter without the involvement of prosecutors, and blasted the judicial system for keeping his client in jail.

Ghosn has been in custody since his initial arrest in late November over allegations that he under-reported his Nissan compensation for nearly a decade through 2018. He also has been charged with aggravated breach of trust.

In statements and in a public court appearance in January, Ghosn declared his innocence and argued he has been wrongly detained. In an interview with domestic media, he accused some of his Nissan colleagues of resorting to "plot and treason" to bring the financial misconduct allegations against him out of concern about closer ties with partner Renault SA.

Nissan itself has alleged Ghosn deferred a portion of his compensation until after retirement as a way to keep his salary out of the public eye, and that he temporarily transferred personal financial losses onto Nissan's books around 2008.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.60% 635 End-of-day quote.11.01%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.09% 963.3 End-of-day quote.12.52%
RENAULT 0.86% 61.26 Real-time Quote.11.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
03:01aGhosn lawyer says he's optimistic former Nissan head could soon win bail
RE
03:01aGhosn lawyer says optimistic on bail, pursuing different strategy to previous..
RE
02:59aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer says optimistic on bail, pursuing different strategy..
RE
03/03NISSAN MOTOR : Detained Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's children say he loves Japan
AQ
03/03NISSAN MOTOR : Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for March 4-10
AQ
03/01U.S. auto sales fall in February on weak SUV demand
RE
03/01NISSAN MOTOR : to reveal IMQ concept at Geneva International Motor Show
AQ
03/01NISSAN MOTOR : Cory Watson Attorney`s $25 Million Verdict Against Nissan Upheld ..
AQ
02/28NISSAN MOTOR : Kicks Surf is the ultimate ally for a surfer's lifestyle; Concept..
AQ
02/28NISSAN MOTOR : Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Small businesses believe their fleets..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 762 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 490 B
Debt 2019 6 582 B
Yield 2019 5,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,72
P/E ratio 2020 7,08
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Capitalization 4 066 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 027  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD12.52%36 286
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%195 207
VOLKSWAGEN10.98%87 457
DAIMLER AG16.05%64 011
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.18%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.73%54 927
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.