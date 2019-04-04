Log in
Ghosn reiterates innocence, asks French government to defend him

04/04/2019 | 02:36am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn called on the French government to defend him and reiterated that he was innocent in an interview aired on Thursday with French TV stations TF1 and LCI.

Japanese prosecutors arrested the ousted Nissan Motor Co boss again on Thursday on suspicion of trying to enrich himself at the automaker's expense.

"I am keeping up my combat, I am innocent. It's hard, I have to admit it, and I call on the French government to defend me, and to defend my rights as a citizen," Ghosn said.

Tokyo prosecutors said Ghosn had caused Nissan $5 million in losses over a 2-1/2-year period to July 2018, in breach of his legal duties to the company and with the goal of personal gain.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Simon Carraud and Inti Landauro; Editing by Alexander Smith)
